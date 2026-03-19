NordVPN debuts first-ever physical retail presence in London and New York in partnership with Smartech and tm:rw

LONDON, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NordVPN , a global provider of cybersecurity solutions, announces a partnership with Smartech and tm:rw, experiential retail destinations for technology and innovation operated by Smartech Retail Group, making NordVPN solutions available to consumers in London and New York. This marks a significant milestone in making cybersecurity solutions more accessible to consumers.

Smartech will be the first retailer in the UK to offer 1-year Standard and Plus NordVPN subscriptions in-store, enhancing the company's ongoing commitment to simplified access to cybersecurity tools. This collaboration aligns with the company's broader mission to ensure that consumers can easily protect themselves online in an increasingly digital world.

"This partnership represents an important step for NordVPN, bringing our solutions directly to customers through a trusted retail experience," says Bob Brinklow, NordVPN country manager for the UK. "By working with Smartech, we are improving access to cybersecurity tools for consumers, making it easier for people to take control of their online safety with support available at the point of purchase."

"Our goal is to bring the technologies shaping tomorrow into a physical space where people can experience them firsthand," said Rory McCloskey, global partnerships director and general manager, New York, at Smartech Retail Group. "As demand for tools that protect online privacy continues to grow, we're proud to be NordVPN's retail presence, helping customers discover and better understand how to protect themselves in an increasingly digital world."

From March 1, NordVPN is also available at the tm:rw, the company's experiential innovation store in Times Square, New York. This follows NordVPN's "Talk to a Hacker" event there in October, when passersby spoke live with ethical hackers who uncovered their personal details within minutes, from passwords and addresses to even favorite bands, showing how exposed people can be online. Now NordVPN is turning that awareness into action by making its cybersecurity solutions easier to access for American consumers.

ABOUT NORDVPN

NordVPN is the world's most advanced VPN service provider, chosen by millions of internet users worldwide. One of NordVPN's key features is Threat Protection Pro, a tool that blocks malicious websites, trackers, and ads and scans downloads for malware. Known for its user-friendly design, NordVPN offers some of the best prices on the market and covers 188 locations across 129 countries worldwide. For more information - nordvpn.com .

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