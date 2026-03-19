TOKYO, Mar 19, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE:6501, "Hitachi"), The University of Technology Sydney (UTS) and NTT DATA, a global leader in AI, digital business and technology services, have announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding to establish a strategic partnership aimed at expanding Green Transformation (GX) business in Australia.As Australia pursues a 43% reduction in CO(2) emissions by 2030, large companies now face increasing pressure under the Australian government's Safeguard Mechanism to provide transparent, verifiable ESG data to reduce emissions. The demand for practical digital solutions to manage energy consumption has become a priority for the commercial building sector.Under this MoU, the UTS campus will be used as a Living Laboratory, where industry, academia, government and citizens co-create new technologies and services, gathering feedback from users within an environment where services and products are used. This Living Laboratory will serve as a real-world environment for the development, value verification and commercialisation of advanced GX solutions. The parties aim to establish a scalable proving ground for decarbonisation that can be effectively implemented across the Australian market.The first initiative under this MoU is the Australian localisation of Hitachi's ESG data management solution, EcoAssist-Enterprise. Unlike generic monitoring tools, EcoAssist-Enterprise is being adapted to align with Australia's stringent environmental frameworks, including the National Australian Built Environment Rating System (NABERS). Initial value verification conducted across multiple UTS buildings has confirmed the solution's applicability in visualising and managing energy consumption within the Australian context. Following this success, the parties will expand the deployment at UTS before wider market rollout.A key differentiator of this partnership is the integration of EcoAssist-Enterprise with NTT DATA's AIbased air-conditioning optimisation solution, HUCAST, that uses AI to predict weather patterns and human occupancy flows, automatically adjusting air-conditioning systems in real-time. This approach ensures that energy efficiency does not come at the cost of occupant comfort, representing a significant leap in Smart Building technology for the region.Future DevelopmentsBeyond the commercial building sector, Hitachi, UTS and NTT DATA intend to leverage the insights gained from this Living Laboratory to expand GX solutions into other industries.The partnership underscores a shared commitment to positively impact society through responsible innovation. It will accelerate the realisation of a sustainable society in Australia.About Hitachi, Ltd.Through its Social Innovation Business (SIB) that brings together IT, OT (Operational Technology) and products, Hitachi contributes to a harmonized society where the environment, wellbeing, and economic growth are in balance. Hitachi operates globally in four sectors - Digital Systems & Services, Energy, Mobility, and Connective Industries - and the Strategic SIB Business Unit for new growth businesses. With Lumada at its core, Hitachi generates value from integrating data, technology and domain knowledge to solve customer and social challenges. Revenues for FY2024 (ended March 31, 2025) totaled 9,783.3 billion yen, with 618 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 280,000 employees worldwide. Visit us at www.hitachi.com.Hitachi's ESG data management solution: EcoAssist-Enterprise websiteEcoAssist-Enterprise for Environmental Information Management: Environmental Information SolutionsAbout The University of Technology SydneyThe University of Technology Sydney (UTS) has established itself as a leading university of technology located in the heart of Sydney's innovation precinct. With more than 50,000 students, UTS is among the top 100 universities in the world and holds a reputation as a successful partner for research, industry and business. Championing social impact and sustainability, UTS has built a creative and innovative university with deep connections to its communities to affect positive change locally, nationally and globally.Connect with UTS at www.uts.edu.au or on social media: LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok or YouTube.About NTT DATANTT DATA is a $30+ billion business and technology services leader, serving 75% of the Fortune Global 100. We are committed to accelerating client success and positively impacting society through responsible innovation. We are one of the world's leading AI and digital infrastructure providers, with unmatched capabilities in enterprise-scale AI, cloud, security, connectivity, data centers and application services. Our consulting and industry solutions help organizations and society move confidently and sustainably into the digital future. As a Global Top Employer, we have experts in more than 70 countries. We also offer clients access to a robust ecosystem of innovation centers as well as established and start-up partners. NTT DATA is part of NTT Group, which invests over $3 billion each year in R&D.Visit us at nttdata.comBusiness ContactMagnus OhlsonPrincipal Advisor, AdvisoryNTT DATA+61 419 382 755Magnus.Ohlson@nttdata.comSocial Infrastructure Information Systems DivisionHitachi, Ltd.Select inquiries related to Energy or Environmental Information Solutions.Brett ObersteinIndustry Professor & Head of Collaborative VenturesFaculty of Engineering and ITThe University of Technology Sydney+61 435 961 482Brett.Oberstein@uts.edu.auSource: Hitachi, Ltd.NTT Data CorpCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.