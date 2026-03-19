Sao Paulo, Brazil--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2026) - Investor10, one of Brazil's leading platforms for investment analysis and portfolio tracking, announced its expansion into the United States with the launch of Investor10.com, introducing a suite of data-driven tools designed to help investors analyze and compare opportunities across stocks, ETFs, REITs, and cryptocurrencies.

The platform enters the U.S. market with a clear focus: simplifying how investors access, organize, and interpret financial data. Rather than operating as a broker or financial intermediary, Investor10 is an independent platform that provides information, analytics, and portfolio management tools to support more informed investment decisions.

At the core of the platform is a structured system of investment rankings that helps users identify opportunities based on multiple criteria, including performance, valuation, income, and market interest. These rankings allow investors to quickly screen top-performing assets, high-dividend stocks, undervalued companies, and trending securities across different asset classes, transforming large volumes of financial data into actionable insights and supporting more efficient opportunity discovery.

In addition to its ranking system, Investor10 offers a comprehensive set of tools designed to support the full investment journey. Users can build and monitor their portfolios through an integrated tracking system, follow asset allocation, track performance over time, and visualize returns in a clear and organized way.

The platform also enables users to consolidate multiple investments into a single view, making it easier to monitor diversification and overall portfolio behavior. In addition, it provides detailed company-level analysis, including financial statements, key indicators, valuation metrics, and historical data, enabling users to evaluate assets with greater depth and consistency.

By combining portfolio tracking with structured financial data and intuitive navigation, Investor10 reduces the friction typically associated with investment research. The platform was built to make financial analysis more accessible, without sacrificing the level of detail required by more experienced investors, bridging the gap between simplicity and analytical depth.

"Investor10 was built to address a common challenge: the difficulty investors face when trying to find, interpret, and compare reliable financial data. Expanding into the U.S. reflects both the scalability of our platform and the growing demand for accessible, data-driven investment tools," said Marcos Magalhães, founder of Investor10.

Originally launched in Brazil in 2019, Investor10 quickly gained traction by offering a centralized environment where investors could study companies, track investments, and organize their decision-making process. Since then, the platform has evolved into a widely used solution for individual investors seeking clarity and independence in their investment strategies, serving a growing base of users interested in long-term investing.

Designed for both individual investors and more experienced market participants, the platform supports long-term investing by providing consistent, structured, and comparable data across assets and markets. Its approach emphasizes autonomy, allowing users to build their own analyses based on reliable information rather than relying on intermediaries or product distribution.

With its U.S. launch, Investor10 aims to position itself as a global reference for investors seeking clarity, autonomy, and better decision-making through data - without the conflicts of interest associated with brokerage or financial intermediation.

About Investor10

Investor10 is an independent investment analysis platform that provides tools and data to help investors make informed decisions. The platform does not operate as a broker, does not hold client funds, and does not execute transactions.

Focused on long-term investing, Investor10 offers portfolio tracking, asset analysis, financial indicators, and ranking systems that allow users to monitor and compare opportunities across different markets. The platform is designed to centralize key investment information, helping users reduce complexity and improve their decision-making process.

Built with the goal of making investing more accessible, Investor10 combines clear language, organized data, and practical tools to support investors at every stage of their journey. With its international expansion, Investor10 now brings its platform to U.S. and global investors through Investor10.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289176

Source: AMRYTT MEDIA