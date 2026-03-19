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ACCESS Newswire
19.03.2026 12:02 Uhr
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Automation One Business Systems Inc. Recognized with Consumer Choice Award for Office Equipment in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / March 19, 2026 / Automation One Business Systems Inc. has been recognized with the 2026 Consumer Choice Award in the Office Equipment category, celebrating more than four decades of delivering innovative digital and print solutions to businesses across Metro Vancouver.

Since 1981, Automation One Business Systems Inc. has supported organizations of all sizes with reliable office technology designed to improve productivity, streamline workflows and support digital transformation. With a deep understanding of the evolving needs of the local marketplace, the company has built a strong reputation for providing tailored solutions backed by knowledgeable service and ongoing support.

Automation One offers a comprehensive range of products and solutions from industry leading manufacturers including Canon, Xerox, Lexmark, Ideal MBM and Francotyp Postalia. Its portfolio includes multifunction printers, production print systems, document solutions, mailing systems and finishing equipment, all carefully selected to meet the operational demands of modern workplaces.

Beyond hardware, Automation One Business Systems Inc. focuses on helping clients navigate digital transformation with confidence. By assessing each organization's specific workflow challenges, the team develops customized strategies that integrate print, document management and secure digital processes. This consultative approach ensures clients receive solutions that not only meet today's needs but also support long term growth.

A key factor in the company's longevity is its experienced staff, who understand the unique demands of the Metro Vancouver business environment. From small and mid-sized enterprises to larger corporate operations, Automation One provides responsive service, technical expertise and practical recommendations that deliver measurable results. Clients value the company's reliability, transparency and commitment to building lasting partnerships.

Receiving the 2026 Consumer Choice Award is a proud milestone for the team. "We are honoured to be recognized in the Office Equipment category," said Stephen Achtem at Automation One Business Systems Inc. "For more than 40 years, our mission has been to provide innovative solutions and dependable support to the Metro Vancouver business community. This award reflects the trust our clients place in us and the dedication of our staff."

The Consumer Choice Award recognizes businesses that demonstrate excellence within their industry and maintain a strong reputation for customer satisfaction. For Automation One Business Systems Inc., this recognition reinforces its position as a trusted technology partner in Metro Vancouver and highlights its continued commitment to helping organizations operate more efficiently in an increasingly digital world.

About Automation One Business Systems Inc.
Automation One Business Systems Inc. has been serving Metro Vancouver since 1981, offering a wide range of innovative digital and print solutions from leading manufacturers. The company provides multifunction printers, production systems, mailing equipment, document management solutions and finishing equipment tailored to each client's needs. With a knowledgeable team that understands the ever-changing demands of the local marketplace, Automation One Business Systems Inc. is committed to delivering the right technology solutions to help organizations improve efficiency and drive digital transformation. To learn more, visit www.automationone.ca.

About Consumer Choice Award
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information
Sumi Saleh
Communications Manager
ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/automation-one-business-systems-inc.-recognized-with-consumer-ch-1148564

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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