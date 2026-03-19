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ACCESS Newswire
19.03.2026 12:02 Uhr
103 Leser
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Byrider Named 2026 Consumer Choice Award Winner in Automotive Financing & Leasing for Raleigh

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESS Newswire / March 19, 2026 / Byrider has been selected as the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the category of Automotive Financing & Leasing for Raleigh. This distinction reflects the dealership's strong reputation, consistent customer satisfaction, and longstanding commitment to helping local drivers secure dependable transportation with financing solutions that meet real-life needs.

For 16 years, Byrider Raleigh has served the community as a trusted dealership for customers who may face credit challenges but still require reliable vehicles and manageable payment options. By offering in-house financing tailored to individual budgets, Byrider focuses on creating practical solutions that help customers move forward with confidence.

The dealership's approach extends beyond the vehicle purchase. Byrider places a strong emphasis on positive credit reporting, giving customers the opportunity to strengthen or rebuild their credit history while maintaining affordable payments. This dual focus on transportation and financial progress has become a cornerstone of the Byrider experience in Raleigh.

"We are honoured to receive the 2026 Consumer Choice Award," said a member of the Byrider Raleigh management team. "Our team works hard every day to support customers who need flexible financing and dependable vehicles. Being recognized by the community we serve is incredibly meaningful and reinforces our commitment to delivering honest service and real solutions."

Every vehicle purchased through Byrider Raleigh includes a 30 month or 30,000 mile warranty, offering added protection and peace of mind. In addition, customers benefit from low-cost oil changes designed to help maintain vehicle performance and reduce long-term ownership costs. These value-added services reflect Byrider's dedication to keeping customers safely on the road long after the sale.

The Consumer Choice Award is determined through independent consumer research that evaluates reputation, service quality, and overall customer satisfaction within the marketplace. Byrider's selection as the 2026 winner in Automotive Financing & Leasing highlights its consistent performance and the trust it has built within the Raleigh community over the past 16 years.

As Byrider looks ahead, the team remains focused on providing accessible vehicle ownership opportunities through responsible financing, comprehensive vehicle coverage, and ongoing customer support. By combining affordability, accountability, and service, Byrider Raleigh continues to make a meaningful difference for drivers throughout the region.

About Byrider Raleigh
For 16 years, Byrider Raleigh has been a trusted provider of Automotive Financing & Leasing solutions in the Raleigh community. Specializing in helping customers with credit challenges secure dependable transportation, Byrider offers in-house financing with payments tailored to fit individual budgets. Each vehicle is backed by a 30 month or 30,000-mile warranty and supported by low-cost oil changes to promote long-term reliability and peace of mind. With a focus on transparency, positive credit reporting, and ongoing customer support, Byrider Raleigh is committed to delivering affordable vehicle ownership solutions that help drivers move forward with confidence. For more information, visit www.byriderraleigh.com.

About Consumer Choice Award
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information
Sumi Saleh
Communications Manager
ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/byrider-named-2026-consumer-choice-award-winner-in-automotive-fi-1148566

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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