Farhat Advanced Interpreting Receives 2026 Consumer Choice Award for Translation and Interpreting Services in Columbus

COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESS Newswire / March 19, 2026 / Farhat Advanced Interpreting, LLC has received the 2026 Consumer Choice Award in the Translators and Interpreters category, recognizing its work providing language access services to organizations across Columbus and the state of Ohio.

Farhat Advanced Interpreting delivers professional interpretation and translation services for public, private, and institutional clients. Its work supports a wide range of sectors, including courts, law enforcement, healthcare organizations, educational institutions, government offices, religious organizations, and corporate clients.

The company provides verbal interpretation services in both in-person and virtual settings, along with written translation services across multiple languages. Farhat Advanced Interpreting also supports large-scale and specialized projects, including conference interpreting, multilingual voice-over production, and subtitle development for media and digital content.

Services are structured to support accurate communication in environments where clarity, cultural understanding, and reliability are essential. Projects are managed to meet the specific requirements of each client, whether for daily operational needs or large multilingual initiatives.

"This recognition reflects the scope of our work and the importance of providing dependable language access across different sectors," said the team at Farhat Advanced Interpreting. "Our focus remains on delivering professional interpreting and translation services that support clear communication."

The 2026 Consumer Choice Award marks the company's continued presence serving organizations in Columbus and surrounding communities.

About Farhat Advanced Interpreting, LLC

Farhat Advanced Interpreting, LLC is a language services provider based in Columbus, Ohio. The company offers professional interpretation and translation services across multiple industries, including government, healthcare, education, legal, and corporate sectors. Farhat Advanced Interpreting supports in-person and virtual interpretation, written translation, conference services, and multilingual media projects. For more information, visit www.farhatai.com. About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more. Contact Information

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/farhat-advanced-interpreting-receives-2026-consumer-choice-award-1148568