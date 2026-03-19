Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 19.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Während Kupfer zum Engpass wird, startet diese Aktie in Nevada die nächste große Explorationsphase
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
19.03.2026 12:02 Uhr
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Farhat Advanced Interpreting Receives 2026 Consumer Choice Award for Translation and Interpreting Services in Columbus

COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESS Newswire / March 19, 2026 / Farhat Advanced Interpreting, LLC has received the 2026 Consumer Choice Award in the Translators and Interpreters category, recognizing its work providing language access services to organizations across Columbus and the state of Ohio.

Farhat Advanced Interpreting delivers professional interpretation and translation services for public, private, and institutional clients. Its work supports a wide range of sectors, including courts, law enforcement, healthcare organizations, educational institutions, government offices, religious organizations, and corporate clients.

The company provides verbal interpretation services in both in-person and virtual settings, along with written translation services across multiple languages. Farhat Advanced Interpreting also supports large-scale and specialized projects, including conference interpreting, multilingual voice-over production, and subtitle development for media and digital content.

Services are structured to support accurate communication in environments where clarity, cultural understanding, and reliability are essential. Projects are managed to meet the specific requirements of each client, whether for daily operational needs or large multilingual initiatives.

"This recognition reflects the scope of our work and the importance of providing dependable language access across different sectors," said the team at Farhat Advanced Interpreting. "Our focus remains on delivering professional interpreting and translation services that support clear communication."

The 2026 Consumer Choice Award marks the company's continued presence serving organizations in Columbus and surrounding communities.

About Farhat Advanced Interpreting, LLC
Farhat Advanced Interpreting, LLC is a language services provider based in Columbus, Ohio. The company offers professional interpretation and translation services across multiple industries, including government, healthcare, education, legal, and corporate sectors. Farhat Advanced Interpreting supports in-person and virtual interpretation, written translation, conference services, and multilingual media projects. For more information, visit www.farhatai.com.

About Consumer Choice Award
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information
Sumi Saleh
Communications Manager
ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/farhat-advanced-interpreting-receives-2026-consumer-choice-award-1148568

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.