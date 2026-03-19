Setting The Stage for Excellence: Universal Eventpace Wins 2026 Consumer Choice Award in York Region

VAUGHAN, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 19, 2026 / Universal Eventspace has been named the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the category of Events Venue for York Region. The recognition reflects the venue's continued commitment to delivering exceptional event experiences through innovative design, elevated cuisine, and professional service.

Since opening its doors in August 2015, Universal Eventspace has become one of the largest and most sought-after event destinations in the region. Spanning 85,000 square feet, the venue features six versatile event spaces and has the capacity to host more than 2,000 guests. From large-scale galas and corporate conferences to weddings and milestone celebrations, the venue is designed to accommodate a wide range of social and corporate gatherings.

Universal Eventspace is known for its contemporary architectural concept, expansive outdoor terraces, and state-of-the-art audiovisual technology. The venue combines modern elegance with functional flexibility, allowing clients to customize their event experience while benefiting from advanced lighting, sound, and presentation capabilities.

A defining feature of the Universal Eventspace experience is its culinary program. The venue offers impeccably prepared cuisine crafted to suit diverse tastes and event styles, ensuring that each gathering reflects the host's vision. From plated dinners to elaborate buffets and custom menus, attention to detail remains at the forefront of every service.

As a proud member of the Peter & Pauls Hospitality Group, Universal Eventspace upholds the group's longstanding reputation for excellence in hospitality. The team is dedicated to providing attentive service, meticulous planning support, and seamless execution from concept to completion.

"Winning the Consumer Choice Award is an honour for our entire team," said a representative from Universal Eventspace management. "We are passionate about creating memorable experiences for our clients and their guests. This recognition reinforces our commitment to service excellence, innovation, and bringing every client's vision to life."

The Consumer Choice Award is determined through independent consumer research that evaluates reputation, service quality, and overall customer satisfaction. Being selected as a 2026 winner in York Region highlights Universal Eventspace's strong standing within the community and its continued leadership in the events industry.

Over the past decade, the venue has built lasting relationships with event planners, corporate partners, and families across York Region and beyond. Its combination of scale, versatility, and refined design has positioned it as a premier destination for high-impact events. Whether hosting an intimate celebration or a grand affair, the Universal Eventspace team works collaboratively with clients to ensure every detail aligns with their goals and expectations.

By continuously investing in technology, design enhancements, and staff development, Universal Eventspace remains focused on delivering elevated event experiences that reflect both creativity and professionalism. The 2026 Consumer Choice Award serves as a testament to the venue's ongoing dedication to excellence in hospitality and event execution.

About Universal Eventspace

Universal Eventspace is a premier events venue located in York Region, Ontario. Opened in 2015, the 85,000-square-foot facility features six versatile rooms, expansive outdoor terraces, and state-of-the-art technology, with the capacity to accommodate more than 2,000 guests. As a member of the Peter & Pauls Hospitality Group, Universal Eventspace is committed to delivering exceptional service, contemporary design, and outstanding cuisine for both social and corporate events. For more information, visit www.universal.bypeterandpauls.com . About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more. Contact Information

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/setting-the-stage-for-excellence-universal-eventpace-wins-2026-c-1148665