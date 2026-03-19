Atlas Butler Recognized With 2026 Consumer Choice Award for Heating and Air Conditioning Services in Columbus

COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESS Newswire / March 19, 2026 / Atlas Butler has been named the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Air Conditioning & Heating Contractor category for Columbus, recognizing the company's long-standing reputation for quality service, reliability, and community trust across Central Ohio.

Family owned and operated since 1921, Atlas Butler has served generations of homeowners with a commitment that extends beyond home comfort. What began more than a century ago has grown into one of Central Ohio's most trusted service providers, offering heating, cooling, and home comfort solutions while maintaining a strong neighbourhood focused approach.

The Consumer Choice Award is determined through an independent consumer survey that evaluates businesses based on customer satisfaction, reputation, and overall service experience. Being selected as a 2026 winner highlights Atlas Butler's continued dedication to delivering dependable solutions and exceptional customer care.

"For more than 100 years, our mission has remained the same: take care of our customers and take care of our community," said the team at Atlas Butler. "This recognition reflects the trust Central Ohio homeowners place in us and the pride our team takes in doing the job right, every time."

Atlas Butler provides comprehensive residential services, including furnace repair and installation, air conditioning service and replacement, and preventative maintenance to keep homes safe and comfortable year-round. The company is also known for its commitment to education, transparency, and responsive service, ensuring homeowners feel confident in every decision they make about their home systems.

Community involvement has always been a core part of Atlas Butler's identity. From meaningful local partnerships to giving back initiatives across Columbus and surrounding areas, the company continues to invest in the communities it serves, reinforcing its role as a trusted neighbour as much as a service provider.

Winning the 2026 Consumer Choice Award reinforces Atlas Butler's position as a leading heating and air conditioning contractor in Columbus and reflects more than a century of dedication to service excellence.

About Atlas Butler

Atlas Butler is a family owned and operated heating and air conditioning contractor serving Columbus and Central Ohio since 1921. The company provides residential heating, cooling, and home comfort services with a focus on safety, reliability, and customer care. Deeply rooted in the community, Atlas Butler is committed to keeping homes comfortable while giving back to the neighbours it has proudly served for more than a century. For more information, visit www.atlasbutler.com. About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more. Contact Information

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/atlas-butler-recognized-with-2026-consumer-choice-award-for-heat-1148667