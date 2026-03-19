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ACCESS Newswire
19.03.2026 12:02 Uhr
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Relax The Back Raleigh Receives 2026 Consumer Choice Award for Office Furniture in Raleigh

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESS Newswire / March 19, 2026 / Relax The Back Raleigh has received the 2026 Consumer Choice Award in the Office Furniture category, recognizing its role in supporting comfort, mobility, and daily well-being through personalized ergonomic solutions.

Relax The Back Raleigh works with adults seeking practical ways to reduce discomfort and improve how they sit, sleep, work, and move throughout the day. The store focuses on helping customers address pain and posture challenges through carefully selected products and individualized fitting, rather than one-size-fits-all recommendations.

What distinguishes the Raleigh location is its emphasis on guided support. Team members take time to understand how discomfort affects daily routines and help customers navigate options that can feel overwhelming. This approach allows clients to make informed decisions about solutions that support long-term comfort and function in real-life settings.

Relax The Back Raleigh offers ergonomic office furniture and wellness products designed to improve posture and reduce strain in both home and professional environments. Each recommendation is grounded in comfort testing and practical application, helping customers feel confident that their solutions are suited to their bodies and lifestyles.

Customer experience remains central to the store's operations. By combining compassionate service with proven products, Relax The Back Raleigh has built a reputation as a trusted local resource for those seeking relief from persistent discomfort and better support in their daily activities.

"This recognition reflects the relationships we build with our customers," said the team at Relax The Back Raleigh. "Our goal is to help people move through their day with greater comfort and confidence, using solutions that genuinely work for them."

Consumer Choice Award acknowledges businesses that earn trust through consistency, service quality, and meaningful customer engagement. For Relax The Back Raleigh, the recognition aligns with its continued focus on personalized care and thoughtful guidance.

As the Raleigh team continues its work, Relax The Back Raleigh remains committed to helping customers improve comfort and posture through expert support and well-fitted ergonomic solutions designed for everyday life.

About Relax The Back Raleigh
Relax The Back Raleigh is an ergonomic furniture and wellness retailer serving the Raleigh community. The store provides expertly fitted solutions that support comfort, posture, and mobility across how people sit, sleep, work, and live. Known for its personalized approach and compassionate expertise, Relax The Back Raleigh helps customers find practical solutions that improve daily comfort and quality of life. To learn more, visit www.relaxtheback.com/pages/raleigh.

About Consumer Choice Award
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information
Sumi Saleh
Communications Manager
ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/relax-the-back-raleigh-receives-2026-consumer-choice-award-for-o-1148687

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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