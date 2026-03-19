Trusted Home Services Since 1968: R.S. Andrews Wins 2026 Consumer Choice Award in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / March 19, 2026 / R.S. Andrews has been named the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the category of Air Conditioning & Heating Contractor in Atlanta. The recognition reflects the company's decades-long commitment to delivering dependable, high-quality home comfort solutions throughout metro Atlanta.

Since 1968, R.S. Andrews has proudly served homeowners across the region with comprehensive air conditioning and heating services. Over the years, the company has expanded its expertise to include electrical, plumbing, and insulation services, offering Atlanta families a full-service solution for essential home systems. Its longevity in the market underscores a strong foundation built on professionalism, integrity, and customer satisfaction.

Heating and cooling remain at the core of R.S. Andrews' service offering. From emergency AC repairs during peak summer heat to furnace replacements in colder months, the company's licensed technicians provide responsive, knowledgeable service designed to restore comfort quickly and efficiently. Preventative maintenance programs further support homeowners by improving system performance, enhancing energy efficiency, and extending equipment lifespan.

Beyond HVAC services, R.S. Andrews delivers professional plumbing solutions, electrical services, and insulation upgrades, ensuring that homes operate safely and efficiently year-round. By offering multiple specialized services under one trusted name, the company provides convenience and peace of mind for homeowners seeking reliable service partners.

"Winning the 2026 Consumer Choice Award is a meaningful honour for our team," said a representative from R.S. Andrews management. "For more than five decades, we have been committed to serving the Atlanta community with quality workmanship and dependable service. This recognition reflects the trust our customers place in us every day."

R.S. Andrews holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau, further demonstrating its commitment to ethical business practices and customer satisfaction. The company's reputation has been built not only on technical expertise but also on a service philosophy focused on respect, transparency, and delivering smiles to customers across the metro Atlanta area.

The Consumer Choice Award is determined through independent consumer research that evaluates reputation, service quality, and overall customer satisfaction. Being selected as the 2026 winner in Atlanta highlights R.S. Andrews' continued leadership in the HVAC industry and its strong standing within the community it has served for more than 55 years.

As home systems evolve with new technologies and energy standards, R.S. Andrews remains committed to ongoing training and innovation. By combining decades of experience with modern solutions, the company continues to meet the changing needs of Atlanta homeowners while maintaining the service excellence that has defined its brand since 1968.

About R.S. Andrews

Founded in 1968, R.S. Andrews is a trusted provider of air conditioning, heating, electrical, plumbing, and insulation services serving metro Atlanta. With licensed technicians, an A+ BBB rating, and a long-standing commitment to customer satisfaction, the company delivers comprehensive home service solutions designed to keep families comfortable and safe year-round. For more information, visit www.rsandrews.com.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/trusted-home-services-since-1968-r.s.-andrews-wins-2026-consumer-1148690