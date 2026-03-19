Atlanta Fireplace Specialists Receives 2026 Consumer Choice Award for Fireplace Sales and Service

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / March 19, 2026 / Atlanta Fireplace Specialists has been named a 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Fireplace Sales and Service category, reflecting its long-standing commitment to quality workmanship, dependable service, and customer care in the Atlanta region.

Atlanta Fireplace Specialists is a family-owned business built on the belief that a fireplace plays a central role in the home. The company approaches each project with care and attention, treating customers as neighbours rather than transactions. This philosophy guides every stage of service, from initial consultation through installation, maintenance, and ongoing support.

The team at Atlanta Fireplace Specialists provides fireplace sales, installation, and servicing, offering practical guidance to help homeowners make informed decisions suited to their space and lifestyle. Projects are completed with an emphasis on precision, safety, and long-term reliability, ensuring each fireplace functions as intended while complementing the home.

Honesty and consistency are central to the company's operations. Clear communication, realistic timelines, and respect for client spaces are treated as essential parts of the service experience. This steady approach has helped Atlanta Fireplace Specialists build trust with homeowners across the region.

"Our work is rooted in relationships," said Lance Blackford, Owner of Atlanta Fireplace Specialists. "We take pride in providing service that reflects care, integrity, and attention to detail, because those values matter to both our customers and our community."

The 2026 Consumer Choice Award highlights businesses that maintain strong standards and earn lasting community trust. For Atlanta Fireplace Specialists, the recognition aligns with its focus on dependable service and its commitment to treating every project with the same level of care.

As the company continues serving Atlanta homeowners, Atlanta Fireplace Specialists remains dedicated to delivering fireplace solutions supported by experience, craftsmanship, and a genuine connection to the community.

About Atlanta Fireplace Specialists

Atlanta Fireplace Specialists is a family-owned fireplace sales and service company based in Atlanta, Georgia. The business provides fireplace installation, maintenance, and support with a focus on quality workmanship, honest guidance, and dependable service. Built on strong community roots, Atlanta Fireplace Specialists treats every customer with care and attention to detail. To learn more, visit www.atlantafireplacespecialists.com.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/atlanta-fireplace-specialists-receives-2026-consumer-choice-awar-1148691