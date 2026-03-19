GrassRoots Turf Receives 2026 Consumer Choice Award for Lawn Maintenance in Metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / March 19, 2026 / GrassRoots Turf has received the 2026 Consumer Choice Award in the Lawn Maintenance category, recognizing its work providing lawn treatment services across the Metro Atlanta region.

Based in Acworth, Georgia, GrassRoots Turf delivers lawn care services focused on weed control and turf health for residential properties throughout the greater Atlanta area. The company has been operating since 2002 and continues to serve homeowners through structured treatment programs and responsive service support.

GrassRoots Turf provides lawn treatment services designed to address common turf issues through ongoing care rather than one-time applications. Programs are tailored to seasonal conditions and individual lawn needs, with follow-up service available when issues arise between scheduled visits.

As part of its service process, GrassRoots Turf uses body-worn cameras to document each service visit. The recordings support quality control and service consistency across all treatments, allowing work performed on each property to be clearly documented.

The company works directly with homeowners to identify turf concerns and apply treatments based on lawn conditions and environmental factors. Clear communication and timely response remain key components of service delivery throughout the season.

"This recognition reflects the consistency of our work and how we approach lawn care day to day," said the team at GrassRoots Turf. "Our focus has always been on delivering reliable service and maintaining healthy lawns through proper treatment and follow-through."

The 2026 Consumer Choice Award aligns with GrassRoots Turf's continued presence serving homeowners throughout Metro Atlanta.

About GrassRoots Turf

GrassRoots Turf is a lawn maintenance company based in Acworth, Georgia, serving residential customers across the Metro Atlanta area. Established in 2002, the company provides lawn treatment and weed control services through structured programs and documented service practices designed to support consistent turf health. For more information, visit www.grassrootsturf.com.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/grassroots-turf-receives-2026-consumer-choice-award-for-lawn-mai-1148693