U.S. Polo Assn. Unveils 2026 Spring-Summer Global Collection, Inspired by Coastal Charleston, South Carolina

Seasonal and Seaside Styles Debut Alongside U.S. Open Polo Championship Capsule

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 19, 2026 / U.S. Polo Assn., the official sports brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), has launched its sport-inspired Spring-Summer 2026 Global Collection, a vibrant seasonal lineup inspired by coastal Americana and the relaxed spirit of seaside living. The campaign was photographed in historic Charleston, South Carolina, where Rainbow Row's pastel architecture, coastal landscapes, and the heritage of the Hyde Park Polo Club field create the perfect backdrop for the iconic global brand's latest styles.

U.S. Polo Assn. 2026 Spring-Summer Global Collection Photoshoot in Charleston, South Carolina

The U.S. Polo Assn. campaign once again highlights the authentic connection between the sport of polo and the globally recognized lifestyle brand inspired by the sport. Apparel and accessories from the Spring-Summer 2026 Global Collection are now available.

Global Collection at a Glance: Spring-Summer 2026

Theme: Coastal Americana with relaxed resort silhouettes, sport-inspired style

Location: Charleston, South Carolina, including Rainbow Row, The Dunlin Resort, Hyde Park Polo Club, and the Charleston coastline

Key Pieces: Classic polo shirts, breezy dresses, sporty shorts, woven shirts, lightweight cable knits, and the U.S. Open Polo Championship Capsule Collection

Color Palette: Spring pastels, vibrant summer brights, and nautical red, white, and blue in the spirit of the USA's 250th Birthday

Patterns: Bold seasonal stripes across polo shirts, linen shirts, and relaxed summer layers

Key Fabrics: Breathable linens, lightweight knits, and textured cotton blends

Availability: Available globally in stores and online now

"This season's collection continues to reflect what has always set U.S. Polo Assn. apart, which is our direct connection to the sport that inspires our brand around the world," said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global, the company that manages and markets the multi-billion-dollar global U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "As the Official Sports Brand of the United States Polo Association, our inspiration is shaped by the sport of polo, from the players and the fields to the heritage of the game itself."

"Shooting in Charleston, South Carolina, allowed us to capture that Coastal Americana spirit while showing how these pieces move seamlessly from the polo field to everyday life," said Stefanie Coroalles, Vice President of Global Marketing for USPA Global. "From the pastel charm of Rainbow Row to the open fields of Hyde Park Polo Club and the sunlit Charleston coast, the setting brings the Spring-Summer 2026 Global Collection to life, blending relaxed resort style, vibrant color, and the timeless heritage of the sport."

U.S. Polo Assn.'s seasonal iconic polo shirts are offered in an expansive range of fabrics and finishes, with updated designs featuring textured ribs, subtle patterns, and elevated construction details, delivering a modern take on the classic polo shirt across men's, women's, and kids' collections. Designed for a life in motion, the season's polo shirt is a versatile short-sleeved button-down, available in classic neutrals or vibrant colors, staying true to the brand's classic, sporty identity. Finished with the brand's signature Double Horsemen logo, every U.S. Polo Assn. polo shirt carries a mark of the sport's authenticity and is a true wardrobe icon.

"For U.S. Polo Assn.'s Spring-Summer Global Collection, our Design Team set out to create pieces that feel fresh, effortless, and easy-to-wear, perfectly suited for the warmer months," said Jessica Ramesberger, Vice President of Merchandising and Design for USPA Global. "We played with vibrant spring pastels, bold summer brights, and textured fabrics to bring new energy to our most iconic silhouettes."

The Spring-Summer 2026 launch also introduced the U.S. Open Polo Championship Capsule Collection, inspired by America's most prestigious polo tournaments held at the USPA National Polo Center (NPC). The limited-edition capsule celebrates the heritage and excitement of this iconic tournament through a global branded collection around the world that connects fans and consumers to the sport and the brand. The high-goal American polo season culminates with the U.S. Open Polo Championship Final, which takes place on April 26, 2026, at NPC and broadcasts on multiple ESPN platforms, including ESPN2, as well as other media distribution around the world. Check your local listings for airtimes.

"The 2026 U.S. Polo Assn. Global Spring-Summer Collection and the U.S. Open Polo Championship Capsule Collection bring the sport's legacy to life through timeless Americana style that resonates with consumers and sports fans around the world," Prince adds.

Known worldwide for its authentic sport inspiration, U.S. Polo Assn. continues to incorporate products aligned with its global sustainability program, USPA Life, reflecting the brand's commitment to responsible sourcing and long-term environmental initiatives around people, product, and planet.

About U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official sports brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the largest association of polo clubs and polo players in the United States, founded in 1890. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through more than 1,200 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores as well as thousands of additional points of distribution, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel, accessories, and footwear for men, women, and children in more than 190 countries worldwide. The brand sponsors major polo events around the world, including the U.S. Open Polo Championship, held annually at NPC in The Palm Beaches, the premier polo tournament in the United States. Historic deals with ESPN in the United States, TNT and Eurosport in Europe, and Star Sportsin India now broadcast several of the premier polo championships in the world, sponsored by U.S. Polo Assn., making the thrilling sport accessible to millions of sports fans globally for the very first time.

U.S. Polo Assn. has consistently been named one of the top global sports licensors in the world alongside the NFL, PGA Tour, and Formula 1, according to License Global. In addition, the sport-inspired brand is being recognized internationally with awards for global growth and sports content. Due to its tremendous success as a global brand, U.S. Polo Assn. has been featured in Forbes, Fortune, Modern Retail, and GQ as well as on Yahoo Finance and Bloomberg, among many other noteworthy media sources around the world. For more information, visit uspoloassnglobal.com and follow @uspoloassn.

USPA Global is a subsidiary of the United States Polo Association (USPA) and manages the multi-billion-dollar sports brand, U.S. Polo Assn. USPA Global also manages the subsidiary, Global Polo, which is the worldwide leader in polo sport content. To learn more, visit globalpolo.com or Global Polo on YouTube.

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For Additional Information, Contact:

Stacey Kovalsky - VP, Global PR and Communications

Phone +954.673.1331 - E-mail: skovalsky@uspagl.com

Kaela Drake - Senior PR and Communications Specialist

Phone +001.561.530.5300 - E-mail: kdrake@uspagl.com

SOURCE: U.S. Polo Assn.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/u.s.-polo-assn.-unveils-2026-spring-summer-global-collection-inspi-1148885