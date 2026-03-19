Galway Metals Inc.: Galway Metals Intersects 8.6 g/t Gold Over 15.0m Including 110.0 g/t Over 1.0m at Southwest Deposit

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 19, 2026 / Galway Metals Inc. (TSX-V:GWM)(OTCQB:GAYMF) (the "Company" or "Galway") is pleased to report drill results for 9 diamond drill holes at the Southwest Deposit in the Company's 100%-owned flagship Clarence Stream high-grade gold project in New Brunswick, Canada. The Clarence Stream Gold Project hosts district-scale potential, with an approximately 65-kilometre strike length of highly prospective gold showings and anomalies; and a 2022 MRE of 12.4 Mt @ 2.3 g/t Au Indicated for 922,000 oz., and 16.0 Mt @ 2.6 g/t Au Inferred for 1.334 M oz. gold from the NI 43-101 technical report titled "Technical Report on the Clarence Stream Mineral Resource Project, New Brunswick, Canada" dated March 31, 2022, by SLR Consulting Ltd.

"Drilling at the Southwest Deposit continues to highlight the strong continuity of gold mineralization across the Clarence Stream Project," stated Rob Hinchcliffe, President and CEO of Galway Metals. "These results extend high-grade mineralization closer to surface and are expected to contribute to our upcoming updated Mineral Resource Estimate scheduled for Q2 2026. With numerous holes still pending assays across the Southwest, North, and South Deposits, we anticipate a steady flow of results as we continue advancing Clarence Stream toward a larger and higher-confidence resource."

Highlights (Plan Map)

BL-308: 8.6 g/t Au over 15.0m, including 110.0 g/t Au over 1.0m

BL-309: 1.8 g/t Au over 17.0m, including 18.3 g/t over 1.0m , starting 24.0 meters from surface

BL-310: 0.8 g/t Au over 26.0m, starting 8.0 meters from surface

BL-269: 7.3 g/t Au over 2.0m, including 14.1 g/t Au over 1.0m

Drilling Continues to Extend Near-Surface Gold Mineralization at Southwest Deposit

The nine drill holes reported are in the southwestern portion of the Southwest Deposit (Richard Zone). Drilling was designed to fill gaps within existing resource pit shells and extend mineralization toward surface.

On Section 1, drill hole BL-308 returned 8.6 g/t Au over 15.0m, including 110.0 g/t Au over 1.0m, 50 vertical metres from surface, extending high-grade mineralization significantly closer to surface.

Further northeast along strike, drill holes BL-309 and BL-310, located 110m and 130m from BL-308, intersected additional near-surface mineralization, including 1.8 g/t Au over 17.0m and 0.8 g/t Au over 26.0m, respectively. These intercepts are illustrated on Section 2, where mineralization begins within the first 25 metres from surface.

Another 230m to the northeast, drill holes BL-268 and BL-269 intersected mineralization linking with intercepts further north, returning 1.3 g/t Au over 3.0m and 7.3 g/t Au over 2.0m, respectively. A step-back hole is planned approximately 25 metres behind BL-268 to test the potential continuation of the steeper high-grade mineralization, as shown on Section 3.

There are currently 37 drill holes from the Southwest Deposit with pending assays, including 28 holes located near the drill results reported in this release. Additionally, 17 holes from the South Deposit and 34 holes from the North Deposit remain pending assays.

For a complete list of Southwest Deposit assays reported in this press release, please refer to the Assay and Coordinate Table.

Geology and Mineralization

The Clarence Stream deposits are characterized as intrusion-related, structurally controlled, quartz-vein hosted gold systems. Mineralization consists of quartz veins and quartz stockwork developed within brittle-ductile fault zones, accompanied by crushed and altered wall rock and veinlet material.

The mineralized systems occur in intrusive and metasedimentary rocks within high-strain zones controlled by regional fault systems. Mineralization is typically associated with pyrite, base-metal sulphides, and stibnite, along with anomalous concentrations of bismuth, arsenic, antimony, and tungsten.

Alteration within host rocks is typically confined to a few metres surrounding quartz veins and is characterized primarily by sericitization and chloritization.

A more detailed description of the Clarence Stream geology and mineralization is available at www.galwaymetalsinc.com.

Review by Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Jesse Fisher, P.Geo., Project Manager for Clarence Stream and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Fisher certifies that this news release fairly and accurately reflects the technical information and data presented. Galway Metals conducts its exploration activities in accordance with CIM Best Practices Guidelines.

Quality Control and Reports

All core, chip/boulder samples, and soil samples are assayed by Activation Laboratories, located at 41 Bittern Street, Ancaster, Ontario, Canada, Agat Laboratories, located at 5623 McAdam Road, Mississauga Ontario, Canada L4Z 1N9 and 35 General Aviation Road, Timmins, ON P4P 7C3, and/or Swastika Laboratories situated in Swastika, ON. All four labs have ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation. All core is under watch from the drill site to the core processing facility. Drill core is NQ size and sample intervals range from 0.5 meters to 1.5 meters in length. All samples are assayed for gold by Fire Assay, with gravimetric finish, and other elements assayed using ICP. The Company's QA/QC program includes the regular insertion of blanks and standards into the sample shipments, as well as instructions for duplication. Standards, blanks and duplicates are inserted at one per 20 samples. Approximately five percent (5%) of the pulps and rejects are sent for check assaying at a second lab with the results averaged and intersections updated when received. Core recovery in the mineralized zones has averaged 99%.

About Galway Metals Inc.

Galway Metals is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its 100%-owned, high-grade, open-pitable flagship Clarence Stream gold project in southwest New Brunswick. Clarence Stream is an emerging gold district with an exploration strike length of approximately 65 kilometres and widths of up to 28 kilometres in certain areas. Galway Metals holds a 90% participating interest in the Estrades Project, a former producing high-grade, gold-rich polymetallic VMS mine in the northern Abitibi of western Québec. DOWA METALS & MINING CO., LTD. ("DOWA") holds a 10% participating interest pursuant to the previously announced Option and Joint Venture Term Sheet under which DOWA may earn up to a 45% interest in the Project. Led by a management team with a proven track-record of creating shareholder value having sold Galway Resources for US$340 million, Galway Metals is focused on creating value for all its stakeholders.

For additional Information on Galway Metals Inc., please contact:

Robert Hinchcliffe, President & Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: 1-800-771-0680

Email: info@galwaymetalsinc.com

Website: www.galwaymetalsinc.com

Look us up on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn

Cautionary Statement

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, information with respect to the OTCQB listing, DTC eligibility, and broadening U.S. institutional and retail investors.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to changes in economic conditions or financial markets, political and competitive developments, operation or exploration difficulties, changes in equity markets, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices capital, operating and reclamation costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR+ at sedarplus.ca. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

SOURCE: Galway Metals Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/galway-metals-intersects-8.6-g%2ft-gold-over-15.0m-including-110.0-g%2ft-over-1.0m-at-1149061