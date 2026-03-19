Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2026) - City View Green Holdings Inc. (CSE: CVGR) (OTCID: CVGRF) (FSE: CVY0) (the "Company" or "City View") announces that it has filed the necessary Form 2A Listing Statement with the CSE providing full disclosure on the new business model in connection with its proposed change of business from an "industrial issuer" to an "investment issuer" (the "Proposed COB"). In connection with the Proposed COB and subject to CSE approval, the Company intends to change its name to Stable Capital Inc. The effective date, new CUSIP number and new ticker symbol relating to the name change will be disclosed in a future news release upon receipt of CSE approval.

The Proposed COB is considered a fundamental change/change of business under Policy 8 of the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") and, as such, is subject to all of the requirements of Policy 8 including, but not limited to, CSE and shareholder approval. City View obtained shareholder approval to the Proposed COB at its Annual General Meeting held on December 18, 2025.

If CSE approval is obtained, upon completion of the Proposed COB, the Company's primary focus will be to seek returns through investments in the securities of other companies. City View will continue to review opportunities to extract residual value from its existing assets, provided City View may abandon some or all of such assets if it determines appropriate. In addition, City View will operate as a diversified investment and merchant banking firm focused on public and private companies and commodities. City View's proposed investment activities will include (i) public companies, (ii) near public companies and private capital, (iii) global venture capital initiatives and (iv) strategic physical commodities. However, City View may take advantage of special situations and merchant banking opportunities, as such opportunities arise, and make investments in other sectors which the Company identifies from time to time as offering particular value.

The investment objective of City View will be to provide investors with long-term capital growth by investing in a portfolio of undervalued companies.

Completion of the Proposed COB and the name change is subject to a number of conditions, including CSE acceptance and approval. There can be no assurance that these transactions will be completed as proposed or at all.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the management information circular prepared in connection with the Proposed COB, any information released or received with respect to these transactions may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of City View should be considered highly speculative.

The CSE has in no way passed upon the merits of the Proposed COBn and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

Cautionary Note regarding Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are not composed of historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. There are a number of important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by forward-looking statements and information. When relying on the Company's forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, among others, availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets and delays in the development of projects. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF THE COMPANY AS OF THE DATE OF THIS PRESS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE THE COMPANY MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289167

Source: City View Green Holdings Inc.