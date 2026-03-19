Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2026) - Searchlight Resources Inc. (TSXV: SCLT) (OTC Pink: SCLTF) ("Searchlight" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion and filing of a National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101) Technical Report for its Robinson Creek Gold project located approximately 16 km west of Creighton, Saskatchewan and Flin Flon, Manitoba. The report presents a comprehensive analysis of historic and current exploration, and the project's overall potential. This will provide valuable information for shareholders, investors, and stakeholders, and can be accessed and downloaded at www.searchlightresources.com.

This is the first NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Robinson Creek gold project, and it demonstrates the company's adherence to best practices, and commitment to rigorous work and transparency, in the advancement of its exploration activities. The report has been prepared in accordance with the guidelines set out in the Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

"We are excited to announce the completion of this comprehensive review of exploration on the Robinson Creek project. This report and the Company's planned exploration will be the next step to defining a gold deposit at Robinson Creek," stated Stephen Wallace, Searchlight CEO. "Given the current gold prices the Robinson Creek project is becoming a considerable asset to Searchlight and its shareholders.

Key highlights from the report include:

A comprehensive summary of past exploration prior to Searchlight's work on Robinson Creek Claims, including 70 drill holes completed by Hudbay and Saskatchewan Mining Development Corporation in the 1940's and 1980's.

A summary of exploration carried by Searchlight Resources from 2021 to 2025.

Geological evaluation which enhances the understanding of the project's geology and outlines the multiple mineralized zones at Robinson Creek and potential new targets.

The report provides recommendations for a two-phase exploration strategy:

Phase 1: Detailed surface mapping and prospecting to take advantage of the new outcrop exposure,

Phase 2: The twinning of select historical holes to verify past high-grade results.

Searchlight endorses these recommendations and has filed for an exploration permit to carry out a surface exploration during the summer of 2026 followed by a drill program to verify historic drilling.

Robinson Creek Highlights

Initial Exploration Target with ranges of 2 - 3 million tonnes, and grades between 1.20 g/t gold and 1.60 g/t gold which is amenable open-pit mining.

Located 16 km west of Creighton, Saskatchewan and Flin Flon, Manitoba and 15 km from Searchlight's Bootleg Lake brownfield mine site.

Compilation of 70 historical drill holes (totaling 9,618 metres) from the 1940s and 1980s.

Historical drill holes and geophysics outline a zone of mineralization extending at least 1,000m along the Mosher Lake Shear Zone.

Recent airborne magnetic surveys have outlined exploration potential along strike and south of the known zones.

60 drill holes have gold intersections greater than 1.0 g/t gold.

45 gold intersections have greater than 2.0 g/t gold over at least one metre. Multiple wide gold intersections: 2.46 g/t gold over 57.60 m in DDH 81-2 7.59 g/t gold over 10.94 m in DDH HB-6 3.80 g/t gold over 21.00 m in DDH R07-1 2.15 g/t gold over 32.00 m in DDH 81-1



Disclaimer Drill Compilation: Management cautions that the presented drill sample results are historical in nature, and Searchlight has not undertaken any independent investigation of the sampling, nor has it independently analyzed the results of the previous exploration work to verify the results. Searchlight considers these sample results relevant, as the Company uses historical reports and sample results to evaluate and plan future exploration programs. All drill intercepts are drill-indicated lengths. Insufficient technical information exists to demonstrate the true widths of these intersections. The technical information is derived from public documents available through the Saskatchewan Government Ministry of Energy and Resources.

Disclaimer Initial Exploration Target: The potential quantity and grades are conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration drilling to define a mineral resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the Exploration Target being delineated as a mineral resource.

Map 1 - Location of Robinson Creek Claims

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9828/289070_0472e466a4074bfc_002full.jpg

Map 2 - Location of drill holes on Total Magnetic Intensity (TMI)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9828/289070_0472e466a4074bfc_003full.jpg

The Robinson Creek Technical report has been authored by Ty Magee, PGeo, of Axiom Exploration Group Ltd. of Saskatoon Saskatchewan. Mr. Magee is a Professional Geologist and an Independent Qualified Person pursuant to NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The report will be available for review on the company's website and filed on SEDAR+.

Qualified Person

Stephen Wallace, P.Geo., is Searchlight's Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Searchlight Resources Inc.

Searchlight Resources Inc. (TSXV: SCLT) (OTC Pink: SCLTF) is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on Gold in Saskatchewan, Canada, which has been ranked as one of the top 10 locations in the world for mining investment by the Fraser Institute. The Company is currently planning the reopening of the Rio Gold Mine located 5km from Creighton, Saskatchewan and Flin Flon, Manitoba.

SEARCHLIGHT RESOURCES INC.

Stephen Wallace CEO

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Stephen Wallace"

Stephen Wallace, President, CEO and Director

SEARCHLIGHT RESOURCES INC.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289070

Source: Searchlight Resources Inc.