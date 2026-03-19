Adastra, a global leader in AI and data-driven transformation, today announced it has achieved the AWS Consumer Goods Competency from Amazon Web Services (AWS). This designation recognizes Adastra's proven expertise in delivering secure, scalable, and high-impact cloud solutions tailored to the unique needs of consumer goods (CPG) organizations.

The AWS Consumer Goods Competency identifies AWS Partners that demonstrate deep industry expertise and proven customer success across six critical domains: product development, manufacturing, supply chain, marketing, unified commerce, and digital transformation. Partners must complete a rigorous technical validation process aligned with AWS architectural best practices and the AWS Well-Architected Framework.

For consumer goods companies, this competency provides confidence that validated partners can reduce implementation risk, accelerate cloud adoption, and deliver secure, production-ready solutions purpose-built for CPG innovation and operational excellence.

"Achieving the AWS Consumer Goods Competency reinforces our commitment to helping CPG organizations unify data, modernize operations, and scale AI responsibly across the enterprise," said Shameer Kanji, Head of North American Enterprise Sales at Adastra. "We focus on delivering measurable business outcomes, from improving forecast accuracy and manufacturing performance to optimizing trade promotion effectiveness and strengthening consumer engagement."

Adastra Accelerates Consumer Goods Performance Through Unified Data

Consumer goods organizations face increasing pressure from margin compression, supply chain volatility, retailer demands, evolving consumer expectations, and rising operational costs. While many companies have invested in digital platforms, data often remains fragmented across ERP, manufacturing systems, demand planning tools, and marketing technologies, limiting enterprise visibility and slowing AI adoption.

Adastra addresses these challenges by building unified data foundations that enable AI-driven decision-making and measurable impact across core CPG functions:

Enterprise Digital Modernization

Beyond modernizing infrastructure, CPG organizations must operationalize data and AI across business functions. Adastra enables this shift by establishing scalable governance, standardized data models, and secure cloud operating frameworks that support advanced analytics and automation. The result is faster insight-to-action, improved cross-functional alignment, and the ability to scale AI confidently across the enterprise.

Beyond modernizing infrastructure, CPG organizations must operationalize data and AI across business functions. Adastra enables this shift by establishing scalable governance, standardized data models, and secure cloud operating frameworks that support advanced analytics and automation. The result is faster insight-to-action, improved cross-functional alignment, and the ability to scale AI confidently across the enterprise. Consumer and Demand 360

By integrating consumer, sell-through, trade, and operational data into a comprehensive Consumer and Demand 360 view, organizations gain a unified understanding of buying behavior across channels and retail partners. This consolidated intelligence enables more precise demand forecasting, optimized trade promotions, improved assortment decisions, and data-driven marketing investments that drive market share growth and measurable revenue impact.

By integrating consumer, sell-through, trade, and operational data into a comprehensive Consumer and Demand 360 view, organizations gain a unified understanding of buying behavior across channels and retail partners. This consolidated intelligence enables more precise demand forecasting, optimized trade promotions, improved assortment decisions, and data-driven marketing investments that drive market share growth and measurable revenue impact. Manufacturing Supply Chain Optimization

Advanced forecasting, production analytics, and end-to-end supply chain visibility help reduce waste, improve service levels, mitigate disruption risks, and optimize inventory a cross production and distribution networks.

Adastra works with supply chain leaders, commercial teams, manufacturing executives, and other stakeholders to define practical roadmaps that unify data estates and unlock measurable ROI across product development, operations, and go-to-market execution.

For more information

AWS partnership: https://adastracorp.com/aws-services-and-solutions/

Retail and CPG solutions: https://adastracorp.com/industries/retail-and-cpg/

About Adastra

Adastra is a global leader in AI and data-driven transformation, helping organizations lead with artificial intelligence-responsibly, strategically, and at scale. With over 25 years of experience, Adastra empowers enterprise clients to unlock business value through data innovation, operational excellence, and smart customer engagement.

Trusted by some of the world's most prominent brands, Adastra delivers end-to-end solutions grounded in thoughtful strategy, robust governance, and deep technical expertise. From defining vision to ensuring execution, Adastra guides organizations through every stage of their AI, data and cloud journey-building future-ready capabilities and delivering measurable, lasting impact.

Adastra serves clients across key industries including financial services, automotive, manufacturing, technology, media and telecom (TMT), healthcare, retail, and professional services. The company employs more than 2,200 professionals across North America, Europe, and Asia.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260319252333/en/

Contacts:

For additional information:

Kristian Gravelle, Group CMO

kristian.gravelle@adastragrp.com

437-240-2195

www.adastracorp.com