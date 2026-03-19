A Global AI-Native Marketing Infrastructure Network for Enterprise Growth

Keenfolks, the AI transformation partner behind marketing initiatives for brands including Coca-Cola, Diageo, Mars, Reckitt, Nestlé and Merck-MSD, today announced the launch of KEENFOLKS X_, a new global marketing network designed to operate on shared AI infrastructure

The traditional holding company model that has shaped global marketing for decades is facing increasing pressure as capital markets, consolidation activity, and client demands point to a need for structural change.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260319751842/en/

Miguel Machado, CEO and Co-Founder, Keenfolks

The marketing industry is searching for a new model. The question is no longer whether agencies need to change, but which ones were built for this shift from the start.

Keenfolks, the Integrative AI partner built natively for the Age of Intelligence, today announces the launch of KEENFOLKS X_ a new global AI-native marketing network designed to help organizations move beyond fragmented services and toward intelligent systems, scalable solutions, and measurable transformation.

The network is built on K OS_, Keenfolks' proprietary marketing operating system, which connects intelligence, data, automation, and execution into reusable marketing systems.

The objective is clear: to help organisations move beyond fragmented agency delivery and build scalable marketing capabilities powered by AI.

The Industry Shift

Over the past decade, marketing organisations have accumulated increasingly complex technology stacks, fragmented agency ecosystems, and disconnected data environments. While these structures worked in a campaign-driven era, they struggle to operate effectively in a world where marketing performance is increasingly shaped by:

Real-time data

AI decision systems

Automated content and media production

Continuous optimisation loops

In this environment, competitive advantage comes not from isolated campaigns, but from integrated marketing systems that learn and improve over time. KEENFOLKS X_ was designed specifically to build and operate those systems.

"The industry is looking for a new model, but for us this is not a future idea it is an operating reality. KEENFOLKS X_ is how we scale an AI-native way of working that enterprise brands already trust: connecting intelligence, platforms, workflows, and experiences into systems that perform, learn, and compound value over time. We believe the next era will belong to partners who do more than deliver campaigns they help build the intelligent systems and growth engines behind modern marketing."

- Miguel Machado, CEO and Co-Founder, Keenfolks

The Platform: K OS_

At the core of the model is K OS_, Keenfolks' AI-native marketing operating system. The platform connects four foundational layers:

Intelligence : AI-driven analysis of marketing performance, consumer behaviour, and market signals.

: AI-driven analysis of marketing performance, consumer behaviour, and market signals. Platforms: Integration with CRM, media, commerce, and marketing technology environments.

Integration with CRM, media, commerce, and marketing technology environments. Workflows: Agent-driven processes that automate planning, production, personalisation, and optimisation.

Agent-driven processes that automate planning, production, personalisation, and optimisation. Experiences: The execution layer where brands deploy campaigns, content ecosystems, and digital experiences.

Together, these layers transform marketing from a collection of services into a continuously improving operational system.

From Services to Systems

Keenfolks has spent the past several years helping enterprise organisations build these systems.

One example is Diageo's "What's Your Cocktail" platform, an AI-driven personalisation engine that analysed behaviour across 51 million consumers in the US and UK. The system delivered cocktail recommendations at key decision points, generating engagement rates more than 4X the industry benchmark. More importantly, the system continues to learn and improve over time. KEENFOLKS X_ extends this approach globally.

The Economic Model

The network introduces a new commercial structure that moves beyond traditional agency economics.

KEENFOLKS X_ operates through three engagement models:

Transformation partnerships: Building AI-driven marketing systems for enterprise organisations.

Building AI-driven marketing systems for enterprise organisations. Solution development: Creating reusable products and capabilities across the network.

Creating reusable products and capabilities across the network. Venture co-creation: Working with clients to build new data, technology, and marketing ventures.

This approach allows Keenfolks and its partners to participate in long-term value creation rather than short-term project delivery.

Network Expansion

Founded in Barcelona and with offices in London, New York, and Mexico City, Keenfolks currently delivery activity across 50+ markets. The launch of KEENFOLKS X_ marks the beginning of the company's next phase of growth.

Over the coming months, Keenfolks will begin confirming strategic partners across key markets and expanding the network's global delivery capabilities. The company is also exploring venture funding to accelerate the development of new AI-driven marketing infrastructure and solutions.

About KEENFOLKS X_

KEENFOLKS X_ is Keenfolks' global AI-native marketing network for the Age of Intelligence. Built on K OS_, it connects intelligence, platforms, workflows, and experiences into reusable intelligent systems and scalable solutions that help organisations move beyond fragmented marketing delivery. Through this model, Keenfolks combines transformation services, solution building, venture co-creation, and selected risk-share structures to create more durable and measurable value for clients.

About Keenfolks

Keenfolks is the Integrative AI partner built for the Age of Intelligence. Founded in Barcelona, with offices in London, New York, and Mexico City and delivery activity across 50+ countries, Keenfolks helps global brands evolve their marketing practice through intelligent systems that connect strategy, data, technology, media, CRM, and creative execution. Clients include Coca-Cola, Diageo, Kellanova, Reckitt, Mars, Nestlé, and Merck-MSD.

About Miguel Machado

Miguel Machado is the CEO and Co-Founder of Keenfolks and Og.ai. He has led AI-driven marketing transformation for global brands including Coca-Cola, Diageo, Mars, Reckitt, Merck-MSD, and Nestlé. A frequent keynote speaker and host of the AI Marketing Transformation Podcast, he focuses on building practical frameworks that connect strategy, technology, data, and human capability for the Age of Intelligence.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260319751842/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Maria Bengtsson

maria@united-partners.com

+34 711 016 382