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WKN: 910981 | ISIN: SG1F60858221 | Ticker-Symbol: SJX
Tradegate
19.03.26 | 07:30
7,480 Euro
+1,27 % +0,094
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Singapur
FTSE/ASEAN 40
1-Jahres-Chart
SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,4627,66012:21
7,4507,65812:21
PR Newswire
19.03.2026 12:06 Uhr
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ST Engineering iDirect Demonstrates 3GPP NTN Access at Satellite 2026

Advancing native 5G integration across satellite networks

HERNDON, Va., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ST Engineering iDirect, a global leader in satellite communications, will showcase a live demonstration of native 5G NR-NTN (New Radio Non-Terrestrial Network) connectivity featuring a satellite-optimized 5G gNodeB integrated into its cloud-native Intuition ground system, at the Satellite 2026 Conference. The technology enables standards-based 5G NR satellite access from the 5G UE (User Equipment) to the 5G core network and marks the next phase of the company's 5G roadmap, highlighting its progress in 5G convergence.

The demonstration will highlight native 5G NR-NTN access interfacing with the 5G core, enabling seamless interoperability with terrestrial networks as well as other 3GPP and non-3GPP NTN systems supporting advanced 5G applications. This capability is essential for operators and enterprises extending 5G services globally across hybrid terrestrial satellite environments and represents a major step toward unified, standards-based 5G NTN deployments that enable ubiquitous connectivity.

The demonstration builds on ST Engineering iDirect's earlier work in enabling roaming across non-3GPP networks and now highlights the second pillar of its 5G NTN roadmap: full 3GPP NTN access. The solution integrates ST Engineering iDirect's satellite-optimized RAN technology, including a 5G gNodeB stack developed as part of the Intuition system. Building on decades of innovation in satellite radio access networks, it aligns with the latest 3GPP NTN specifications and establishes a foundation for future advancements, such as ST Engineering iDirect's recently demonstrated GNSS-free capabilities for 5G NR, while accelerating the transition to standardized, software-defined 5G NTN networks.

"The live 5G NR-NTN demonstration marks a major milestone in our hybrid 5G strategy," said Sridhar Kuppanna, Chief Technology Officer at ST Engineering iDirect. "This is the foundation of our approach-enabling operators to evolve from non-3GPP to full 3GPP NTN access while maximizing the value of their existing infrastructure and preparing for the next generation of hybrid 5G-6G networks."

Visit ST Engineering iDirect at Booth 2406 at the Satellite 2026 Conference in Washington, D.C., March 23-26, to see firsthand how native 5G NR-NTN connectivity is shaping the future of integrated, standards-based global connectivity.

ST Engineering iDirect, a subsidiary of ST Engineering, is a global leader in satellite communications (satcom) providing technology and solutions that enable its customers to expand their business, differentiate their services and optimize their satcom networks. With over 40 years of delivering innovation focused on solving satellite's most critical economic and technology challenges we are committed to shaping the future of how the world connects. The product portfolio, branded iDirect, represents the highest standards in performance, efficiency and reliability, making it possible for its customers to deliver the best satcom connectivity experience anywhere in the world. ST Engineering iDirect is a leader in key industries including mobility, broadcast and military/government. In 2007, iDirect Government was formed to better serve the U.S. government and defense communities. For more information visit www.idirect.net.

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Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/st-engineering-idirect-demonstrates-3gpp-ntn-access-at-satellite-2026-302718116.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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