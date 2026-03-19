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PR Newswire
19.03.2026 12:36 Uhr
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[MWC 2026] Preparing for AI Calling: Ookla's Vision for Updated Voice Quality Standards

BARCELONA, Spain, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At MWC 2026, Mark Giles, Industry Research & Analysis Director at Ookla-a global leader in connectivity intelligence-delivered a keynote titled "Experience-Driven Voice Core Network with Ookla RootMetrics." In his speech, Mark Giles introduced the HD voice experience evaluation framework and the AI Calling voice experience evaluation framework. He also shared insights from a recent voice evaluation project in the Philippines. Ookla is dedicated to assisting operators in enhancing their voice networks through experience evaluations, ultimately improving user satisfaction.

Mark Giles emphasized that voice services are advancing in three key areas. First, new user groups like live streamers and digital avatars are emerging. Second, innovative smart terminals such as AI assistants and AI glasses are on the rise. Last, new user behaviors, including AI applications and remote interactions, are becoming prevalent. These advancements are driving the voice experience toward higher definition, AI integration, accessibility, immersion, and interactivity.

Mark Giles noted that the dimensions for evaluating voice experience must adapt to include AI. Assessing AI-powered voice experience is a major industry focus. Therefore, in addition to traditional QoE, QoS, and coverage metrics, Ookla's voice experience evaluation now incorporates three new dimensions: AI-based immersive experience, AI-based interaction experience, and QoI (Quality of Intelligence). QoI measures factors like the accuracy and latency of AI models, and service inclusivity. The AI-based immersive experience evaluates elements such as AI noise reduction MOS. The AI-based interaction experience assesses aspects like real-time translation accuracy. This updated framework offers a more thorough and structured approach to guiding operators' voice services in the AI age.

Ookla uses its world-leading drive test tool, RootMetrics, to evaluate operators' voice experience in regions like Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. In his presentation, Mark Giles discussed their voice service evaluation project in the Philippines. Using Speedtest Drive, Ookla conducted a comprehensive 1,200 km drive test, collecting 23,000 data samples in Manila. This test provided the first systematic and thorough insight into the country's voice service experience. Results of Philippines project showed that operator-provided VoLTE services significantly outperform OTT services in metrics like MOS, call blocking, and call drops. This is due to OTT voice services sharing bandwidth with general Internet traffic, making them more susceptible to network congestion. During peak data usage, OTT calls can be blocked or interrupted. Moreover, the data reveals that the overall VoLTE connection rate in the Philippines stands at just 31%, a notably low figure. To improve voice experience, phase out outdated 3G networks, and embrace AI-driven advancements, the Philippines must further develop its VoLTE services. Moving forward, Ookla will continue to evaluate AI-enhanced voice services in countries like the Philippines. For more details, download the report from the Ookla official website.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2937857/image1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mwc-2026-preparing-for-ai-calling-ooklas-vision-for-updated-voice-quality-standards-302718684.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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