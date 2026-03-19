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PR Newswire
19.03.2026 12:48 Uhr
198 Leser
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Bybit Introduces Yield-Bearing Gold Product Offering APR on Tokenized Gold

DUBAI, UAE, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has launched XAUT Earn, a product that enables users to earn interest on tokenized gold holdings, a feature that remains uncommon across both traditional and digital gold markets.

The XAUT Earn product allows users to generate yield on Tether Gold (XAUT), a digital asset backed by physical gold. The launch introduces an alternative model for gold ownership by combining price exposure with income generation, in contrast to conventional gold products that typically do not offer yield.

As part of the launch, Bybit is offering two XAUT savings products: flexible staking and fixed-term savings options, both offering APR.

Gold has historically served as a safe-haven asset during periods of economic uncertainty, but it has not traditionally generated income for holders. Physical gold, exchange-traded funds, and other tokenized gold products such as PAXG typically do not natively offer yield. XAUT Earn introduces a structure that allows holders to retain gold exposure while earning returns.

Interest-bearing gold products remain limited across the broader market, where yield opportunities are predominantly concentrated in stablecoins. The introduction of XAUT Earn expands the range of yield-generating instruments tied to real-world assets within the digital asset ecosystem.

The product reflects growing demand for assets that combine capital preservation with yield generation. This approach broadens the utility of gold for both traditional investors and digital asset users. The offering is designed to appeal to a wide range of participants, including traditional gold holders seeking additional utility, crypto users seeking diversification beyond stablecoin-based yield products, and risk-averse investors interested in combining defensive assets with income-generating strategies.

The launch forms part of Bybit's ongoing efforts to expand its product suite and bridge traditional and digital finance through asset-backed yield solutions.

Bybit / CryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 80 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2932256/Bybit_TNFP_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bybit-introduces-yield-bearing-gold-product-offering-apr-on-tokenized-gold-302718696.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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