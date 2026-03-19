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PR Newswire
19.03.2026 12:54 Uhr
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Eclipse International, Inc. Appoints Shawn McLoughlin as Head of Global Growth

NEW YORK, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eclipse International, Inc., an independent interdealer brokerage specializing in global energy, environmental and commodity markets, announced the appointment of Shawn McLoughlin as Head of Global Growth.

In this newly created role, McLoughlin will lead Eclipse's global expansion strategy, focusing on recruiting senior brokerage talent, developing new product verticals, and identifying strategic acquisition opportunities across energy, environmental, and commodities markets.

Most recently, McLoughlin served as an Advisory Board Member at LPS Partners. Prior to that, he served as Chief Executive Officer of the Americas at BGC Financial, where he played a key role in expanding brokerage operations across multiple asset classes and building high-performing teams throughout the region.

"Shawn brings deep industry experience, strong relationships across the brokerage community, and a proven ability to build successful teams," said Jacob Joseph, Chief Executive Officer of Eclipse. "As we continue to expand our platform globally, his leadership will be instrumental in attracting top talent and accelerating growth across our energy, environmental, and commodities businesses."

Josh Hochberg, Principal/Shareholder and Head of Eclipse's Natural Gas Options Desk, added, "We are continuing to build Eclipse into a global platform across energy, environmental and commodities markets. Shawn's experience and vision will play an important role in helping us scale the firm and continue attracting exceptional brokers and teams."

McLoughlin commented, "Eclipse has built a strong reputation as a broker-focused platform with strong momentum across energy and environmental markets. I'm excited to join the team and help expand the firm's global footprint while creating new opportunities for brokers and clients."

Eclipse has experienced significant growth in recent years across natural gas, crude oil derivatives, environmental markets, and other global energy products, and continues to invest in talent and strategic expansion as it builds a diversified global brokerage platform.

About Eclipse International, Inc.

Eclipse, an independent interdealer brokerage with offices in Long Island- NY, New York City-NY, Houston-TX, London-UK, and Jupiter- FL, provides liquidity and execution services across global energy, environmental and commodity markets. The firm offers expertise across natural gas, crude oil derivatives, environmental credits, biofuels and related products, and is committed to building a premier platform for brokers and clients worldwide.

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Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/eclipse-international-inc-appoints-shawn-mcloughlin-as-head-of-global-growth-302718699.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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