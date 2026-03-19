DataKrypto's FHEnom for AI Now Available on Google Cloud Marketplace to Help Eliminate the Cleartext Gap in Confidential AI

Google Cloud ISV Startup Springboard program graduate DataKrypto introduces fully homomorphic encryption to Google Cloud, protecting AI data from training to inference

News Summary :

Google Cloud Marketplace Availability: DataKrypto's FHEnom for AI is now available on Google Cloud Marketplace, enabling frictionless deployment of continuous encryption for enterprises using Google Cloud AI and services.

Eliminating the 'Cleartext Gap': The solution bridges a critical security vulnerability by helping to ensure data, model weights, and queries remain encrypted throughout the entire AI lifecycle-ingestion, training, and inference-even during active computation in system memory.

Recent completion of Google Cloud ISV Startup Springboard Program: This launch follows DataKrypto's completion of Google Cloud's program for emerging AI startups, signaling a deeper technical collaboration to provide mathematically enforced confidentiality for proprietary datasets.

BURLINGAME, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 19, 2026 / DataKrypto, developer of a continuous encryption platform as the foundational layer of Confidential AI, announced today that its FHEnom for AI is now available on Google Cloud Marketplace. This move follows DataKrypto's completion of the Google Cloud ISV Startup Springboard program, deepening its collaboration with Google Cloud.

DataKrypto's FHEnom for AI provides a critical, mathematically guaranteed encryption layer that integrates with Google Cloud to help protect the entire AI lifecycle. By combining advanced fully homomorphic encryption (FHE) with Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs), FHEnom for AI creates a secure execution environment in which data and models remain protected end-to-end, transforming AI into a secure global architecture rooted in continuous encryption.

With DataKrypto now available on Google Cloud Marketplace, organizations gain trust and confidence in AI-powered computations and assurance that all AI models, data points, weights, and queries can remain protected across the lifecycle - from data ingestion and training to model inference and computation.

"Confidential AI is only possible through encryption as the foundational security layer, helping to maintain protection of every model and data point across every stage of the lifecycle - removing the cleartext gap that otherwise occurs during computation," said Ravi Srivatsav, CEO of DataKrypto. "Continuous encryption is a critical requirement to help ensure sensitive data inputs are protected during queries and processing, and models can't be exploited or tampered with.

"DataKrypto's FHEnom for AI offers mathematical guarantees and assurance that every company can rely on AI with trust and confidence that their data is always secure, AI outputs are reliable, and their systems and processes are compliant," he continued. "Completing the Cloud ISV Startup Springboard program and joining Google Cloud Marketplace means more organizations can realize the promise of Confidential AI."

FHEnom for AI: the Foundational Blueprint for Confidential AI

DataKrypto solves critical security bottlenecks that have historically prevented enterprises from moving sensitive AI workloads to the cloud. DataKrypto leverages Google Cloud's scalable infrastructure, enabling FHEnom for AI to transform the cloud into a confidential, customer-controlled AI execution environment powered by seamless, continuous encryption. This integration helps ensure that models and data remain protected even if the underlying infrastructure is compromised.

With this development, businesses and teams gain several benefits:

Helps enable real-time AI inference on encrypted data without introducing performance barriers that limit production deployment.

Offers a TEE-agnostic architecture that enhances Google Cloud's confidential computing capabilities across Intel TDX and AMD SEV hardware.

Supports HIPAA- and GDPR-ready AI workflows for highly regulated sectors directly on Google Cloud.

Simplifies Confidential AI deployment with platform-agnostic continuous encryption that embeds directly into existing Google Cloud development pipelines.

"Through the Google Cloud ISV Startup Springboard program, we aim to empower promising companies with Google Cloud's impactful programs, products, and expertise," said Ritika Suri, Managing Director, AI and Data Partnerships at Google Cloud. "We're enabling the selected companies to leverage Google Cloud's advanced AI technologies - and in the case of DataKrypto, to empower enterprises to deploy continuous encryption for AI workloads at scale."

DataKrypto was selected to participate in the Google Cloud ISV Startup Springboard program to help accelerate growth and innovation for Google Cloud customers.

For more information about how FHEnom for AI helps establish Confidential AI, explore DataKrypto's offering on Google Cloud Marketplace, or visit https://datakrypto.ai.

About DataKrypto

DataKrypto provides the cryptographic fabric for Confidential AI. Its flagship product, FHEnom for AI, eliminates the gaps in protection found in today's AI systems, where companies' most valuable assets (models, data, and inference outputs) are exposed as cleartext during processing. The solution keeps models, prompts, and GPU memory continuously encrypted throughout training and inference, ensuring that computation runs directly on ciphertext. With DataKrypto, encryption isn't a layer added around AI; it's a continuous property of the architecture itself. More information is available at datakrypto.ai.

Media Contact:

Liz Youngs

Trier and Company for DataKrypto

1-843-412-6327

lizyoungs@triercompany.com

SOURCE: DataKrypto

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/datakryptos-fhenom-for-aitm-now-available-on-google-cloud-marketp-1149016