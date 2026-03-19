Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc.: Aspire Biopharma's Subsidiary Announces Agreement with TruLife Distribution to Drive National Retail Expansion

Agreement Set to Expand BUZZ BOMB Distribution Across Natural, Specialty, and Mass Merchandiser Channels

ESTERO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 19, 2026 / Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:ASBP) ("Aspire"), wholly owned subsidiary, Buzz Bomb Caffeine Company, and TruLife Distribution ("TruLife"), announced they have concluded an agreement under which TruLife will manage and coordinate the sales, distribution and merchandising of BUZZ BOMB to retailers nationwide.

TruLife Distribution is a premier agency known for scaling high-growth health and wellness brands. This relationship is designed to accelerate BUZZ BOMB's retail footprint, specifically targeting the natural, organic, specialty, and mass-market sectors where demand for functional, "on-the-go" energy is surging.

The BUZZ BOMB Advantage: Energy Without the Liquid

BUZZ BOMB is disrupting the traditional energy market with its innovative caffeine delivery. Each single-serving stick pack contains 50mg of caffeine in a fast-acting dry powder designed to be sprinkled under the tongue. This allows for a rapid caffeine boost without the need for water, mixing, or the "heavy" feeling of liquid energy drinks.

"We are pleased to engage in new distribution relationships that will continue to drive our sales and enhance our ability to reach consumers interested in our unique BUZZ BOMB caffeine product," said Kraig Higginson, Interim CEO of Aspire Biopharma. "The energy segment offers exceptional growth and can be a highly profitable category. TruLife's expertise in reaching retailers opens a significant new and incremental sales channel for BUZZ BOMB that is expected to support our efforts to bring the BUZZ BOMB brand to even more contemporary consumers, strengthening our business."

"In a category full of products pushing the safe upper limit for daily caffeine intake, BUZZ BOMB offers a convenient, small-serving alternative with impressive benefits. We are truly excited to represent the BUZZ BOMB brand and bring clean energy to a wider audience," said Brian Gould, TruLife CEO and decades-long veteran of the health and wellness industry.

BUZZ BOMB Caffeine Products

To learn more about BUZZ BOMB, or purchase product online, please visit https://buzzbombcaffeine.com or follows us on social media here:

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About TruLife Distribution

TruLife Distribution is a leading full-service distribution and marketing firm that helps health, wellness, and beauty brands navigate the complexities of the U.S. retail market.

Learn more about TruLife Distribution at trulifedist.com.

About Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc.

Aspire Biopharma delivers supplements to the body rapidly and precisely.

For more information, please visit www.aspirebiolabs.com

Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc.

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Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" provisions created by those laws. Aspire's forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our or our management team's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding our future operations. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "intends," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements represent our views as of the date of this press release and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, our actual results or performance may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Some factors that could cause actual results to differ in our drug or supplement offerings include general market conditions, whether clinical trials demonstrate the efficacy and safety of our drug candidates to the satisfaction of regulatory authorities, or do not otherwise produce positive results which may cause us to incur additional costs or experience delays in completing, or ultimately be unable to complete the development and commercialization of our drug candidates; the clinical results for our drug candidates, which may not support further development or marketing approval; actions of regulatory agencies, which may affect the initiation, timing and progress of clinical trials and marketing approval; our ability to achieve commercial success for our drug or supplement candidates, if approved; our limited operating history and our ability to obtain additional funding for operations and to complete the development and commercialization of our product candidates, and other risks and uncertainties set forth in "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. In addition, statements that "we believe" and similar statements reflect our beliefs and opinions on the relevant subject. These statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this press release, and while we believe such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, such information may be limited or incomplete, and our statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all potentially available relevant information. These statements are inherently uncertain, and you are cautioned not to rely unduly upon these statements. All information in this press release is as of the date of this press release. The information contained in any website referenced herein is not, and shall not be deemed to be, part of or incorporated into this press release.

SOURCE: Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/aspire-biopharmas-subsidiary-announces-agreement-with-trulife-distrib-1149117