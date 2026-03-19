New to The Street Renews 12-Part Media Series with Roadzen, Inc.

Integrated Campaign to Include National Broadcast Interviews, Times Square Billboards, Earned Media, NewsOut PR Distribution, and Non-Deal Roadshow Events

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 19, 2026 / New to The Street, one of the longest-running U.S. and international sponsored television brands, today announced the renewal of a 12-part media series agreement with Roadzen, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDZN), a global leader in AI-driven insurance technology.

The expanded engagement underscores Roadzen's continued momentum and will leverage New to The Street's fully integrated media ecosystem-combining national television, digital distribution, earned media, and dominant outdoor advertising-to drive visibility across retail and institutional audiences.

Expanded Media Package to Include:

National Broadcast Interviews

Filmed in New York City and broadcast weekly as sponsored programming across Bloomberg Television (U.S., MENA, Latin America) and Fox Business Network

Times Square & NYC Billboard Dominance

Premium placements across Nasdaq MarketSite, Reuters Building, and Times Square displays, delivering millions of monthly impressions and positioning Roadzen at the center of global finance

Earned Media Amplification

Strategic distribution across ABC, NBC, and CBS affiliates, expanding reach beyond paid media

NewsOut Video PR Distribution

High-impact video press releases across the rapidly growing NewsOut digital network

Non-Deal Roadshow Events

Curated investor events connecting Roadzen with accredited investors, family offices, and institutional capital

Unmatched Media Reach

New to The Street and NewsOut together represent one of the largest and fastest-growing financial media ecosystems globally:

4.44 million subscribers - New to The Street TV YouTube channel

https://youtube.com/@newtothestreettv

636,000+ subscribers - NewsOut Channel

https://youtube.com/@newsoutchannel?si=CN9dS-xSqEajLwSM

5+ million combined subscribers

Combined with weekly national television broadcasts and the #1 billboard presence in Times Square for financial media clients, the platform delivers unparalleled visibility across TV, digital, and outdoor channels.

Leadership Commentary

"Roadzen continues to execute at a high level within the AI-driven insurance and mobility space," said Vince Caruso, Co-Founder and CEO of New to The Street. "This renewed 12-part series reflects both the strength of their platform and our ability to deliver unmatched exposure-combining Bloomberg and Fox Business broadcasts, a 5+ million subscriber digital network, and the most dominant billboard presence in Times Square."

About Roadzen, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDZN)

Roadzen, Inc. is a global leader in AI-powered insurance technology, leveraging data science, telematics, and mobility solutions to transform underwriting, claims processing, and driver engagement worldwide.

About New to The Street

New to The Street is a premier financial media brand broadcasting weekly as sponsored programming on Bloomberg Television and Fox Business Network, reaching millions of households across the U.S. and international markets.

Watch New to The Street TV:

https://youtube.com/@newtothestreettv

Watch NewsOut Channel:

https://youtube.com/@newsoutchannel?si=CN9dS-xSqEajLwSM

With 4.44M+ YouTube subscribers and a combined ecosystem exceeding 5 million subscribers, the platform integrates long-form television, short-form video, earned media, and iconic outdoor advertising to deliver best-in-class exposure for its clients.

Media Contact

Monica Brennan

New to The Street

Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New to The Street

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/new-to-the-street-renews-12-part-media-series-with-roadzen-inc.-nasdaq-rdzn-1149131