EQS-News: Secarna Pharmaceuticals GmbH & Co. KG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Secarna Pharmaceuticals establishes Advisory Board with financial markets expert Jens Holstein and shareholder representative Richard Mark Engelhard



19.03.2026 / 13:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Secarna Pharmaceuticals establishes Advisory Board with financial markets expert Jens Holstein and shareholder representative Richard Mark Engelhard Advisory Board to provide strategic guidance as well as financial and industry expertise to support Secarna's management team and shareholders in shaping and executing on its long-term growth trajectory Martinsried (Munich), Germany, March 19, 2026 - Secarna Pharmaceuticals GmbH & Co. KG, a company redefining the discovery and development of best-in-class oligonucleotide therapeutics today announced the establishment of an Advisory Board to support the Company's growth trajectory. Financial markets expert Jens Holstein and shareholder representative Richard Mark Engelhard have been appointed members of the Board. The Advisory Board aims to provide strategic guidance as well as financial and industry expertise to support sustainable business growth as Secarna strives to fulfill on its mission to transform untreatable medical conditions into treatable ones by leveraging its AI-empowered OligoCreator platform to identify and characterize oligonucleotide therapeutics and bringing its lead compound SECN-15 to clinical proof of concept (POC). "We are delighted to welcome such experienced industry leaders to our Advisory Board at this pivotal stage of Secarna's development," said Konstantin Petropoulos, PhD, CEO of Secarna Pharmaceuticals. "We look forward to building on their industry perspectives and combined experience to help drive our long-term growth objectives." Jens Holstein, former CFO of BioNTech SE, commented: "I'm excited to join Secarna's Advisory Board and support the Company as it continues its journey as a leading developer of oligonucleotide therapeutics. I look forward to contributing my financial and corporate strategy expertise in the life sciences, biotech and pharma environment to help guide sustainable growth and long-term value creation." Richard Mark Engelhard, representing shareholder Engelhard Arzneimittel GmbH & Co KG, stated: "Secarna's recent development demonstrates the strength of its AI-empowered platform as well as it's growing proprietary pipeline with SECN-15 as novel, potential best-in-class oligonucleotide in the field of oncology. I am pleased to join the Advisory Board and further support the management team as the Company continues to scale and execute on a compelling long-term growth and value-creation trajectory. Having supported Secarna for many years as a shareholder, I'm excited to now contribute in this expanded role." Richard Mark Engelhard is General Manager of Engelhard Arzneimittel GmbH & Co. KG, one of the leading brand-name manufacturers in the OTC medicines segment. Jens Holstein has over 30 years of leadership experience in the life sciences and biopharmaceutical sector. In 2021 he joined BioNTech SE as CFO and retired from this position mid of 2025. BioNTech is well-known for its pioneering work in immunotherapies and for its mRNA vaccines, including its COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty. At BioNTech, he led the financial strategy that supported the company's growth into a global, fully integrated immunotherapy leader. Prior to this position, he served for almost 10 years as CFO of MorphoSys AG. He was instrumental in transforming the company into a fully integrated biopharmaceutical player. MorphoSys has been listed in Germany (MDAX) and the US (NASDAQ). He also held executive roles within the Fresenius SE Group, including Regional CFO for EMEA and Regional CFO of Fresenius Kabi Asia Pacific Ltd. He also served as Managing Director at Fresenius ProServe GmbH and CFO of its subsidiary Wittgensteiner Kliniken AG. He is currently a non-executive member of the Board of Directors of the US-listed diagnostic company Veracyte Inc. and serves as Chairman of the audit committee. He holds a degree in Business Administration (Dipl. Kfm) from the University of Münster. About Secarna Pharmaceuticals Secarna Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company redefining the discovery and development of best-in-class oligonucleotide therapeutics, offering hope to patients facing conditions that are beyond the reach of current approaches and modalities. With the Company's proprietary AI-empowered OligoCreator platform, which includes multiple delivery technologies, Secarna identifies and characterizes oligonucleotide therapeutics with unparalleled speed and excellent safety and efficacy. By delivering these novel therapeutics to the cells, organs, or tissues where they are needed, targeted oligonucleotide therapies have the potential to revolutionize treatments for a wide range of difficult-to-treat disorders. Secarna's unique OligoCreator platform is leveraged to transform untreatable conditions into treatable ones, profoundly changing the future of medicine. www.secarna.com Contact Secarna Pharmaceuticals GmbH & Co. KG

Konstantin Petropoulos, PhD, MBA

CEO

Phone: +49 (0)89 215 46 375

info@secarna.com

For media inquiries MC Services AG

Anne Hennecke/Vera Lang

Phone: +49 (0)211 52 92 52 16 Email: secarna@mc-services.eu



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