A random malware variant affected about 800 remote monitoring devices at ground-mounted PV plants in Japan in May 2024. Tokyo-based cybersecurity firm Girasol Energy has told pv magazine what happened and how PV asset owners can protect themselves against such incidents.Originally published in 2024, this article is being republished as part of our ongoing series on cybersecurity A random malware strain targeted about 800 remote monitoring devices at ground-mounted PV plants in Japan in May, according to Japanese PV cybersecurity specialist Girasol Energy. Although the incident did not cause any ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...