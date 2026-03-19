Free Resource uses Predictive Behavioral Analytics and AI Chatbot to Generate and Explain Maliciousness Ratings

On the heels of launching AI-scale malware detection, Varist today announced The Varist Community, a free forum where any user or SOC analyst can upload and scan files to spot and understand new malware threats in real time. The community leverages Varist's newly launched Hybrid Detection Engine to scan files and simulate malware behavior to prioritize known and zero-day threats instantly at scale.

Threat detection engines have observed a rise in AI-generated malware that rewrites its own code during execution to potentially evade detection. The onset of self-evolving malware creates more risk for users and adds to the workload of overwhelmed security operations center (SOC) teams. Allowing users to analyze files on their own and understand risk in seconds helps businesses avoid breaches while reducing the burden on security analysts.

Easy, Hyperscale Solution Democratizes Detection of AI-Powered Threats

"Gen-AI bots are here and they're unleashing panic among security teams," said Siggi Petursson, chief product officer at Varist. "The Varist Community resource equips companies of any size with instant access to protection against new self-evolving threats. Democratizing access to reliable threat intelligence empowers anyone who wants to check suspicious files to protect their business without becoming experts on malware or threat detection."

The Varist Hybrid Detection Engine protects organizations at hyperscale, with each instance processing approximately 500 files per second. Analysis of malware threat behavior takes place up to 1,000 times faster than conventional sandboxing.

Key features and benefits of the community include:

Deep file analysis at scale

Detailed execution profiles for any uploaded file without executing the file

Instant probability scores for suspicious files to accelerate novel threat detection based on real indicators

Reduced reliance on slow and costly sandboxing

AI chatbots available to explain scan report results in plain, actionable language

Predictive Behavioral Analysis Lessens Reliance on Legacy Solutions

Where other free resources offer limited analysis that takes several minutes to deliver a "yes/no" result, The community provides granular analysis and risk or "maliciousness" ratings within seconds. Varist's detection engine uses predictive behavioral analytics to simulate and understand how file elements will behave in real-world environments, without actually executing malware like traditional sandboxes.

Join the Community

To leverage or learn more about The Varist Community, visit: https://community.varist.com/.

About Varist

With a decades-long track record for malware detection innovation, Varist technology protects more than five billion mailboxes worldwide. Headquartered in Iceland, the company maintains a local presence and customer and investor relationships worldwide. Varist's hyperscale malware detection solutions combine heuristics and real-time dynamic behavioral analysis for economical, AI-driven detection of known and unknown threats.

For more information, visit www.varist.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260319305317/en/

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