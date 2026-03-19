Partnership combines proven air-to-ground 5G expertise, AI-driven network intelligence, and deployable 5G core capabilities to support mission-critical military operations

Airspan Networks Holdings LLC ("Airspan"), a leading global provider of wireless network solutions and ATIKA Venture, S.L. ("Atika"), a Spanish technology company specializing in deployable tactical 5G communications for defense and security environments, today announced a strategic alliance to advance resilient, multi-domain 5G connectivity solutions for military operations.

The agreement establishes the framework for commercial and technical collaboration, initially focused on Spain and potential expansion across Europe. The partnership brings together Airspan's expertise in Open RAN (O-RAN), 5G, and commercial air-to-ground (ATG) connectivity with Atika's capabilities in deployable tactical networks, AI-driven network intelligence, and 5G core technologies.

Together, the companies will develop secure, resilient communications solutions designed to support mission-critical operations across land and air environments. The collaboration will integrate deployable 5G networks, multi-domain MANET connectivity, intelligent network orchestration, and airborne-to-ground communications, enabling high-performance connectivity for military units operating in dynamic operational scenarios.

"Airspan brings proven expertise in solving complex connectivity challenges, including critical communications through our Air-to-Ground In-Motion 5G solution," said Glenn Laxdal, CEO of Airspan. "Together with Atika, we will accelerate the transition of our commercial wireless technologies into resilient, defense-ready solutions. Atika complements our capabilities with deep defense operational experience and advanced technologies spanning cybersecurity, AI-driven network intelligence, and 5G core systems."

"The future of military operations depends on deployable, intelligent, and sovereign networks," said Ana Rodríguez Quirós, Managing Director of Atika. "Our collaboration with Airspan allows us to support multi-domain 5G for defense while extending connectivity beyond satellite and traditional radio links. Through our work with the Spanish Army, we focus on technologies that deliver real operational impact across readiness, mobility, and mission effectiveness. This alliance is a clear example of how advanced 5G capabilities can address those challenges."

About Airspan

Headquartered in Plano, Texas, Airspan Networks Holdings LLC is an innovative US-based provider of wireless network solutions with a global presence, focused on delivering carrier-grade 5G and advanced wireless connectivity. Airspan's portfolio spans three core solution areas in-building, outdoor, and air-to-ground and includes market-leading products for DAS, Open RAN, and small cells across both public and private network settings. Airspan supports mobile network operators, neutral-host providers, enterprises, public-sector organizations, and other service providers in building reliable, scalable wireless networks that enhance coverage and capacity while enabling fast, efficient deployment.

Visit our website at https://airspan.com/

About Atika

Atika is a Spanish technology company specializing in advanced tactical communications and deployable 5G networks for defense and security. Its technology focuses on federated architectures, multi-domain connectivity, and network intelligence capabilities designed for real operational environments.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260319340548/en/

Contacts:

Media Analyst Contact:

Kyle Allen

kallen@airspan.com