TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited - Director Dealing - Amendment
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 19
Date: 19 March 2026
Company: TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund
Subject: Director/PDMR Shareholding - Amendment
LEI: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Connected Persons
The Company announces an amendment to the Director/PDMR Shareholding announcement released on 16 March 2026, which incorrectly stated that the below purchase was made at a single price. The transaction was in fact executed in two trades at different prices. The aggregate number of shares purchased remains unchanged.
19 March 2026
1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA")
a)
Name
Mr Simon Richard Class
b)
Position / status
Non-Executive Director and PDMR of Twenty Four Select Monthly Income Fund
c)
Initial notification / amendment
Amendment
2.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares
GG00BJVDZ946
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
25,000
£21,150.83 (aggregate consideration)
e)
Date of the transaction
16/03/2026
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange
g)
Currency
GBP - British Pound
Following these acquisitions, Mr Class's total holding will be 100,000 shares in the Company.
Enquiries
Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255, Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL +44 (0)1481 745001