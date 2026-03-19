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PR Newswire
19.03.2026 13:06 Uhr
78 Leser
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TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited - Director Dealing - Amendment

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited - Director Dealing - Amendment

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 19

Date: 19 March 2026

Company: TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund

Subject: Director/PDMR Shareholding - Amendment

LEI: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Connected Persons

The Company announces an amendment to the Director/PDMR Shareholding announcement released on 16 March 2026, which incorrectly stated that the below purchase was made at a single price. The transaction was in fact executed in two trades at different prices. The aggregate number of shares purchased remains unchanged.

19 March 2026

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA")

a)

Name

Mr Simon Richard Class

b)

Position / status

Non-Executive Director and PDMR of Twenty Four Select Monthly Income Fund

c)

Initial notification / amendment

Amendment

2.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary shares

GG00BJVDZ946

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.8460

£0.8440

24,979

21

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price

25,000

£21,150.83 (aggregate consideration)

e)

Date of the transaction

16/03/2026

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

g)

Currency

GBP - British Pound

Following these acquisitions, Mr Class's total holding will be 100,000 shares in the Company.

Enquiries
Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

PO Box 255, Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL +44 (0)1481 745001


© 2026 PR Newswire
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