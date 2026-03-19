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PR Newswire
19.03.2026 13:06 Uhr
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Crayola Partners with Luxor to Expand Business in India: Encouraging Hands-on Creativity and Imaginative Play to Create Joy

EASTON, Pa., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crayola, a global leader in art and stationery products, is thrilled to announce a strategic long-term partnership with Luxor Writing Instruments Pvt. Ltd., the leading stationery and writing instrument manufacturer in India. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both companies as they join to bring Crayola, America's number one brand, to millions of Indian families.

Through this partnership, Crayola and Luxor aim to share the importance of creativity and self-expression as essential life skills. Crayola and Luxor want to inspire a new generation of children to explore their imagination, build confidence, and express their unique ideas through hands-on artistic experiences. Drawing on more than 120 years as a brand trusted by parents, respected by teachers, and loved by children, Crayola will bring joyful creative moments to families across India with Luxor's scale and reach in one of the world's fast-growing and youngest consumer markets.

Luxor will manufacture and distribute Crayola products, making them accessible to India's 436 million children. The products will be co-branded Crayola by Luxor, symbolizing the collaborative nature of this partnership and a shared commitment to quality, safety, and creativity.

"We are excited about our partnership with Luxor," says Ben Thomas, Crayola Chief Commercial Officer and Executive Vice President of Marketing. "Their manufacturing and distribution expertise and knowledge of the market in India aligns well with our growth objectives. Luxor shares our commitment to brand excellence - engaging parents, teachers, and children in imaginative play to create joy."

"At Crayola, we've always believed creativity helps children build confidence, curiosity, and innovative thinking, which are essential skills for the future," says Pete Ruggiero, Crayola President & Chief Executive Officer. "India's education landscape is going through an important transformation. With the National Education Policy 2020, there is a clear shift toward experiential learning and problem-solving. When you combine that shift with the scale of India's education system, 260 million students across more than 1.5 million schools, the opportunity to nurture creativity becomes incredibly powerful."

By making artistic tools more accessible, Crayola and Luxor aim to inspire a lifelong love of creativity and help families and teachers see self-expression as a meaningful and valuable part of everyday life. As a globally recognized brand, Crayola is known for its rigorous safety standards, high-quality manufacturing, and innovative products that inspire imagination and creative confidence. Crayola is celebrating a record year of innovation, with 47 U.S. patents filed over the past 18 months, as the brand continues to reimagine how creativity comes to life. Crayola and Luxor are committed to upholding the highest standards of safety and quality while introducing innovative new products that reflect their shared dedication to providing children and families with trusted tools for creative expression.

For more information about this partnership and upcoming product launches, please visit https://www.luxorpen.com/ and www.crayola.com.

Karen Kelly, Crayola
484-695-1993
kkelly2@crayola.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2937662/Crayola_Oval_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/crayola-partners-with-luxor-to-expand-business-in-india-encouraging-hands-on-creativity-and-imaginative-play-to-create-joy-302718264.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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