Knight Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2025 Results

Delivered record-high revenues, Adjusted EBITDA1, Adjusted EBITDA per share1 since inception

Generated record high cash flow from operations since inception

Provides 2026 revenues guidance of $490 million to $510 million and adjusted EBITDA1 of approximately 15%

MONTREAL, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: GUD) ("Knight" or "the Company"), a pan-American (ex-US) specialty pharmaceutical company, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025. All currency amounts are in thousands except for share and per share amounts. All currencies are Canadian unless otherwise specified.

2025 Highlights

Financial results

Revenues were $450,088, an increase of $78,784 or 21% over the prior year. The increase was primarily driven by the incremental revenues from the Paladin and Sumitomo Transactions and the growth of our key promoted products, partly offset by declines in our mature and branded generic products, the termination of a non-strategic agreement in Colombia and the impact of hyperinflation 2 -

- Gross margin was 44% of revenues compared to 47% in prior year. The decrease was due to the impact of hyperinflation 2 and the fair value adjustment on the inventory acquired in the Paladin transaction.

and the fair value adjustment on the inventory acquired in the Paladin transaction. Operating loss was $2,350 compared to an operating income of $7,397 in prior year.

Net loss was $5,374, compared to a net income of $4,332 in prior year.

Loss per share was $0.05, compared to an earnings per share of $0.04 in prior year.

Cash inflow from operations was $68,957, an increase of $32,677 or 90% over prior year.

Non-GAAP measures

Adjusted Revenues 1 were $452,351, an increase of $86,939 or 24% or an increase of $87,855 or 24% on a constant currency 1 basis, primarily driven by the incremental revenues from the Paladin and Sumitomo Transactions and the growth of our key promoted products, partly offset by declines in our mature and branded generic products and the termination of a non-strategic agreement in Colombia.

were $452,351, an increase of $86,939 or 24% or an increase of $87,855 or 24% on a constant currency basis, primarily driven by the incremental revenues from the Paladin and Sumitomo Transactions and the growth of our key promoted products, partly offset by declines in our mature and branded generic products and the termination of a non-strategic agreement in Colombia. Excluding the Paladin and Sumitomo acquisitions, the key promoted portfolio delivered a growth of 12% on a constant currency 1 basis and a three-year CAGR exceeding 20%.

basis and a three-year CAGR exceeding 20%. The growth products 3 acquired in the Paladin and Sumitomo transactions grew by 68% in the second half compared to the first half of 2025, according to IQVIA Canada.

acquired in the Paladin and Sumitomo transactions grew by 68% in the second half compared to the first half of 2025, according to IQVIA Canada. Adjusted Gross margin 1 was 48% of Adjusted Revenues 1 compared to 47% in prior year. The increase was mainly due to the contribution from the Paladin and Sumitomo portfolios as well as the growth of our key promoted products.

was 48% of Adjusted Revenues compared to 47% in prior year. The increase was mainly due to the contribution from the Paladin and Sumitomo portfolios as well as the growth of our key promoted products. Adjusted EBITDA 1 was $73,056, an increase of $15,273 or 26% over prior year.

was $73,056, an increase of $15,273 or 26% over prior year. Adjusted EBITDA per share1 was $0.74, an increase of $0.16 or 28% over prior year.

Corporate developments

Launched a NCIB in August 2025 to purchase up to 3,000,000 common shares of the Company over the next 12 months. In 2025, 1,130,600 common shares were purchased at an average price of $5.69 for aggregate cash consideration of $6,431.

Closed a secured syndicated revolving credit facility with four lenders for US$100 million with an accordion feature for an additional US$100 million.

Closed a working capital line of credit agreement with Citibank, N.A.

Settled the Synergy loan agreement and collected $13,758 [US$10,000] in cash and received warrants with a fair value of $1,116 [US$811].

Collected a strategic loan receivable with a life sciences company for $3,840 [US$2,771].



Products

Added profitable and growth assets and expanded our portfolio with over fifty products including eight pipeline and early launch stage assets. Executed an asset purchase agreement with Paladin Pharma Inc., to acquire the Paladin business. Knight paid $90,002, an additional $23,008 for inventory and expects to pay $8,457 for the final and full settlement of the holdback from the purchase price. Furthermore, Knight may have to pay up to an additional US$15,000 upon achieving certain sales milestones. Entered into exclusive license and supply agreements with Sumitomo to commercialize Myfembree (relugolix/estradiol/norethindrone acetate), Orgovyx (relugolix), Gemtesa (vibegron), and an asset purchase agreement to acquire certain mature products in Canada for $25,400. Knight may pay up to an additional $15,750 if certain sales milestones are met. Expanded existing partnership with Helsinn and in-licensed Onicit IV (palonosetron) for Mexico, Brazil, and select LATAM countries. Expanded existing partnership with Incyte and amended the Supply and Distribution Agreement to add the exclusive rights to distribute Zynyz (retifanlimab) and Niktimvo (axatilimab) in Latin America. In-licensed one branded generic product for Brazil.

Submitted multiple products for regulatory approval across our territories: Tavalisse (fostamatinib) in Argentina. Crexont (carbidopa and levodopa) in Canada, Mexico, Chile, Argentina and Peru. Supplemental indication of Minjuvi (tafasitamab) for follicular lymphoma (FL) in Brazil.

Obtained regulatory approval for multiple products across our territories: Wynzora (calcipotriene and betamethasone dipropionate) in Canada. Pemazyre (pemigatinib) in Argentina and Mexico. Minjuvi (tafasitamab) for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) in Argentina.

Received Notice of Non-Compliance from Health Canada requesting additional information for its New Drug Submission for Qelbree (viloxazine) and expect to submit the response in 2026.

Received rejection from ANVISA regarding the marketing authorization application for Tavalisse in Brazil and submitted an appeal which was accepted by ANVISA.

Executed on 10 commercial launches across our territories Onicit IV in Brazil and Mexico. Pemazyre in Brazil and Mexico. Minjuvi for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse DLBCL in Argentina and Mexico. Xcopri, Myfembree and Orgovyx in Canada. Jornay PM(methylphenidate HCI extended-release capsules) in Canada.



Subsequent to year-end

Submitted Niktimvo for regulatory approval in Brazil.

Submitted supplemental indication of Minjuvi for FL for regulatory approval in Argentina and Mexico.

Obtained regulatory approval of supplemental indication of Minjuvi for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory FL in Brazil.

Obtained regulatory approval and launched Bapocil (palbociclib) in Colombia.

Executed certain agreements with two partners to return the Canadian commercial rights of six non-core products in exchange for $21,500 and, in accordance with the Asset Purchase Agreement, will settle the holdback to Paladin for $8,457.

Repaid principal of $10,000 on the revolving credit facility.

Executed an asset purchase agreement to acquire a manufacturing facility in Argentina.

Up to March 12, 2026, the Company purchased additional 1,183,300 common shares at an average purchase price of $6.17 for an aggregate cash consideration of $7,296.

"I am pleased to announce that we delivered another year of record-high adjusted revenues1 and adjusted EBITDA1 and cash flow from operations since Knight's inception. While delivering record results, we strengthened our Canadian infrastructure and portfolio with multiple mature cashflow generating products as well as several early launch and pipeline products which positions Canada to be one of Knight's largest contributors to revenue and profitability within the next 2 to 3 years. We also expanded our partnerships with Helsinn adding Onicit, and with Incyte adding Niktimvo and Zynyz, for Latin America. Over the past year we have licensed, submitted, obtained regulatory approval and launched multiple innovative products in Canada and Latin America. This is the result of the execution of our strategy which will continue into 2026 as we look to deliver nearly $500 million revenues representing a twofold increase in our business within five years," said Samira Sakhia, President and Chief Executive Officer of Knight Therapeutics Inc.





SELECT FINANCIAL RESULTS REPORTED UNDER IFRS

[In thousands of Canadian dollars] Change Change Q4-25 Q4-24 - 1

- 2 2025

2024

- 1

- 2 Revenues 133,106 96,864 36,242 37 - 450,088 371,304 78,784 21 - Gross margin 64,723 40,352 24,371 60 - 200,230 174,405 25,825 15 - Gross margin % 49 - 42 - 44 - 47 - Selling and marketing 20,421 14,576 (5,845 - 40 - 67,927 53,861 (14,066 - 26 - General and administrative 15,033 10,741 (4,292 - 40 - 56,182 45,488 (10,694 - 24 - Research and development 9,223 7,365 (1,858 - 25 - 28,984 23,304 (5,680 - 24 - Amortization of intangible assets 13,836 10,630 (3,206 - 30 - 49,487 44,355 (5,132 - 12 - Operating expenses 58,513 43,312 (15,201 - 35 - 202,580 167,008 (35,572 - 21 - Operating income (loss) 6,210 (2,960 - 9,170 310 - (2,350 - 7,397 (9,747 - 132 - Net income (loss) 8,854 10,735 (1,881 - 18 - (5,374 - 4,332 (9,706 - 224 -

1 A positive variance represents a positive impact to net income (loss) and a negative variance represents a negative impact to net income (loss).

2 Percentage change is presented in absolute values.

Revenues: For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, the increase in revenues was driven by the addition of the Paladin and Sumitomo portfolios which contributed to $29,134 of incremental revenues. The remaining variance was mainly due to the growth of our key promoted products, the purchasing patterns of certain products partly offset by declines in our branded generic products and the termination of a non-strategic agreement in Colombia.

For the year ended December 31, 2025, the increase in revenues excluding the Hyperinflation Impact2 was $87,855 or 24% on a constant currency1 basis. The Paladin and Sumitomo portfolios contributed $56,532 of incremental revenues. The remaining variance was mainly driven by the growth of our key promoted products which grew by $32,488 or 12% on a constant currency1 basis and the purchasing patterns of certain products, partly offset by declines in our branded generic products and the termination of a non-strategic agreement in Colombia.



The table below provides revenues by therapeutic areas.

Change Change Therapeutic Area Q4-25 Q4-241 - - 2025 20241 - - Oncology/Hematology 41,988 35,823 6,165 17 - 146,373 140,837 5,536 4 - Infectious Diseases 42,252 40,417 1,835 5 - 160,381 150,986 9,395 6 - Neurology 26,989 12,480 14,509 116 - 85,460 53,229 32,231 61 - Other Specialty 21,877 8,144 13,733 169 - 57,874 26,252 31,622 120 - Total 133,106 96,864 36,242 37 - 450,088 371,304 78,784 21 - 1Comparative figures have been reclassified to align with the year-end 2025 reporting presentation. These reclassifications had no impact on total revenues.

The increase in revenues is explained by the following:

Oncology/Hematology: For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, the increase in revenues was mainly due to the addition of Orgovyx and Onicit, the growth of Minjuvi, the launch of Pemazyre as well as the purchasing patterns of certain customers.



For the year ended December 31, 2025, the revenues from our key promoted Oncology/Hematology products increased by $14,531 or 20% on a constant currency1 basis mainly driven by the addition of Orgovyx and Onicit, the growth of Minjuvi and Akynzeo as well as the launch of Pemazyre. This growth was partly offset by declines in our mature and branded generics due to their lifecycle and the termination of a non-strategic agreement in Colombia.

Infectious Diseases: For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, there was no material change in revenues of the portfolio.



For the year ended December 31, 2025, the increase in the revenues was primarily due to the growth of Cresemba and Ambisome, partly offset by the purchasing patterns of certain products.

Neurology: For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, the increase in revenues was driven by the addition of the Paladin and Sumitomo portfolios which contributed to $14,810 of incremental revenues.



For the year ended December 31, 2025, the increase in revenues was driven by the addition of the Paladin and Sumitomo portfolios which contributed to $28,184 of incremental revenues. The remaining variance was due to purchasing patterns of certain customers and the launch of Jornay PM-

Other Specialty: For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, the increase in revenues was driven by the addition of the Paladin and Sumitomo portfolios which contributed to $12,132 of incremental revenues. The rest of the variance was driven by growth of Imvexxyand Bijuva partly offset by the purchasing patterns of certain customers.



For the year ended December 31, 2025, the increase in revenues was driven by the addition of the Paladin and Sumitomo portfolios which contributed to $24,267 of incremental revenues. The rest of the variance was driven by growth of Imvexxyand Bijuva as well as purchasing patterns of certain customers.

Gross margin: The Adjusted Gross Margin1 as a % of Adjusted Revenues1, was 51% in Q4-25 compared to 47% in Q4-24. The increase was driven by the higher contribution of the Canadian business in Q4-25 compared to Q4-24 as well as our product mix, which generates a higher adjusted gross margin as a % of Adjusted Revenues1-

For the year ended December 31, 2025, the Adjusted Gross Margin1 as a % of Adjusted Revenues1 was 48% in 2025 compared to 47% in prior year. The increase was primarily driven by the higher contribution of the Canadian business in 2025 compared to 2024, which generates a higher adjusted gross margin as a % of Adjusted Revenues1, partly offset by product mix.

Selling and marketing ("S&M") expenses: For the quarter and year ended December 31, 2025, the increase in S&M expenses was mainly driven by an expansion in our sales and commercial structure behind the Paladin portfolio, the new launches in the Sumitomo portfolio as well as the launch of Minjuvi in Mexico and Jornay PM in Canada. In addition to structure, the increase also included our promotion and marketing expenses for the newly launched brands acquired in the Paladin and Sumitomo Transactions including Orgovyx, Myfembree, Xcopri and Envarsus PA as well as on our recently launched brands including Jornay PM in Canada, Minjuvi in Mexico and Argentina, Pemazyre in Mexico and Brazil, Onicit and pre-launch activities including Tavalisse in Mexico.

General and administrative ("G&A") expenses: For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, the increase in G&A expenses was mainly due to an incremental $2,903 in share-based compensation mainly as a result of periodic reassessment of achieving vesting targets. The remaining variance was driven by an increase in our structure due to the Paladin and Sumitomo Transactions and higher spending on professional and consulting fees.

For the year ended December 31, 2025, the increase in G&A expenses was primarily driven by acquisition and transaction costs of $4,567 related to the Paladin Transaction, as well as an additional $5,063 in share-based compensation as a result of periodic reassessment of achieving vesting targets. The remaining variance was driven by an increase in our structure due to the Paladin and Sumitomo transactions and higher spending on professional and consulting fees.

Research and development ("R&D") expenses: For the quarter and year ended December 31, 2025, the increase in R&D expenses was mainly due to the expansion of our scientific affairs structure including field-based medical science liaison personnel related to the Paladin and Sumitomo portfolios. In addition to structure, the increase included incremental medical, regulatory and pharmacovigilance spend on the Paladin and Sumitomo portfolios as well as development, regulatory, pre-launch and launch expenses on our pipeline and new launches including Niktimvo, Minjuvi, Jornay PM and Pemazyre-

Net income (loss)

For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, the net income was $8,854 compared to $10,735 for the same period in prior year. For the year ended December 31, 2025, the net loss was $5,374 compared to a net income of $4,332 in prior year. These variances were mainly driven by the above-mentioned items, as well as changes in amortization of intangible assets, net gains and losses on financial instruments measured at fair value through profit or loss, foreign exchange effects, hyperinflation gains, interest income, and income tax expense or recovery.

SELECT BALANCE SHEET ITEMS

[In thousands of Canadian dollars]

Change December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 - - Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities 95,283 142,331 (47,048 - 33 - Trade and other receivables 178,598 154,518 24,080 16 - Inventories 135,866 102,698 33,168 32 - Financial assets 98,430 133,932 (35,502 - 27 - Intangible assets 379,510 283,612 95,898 34 - Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 125,755 83,173 42,582 51 - Bank loans 67,895 43,385 24,510 56 -

"Over the past year, we have further strengthened and diversified our pharmaceutical business through strategic transactions in both Canada and Latin America. Our disciplined financial management approach and focus on sustainable growth have delivered results. We improved our cash position from net debt of $1 million at the end of Q3-2025 to net cash of $27 million at the end of 2025. In fact, as of today, we have already repaid half of the principal of the revolving credit facility that was withdrawn to finance the Paladin Transaction. Our Debt to Adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio significantly improved from over 1.5x in Q3-25 to under 1x in Q4-25. Our business continues to deliver both record financial results and record free cash flow. Looking forward, we remain committed to our disciplined capital allocation strategy to deliver long term shareholder value," said Arvind Utchanah, Chief Financial Officer of Knight Therapeutics Inc.

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities: As at December 31, 2025, Knight had $95,283 in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, a decrease of $47,048 or 33% as compared to December 31, 2024. The decrease is mainly driven by the payment of $141,867 related to the Paladin and Sumitomo Transactions and certain intangibles, the repurchase of common shares through the NCIB for $6,352, interest on bank loans and lease liabilities of $11,945, partly offset by cash inflows from operations of $68,957, as well as collection from strategic loan repayments and distribution from funds of $25,250. In addition, during the year, Knight drewdown $60,000 on the revolving credit facility and used free cash flows generated for the principal repayments of $35,134. Subsequent to the end of the year, Knight repaid another $10,000 of principal on the revolving credit facility.

Trade and other receivables: As at December 31, 2025, trade and other receivables were $178,598, an increase of $24,080 or 16% as compared to December 31, 2024, mainly due to the trade receivables generated by the revenues from the Paladin and Sumitomo portfolios and the growth across the remainder of the portfolio.

Inventories: As at December 31, 2025, inventories were $135,866, an increase of $33,168 or 32% of which approximately $26,000 related to inventory balance of the Paladin and Sumitomo portfolios as at December 31, 2025. The remaining variance was due to the timing of purchases as well as investments on our new product launches, partly offset by the Balance Sheet Hyperinflation Impact2 on inventory held in Argentina as well as foreign exchange revaluation.

Financial assets: As at December 31, 2025, financial assets were $98,430, a decrease of $35,502 or 27%, as compared to December 31, 2024, mainly driven by strategic loan repayments of $21,116 and a decrease in fund investments of $12,540, which included a return of capital of $7,626 and a decrease in fair value of $4,914.

Intangible assets: As at December 31, 2025, intangible assets were $379,510, an increase of $95,898 or 34%, mainly due to the recognition of the intangible assets acquired in the Paladin Transaction for $102,761 and the Sumitomo Transaction for $29,718, partly offset by amortization, foreign exchange revaluation and the de-recognition of certain milestones not expected to be met.

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities: As at December 31, 2025, accounts payable and accrued liabilities were at $125,755, an increase of $42,582 or 51%. The increase was driven by a higher level of payables in our Canadian operations due to the increase in the portfolio as a result of the Paladin and Sumitomo Transactions, as well as the purchase of inventory for our key promoted products.

Bank Loans: As at December 31, 2025, bank loans were at $67,895, an increase of $24,510 or 56% as compared to December 31, 2024, mainly driven by the drawdown of $60,000 from the revolving credit facility on June 17, 2025, partly offset by loan repayments of $34,771, including repayments of $20,000 on the revolving credit facility and $12,690 to IFC. Subsequent to year end, Knight repaid principal of $10,000 on the revolving credit facility.

Transactions in 2025

Paladin Transaction

In June 2025, Knight closed a definitive Asset Purchase Agreement to acquire the international business of Endo Operations Limited which was mainly its Canadian business operating as Paladin Pharma Inc. ("Paladin Transaction"). Knight paid $90,002 and an additional $23,008 for inventory and upon receipt of the Partner Payment expects to pay $8,457 for the final and full settlement of the holdback from the purchase price. Furthermore, Knight may pay future contingent payments of up to US$15,000 upon achieving certain sales milestones.

Sumitomo Transaction

In June 2025, Knight entered into exclusive license and supply agreements with Sumitomo Pharma America Inc. ("Sumitomo") and its affiliates to commercialize Myfembree, Orgovyx and Gemtesa in Canada, as well as an asset purchase agreement under which Knight acquired certain mature products ("Sumitomo Transaction"). Under the terms of the agreements, Knight acquired the exclusive rights to distribute, promote, market and sell the in-licensed and acquired products in Canada. Knight paid $25,400 and may pay certain future contingent sales milestones up to $15,750.

Expansion of the existing partnerships

Knight expanded its relationship with Helsinn Healthcare SA ("Helsinn") and added exclusive rights to distribute, and commercialize Onicit in Mexico, Brazil and select LATAM countries. Knight assumed commercial activities for Onicit in Mexico and Brazil in Q1 2025.

Knight expanded its relationship with Incyte Biosciences International Sàrl ("Incyte") and added the exclusive rights to distribute Zynyz (retifanlimab) and Niktimvo (axatilimab) for Latin America.

Return of commercial rights

In March 2026, Knight executed certain agreements with two partners to return the Canadian commercial rights of six non-core products in exchange for a payment of $21,500 ("Partner Payment"). These products generated revenues of $7,527 4 in 2025.

In accordance with the Asset Purchase Agreement of the Paladin Transaction, as a final and full settlement, Knight will release $8,457 of the Settlement Agreement Holdback to Paladin.

Acquisition of a manufacturing facility in Argentina

In March 2026, Knight executed an asset purchase agreement to acquire a pharmaceutical development and manufacturing facility (including land, building and certain equipment) in an industrial zone outside of Buenos Aires in Argentina ("Facility"). Knight expects to move portions of its branded generic manufacturing activities to this Facility over the next three years.

Q4-25 Product Updates

Oncology/Hematology

Minjuvi (tafasitamab)

Knight obtained regulatory approval for Minjuvi in combination with lenalidomide followed by Minjuvi monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory DLBCL, who are not eligible for ASCT in Argentina in Q4-25. Knight launched Minjuvi in Argentina in Q4-25.

Knight submitted supplemental applications seeking regulatory approvals for an additional indication of Minjuvi in combination with rituximab and lenalidomide for the treatment of adult patients with previously treated follicular lymphoma (FL) in Argentina and Mexico in Q1-26. Furthermore, Knight received the approval of Minjuvi in combination with rituximab and lenalidomide for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory FL in Brazil in Q1-26.

Niktimvo (axatilimab)

Knight submitted Niktimvo (axatilimab) for regulatory approval in Brazil in Q1-26, for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) after failure of at least two prior lines of systemic therapy in adult and pediatric patients 6 years and older.

Tavalisse (fostamatinib)

Knight received a rejection from ANVISA regarding its marketing authorization applicable for Tavalisse in Brazil and filed an appeal with ANVISA.

Pemazyre (pemigatinib)

Knight launched Pemazyre in Brazil and Mexico in Q4-25 and expects to launch in Argentina in the first half of 2026, as a monotherapy for the treatment of adults with locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with a FGFR2 fusion or rearrangement that have progressed after at least one prior line of systemic therapy.

Bapocil (palbociclib)

Bapocil was approved and launched in Colombia. Bapocil- in combination with endocrine therapy is indicated for the treatment of patients with metastatic or advanced breast cancer that is hormone receptor positive and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) negative, in combination with: an aromatase inhibitor as initial endocrine-based therapy in post-menopausal women; or with fulvestrant in patients with disease progression after endocrine therapy.

Neurology

Crexont (carbidopa and levodopa)

Knight submitted Crexont for approval in Chile, Argentina and Peru in Q4-25. Crexont is a novel, oral formulation of carbidopa ("CD")/levodopa ("LD") extended-release capsules designed for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Qelbree (viloxazine)

Knight received a Notice of Non-Compliance (NON) from Health Canada for its New Drug Submission for Qelbree, for the treatment of Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder ("ADHD"). Knight will submit its response to Health Canada in 2026.

Jornay PM (methylphenidate HCI extended-release capsules)

Knight launched Jornay PM in Canada in Q4 2025. Jornay PM is the first and only evening-dosed methylphenidate product commercially available in Canada to treat ADHD in children from 6 to 12 years of age.

Other Specialty

Wynzora (calcipotriol and betamethasone dipropionate)

Knight received Health Canada's approval of Wynzora- for the topical treatment of psoriasis vulgaris in adults and adolescents aged 12-17 years for up to 8 weeks. Knight expects to launch Wynzora- in 2026.

Financial Outlook5

For fiscal 2026, Knight expects to generate between $490 million to $510 million in revenues and adjusted EBITDA1 to be approximately 15% of revenues. The guidance is based on a number of assumptions, including but not limited to the following:

no material impact on revenues due to the application of hyperinflation accounting for Argentina

no revenues for business development transactions not completed as at March 18, 2026

no unforeseen termination to our license, distribution & supply agreements

no interruptions in supply whether due to global supply chain disruptions or general manufacturing issues

no material impact from changes in tariffs, trade barriers, or customs duties

no material adverse impact from wars, armed conflicts, or geopolitical hostilities

no new generic entrants on our key pharmaceutical brands

no unforeseen changes to government mandated pricing regulations

successful commercial execution on product listing arrangements with HMOs, insurers, key accounts, and public payers

successful execution and uptake of newly launched products

no material increase in provisions for inventory or trade receivables

no significant variations of forecasted foreign currency exchange rates

inflation remaining within forecasted ranges





Should any of the assumptions differ, the financial outlook and the actual results may vary materially. Refer to the risks and assumptions referred to in the Forward-Looking Statements section of this news release for further details.

__________________________________

1 Adjusted Revenues, revenues at constant currency, Adjusted Gross Margin, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA per share are non-GAAP measures and do not have any standardized meaning under GAAP. As a result, the information presented may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Refer to section - Financial Results under Non-GAAP measures for additional details.

2 Refers to the impact of hyperinflation due to the application of IAS 29 in Argentina. Refer to Section - Hyperinflation for additional details.

3 Includes Xcopri- Orgovyx- Myfembree and EnvarsusPA-

4 For certain products, revenues include $3,247 generated by Paladin Pharma Inc. between January 1 and June 17, 2025.

5 This forward looking information is based on assumptions specific to the nature of the Company's activities with regard to annual revenue growth considering industry information, expected market share, pricing assumptions, actions of competitors, sales erosion rates after the end of patent or other intellectual property rights protection, the timing of the entry of generic competition, the expected results of tenders, among other variables.

Conference Call Notice

Knight will host a conference call and audio webcast to discuss its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025, today at 8:30 am ET. Knight cordially invites all interested parties to participate in this call.

Date: Thursday, March 19, 2026

Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

Telephone: Toll Free: 1-888-699-1199 or International 1-416-945-7677

Webcast: www.knighttx.com or Webcast

This is a listen-only audio webcast. Media Player is required to listen to the broadcast.

Replay: An archived replay will be available for 30 days at www.knighttx.com

About Knight Therapeutics Inc.

Knight Therapeutics Inc., headquartered in Montreal, Canada, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring or in-licensing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for Canada and Latin America. Knight's Latin American subsidiaries operate under United Medical, Biotoscana Farma and Laboratorio LKM. Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s shares trade on TSX under the symbol GUD. For more information about Knight Therapeutics Inc., please visit the company's web site at www.knighttx.com or www.sedarplus.ca

Forward-Looking Statement

This document contains forward-looking statements for Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements, by their nature, necessarily involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Knight Therapeutics Inc. considers the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based to be reasonable at the time they were prepared but cautions the reader that these assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond the control of Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries, may ultimately prove to be incorrect. Factors and risks, which could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations are discussed in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Report and in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2025 as filed on www.sedarplus.c a . Knight Therapeutics Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether because of new information or future events, except as required by law.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Investor Contact: Knight Therapeutics Inc. Samira Sakhia Arvind Utchanah President & Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer T: 514.484.4483 T. +598.2626.2344 F: 514.481.4116 Email: IR@knighttx.com Email: IR@knighttx.com Website: www.knighttx.com Website: www.knighttx.com



HYPERINFLATION

The Company applies IAS 29, Financial Reporting in Hyperinflation Economies, as the Company's Argentine subsidiary use the Argentine Peso as their functional currency. IAS 29 requires that the financial statements of an entity whose functional currency is the currency of a hyperinflationary economy be adjusted based on an appropriate general price index to express the effects of inflation. After applying for the effects of hyperinflation, the statement of income (loss) is converted using the closing foreign exchange rate of the reporting period.

Revenues and operating expenses in the local currency, i.e. ARS, are restated from the month of the sales or the month in which the expense was incurred to the end of the reporting period using the inflation index during that period. The restatement calculation is performed on a year to date basis based on IAS29 ("Inflation Adjusted Figures"). For the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, the Company applied the following inflation index for the restatement of each respective month.

January February March April May June July August September October November December 2025 1.29 1.26 1.21 1.18 1.16 1.14 1.12 1.10 1.08 1.05 1.03 1.00 2024 1.81 1.59 1.44 1.32 1.27 1.21 1.16 1.12 1.08 1.05 1.03 1.00

Under IAS 29, the translation from the local currency, to the reporting currency is performed on the Inflation Adjusted Figures using the end of period rate at the reporting date. The Inflation Adjusted Figures were converted to the CAD using the following quarter-end closing rates for each of the respective periods.

Q4-25 Q4-24 ARS 1,059 717

Q4-25 Q4-24 2025

2024

ARS Variation %1 (7.9)% (0.1)% (48)% (17)%

1 Depreciation of ARS vs CAD during each period, calculated as follows: (End of period rate - Beginning of period rate) / Beginning of period rate.

In 2025 the inflation rate used for the hyperinflation adjustments on revenues and operating expenses of the Company's subsidiary in Argentina was lower than the ARS depreciation in the same period. For example, the revenues generated and operating expenses incurred in January 2025 were restated by applying an inflation index of 29% while the ARS to CAD depreciated by 48% in 2025. Consequently, this resulted in lower revenues and operating expenses reported under IAS 29 in CAD. Conversely, in 2024 the inflation index was higher than the ARS depreciation which resulted in higher revenues and operating expenses reported under IAS 29 in CAD. Therefore, the hyperinflation accounting under IAS 29 resulted in a decrease in the reported revenues and operating expenses of the Company's subsidiary in Argentina in CAD in both Q4-25 and 2025 when compared to the same periods in prior year ("Hyperinflation Impact").

Under hyperinflation accounting, the cost of goods sold in the local currency, i.e. ARS, is restated using the inflation index from the purchase or manufacturing date to the end of the reporting period, and is converted to CAD using the respective quarter-end closing rates. In Q4-25 and 2025, the cumulative inflation index applied on the inventory sold was higher than the prior year periods, leading to higher cost of goods sold reported under IAS 29 in CAD and consequently a lower gross margin both in Q4-25 and 2025 compared to the same periods in prior year ("Gross Margin Hyperinflation Impact").

FINANCIAL RESULTS UNDER NON-GAAP MEASURES

[In thousands of Canadian dollars]

The Company discloses non-GAAP measures and ratios that do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. The Company believes that shareholders, investment analysts and other readers find such measures helpful in understanding the Company's financial performance. Non-GAAP financial measures and adjusted EBITDA per share ratio do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not have been calculated in the same way as similarly named financial measures presented by other companies. The Company uses the following non-GAAP measures.

[i] Financial results excluding the impact of hyperinflation under IAS 29

The Company applies IAS 29, Financial Reporting in Hyperinflation Economies, as the Company's Argentine subsidiary uses the Argentine Peso as their functional currency. IAS 29 requires that the financial statements of an entity whose functional currency is the currency of a hyperinflationary economy be adjusted based on an appropriate general price index to express the effects of inflation.

Financial results under IFRS are adjusted to remove the impact of hyperinflation under IAS 29. The impact of hyperinflation under IAS 29 is calculated by applying an appropriate general price index to express the effects of inflation. After applying the effects of translation, the statement of income is converted using the closing foreign exchange rate of the month.

The Company believes that financial results excluding the impact of hyperinflation under IAS 29 represents a useful measure to investors as allow results to be viewed without the impact of IAS 29, thereby facilitating the comparison of results period over period. The presentation of financial results excluding the impact of hyperinflation under IAS 29 is considered to be a non-GAAP measure and does not have any standardized meaning under GAAP. As a result, the information presented may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

The following tables are reconciliations of financial results under IFRS to financial results excluding the impact of hyperinflation under IAS 29.

Q4-25 2025

Reported

under IFRS

IAS 29

Adjustment

Excluding the

Impact of

IAS 29

Reported

under IFRS

IAS 29

Adjustment

Excluding the

Impact of

IAS 29

Revenues 133,106 97 133,203 450,088 2,263 452,351 Cost of goods sold 68,383 (1,983 - 66,400 249,858 (12,502 - 237,356 Gross margin 64,723 2,080 66,803 200,230 14,765 214,995 Gross margin (%) 49 - 50 - 44 - 48 - Expenses Selling and marketing 20,421 26 20,447 67,927 521 68,448 General and administrative 15,033 132 15,165 56,182 (839 - 55,343 Research and development 9,223 53 9,276 28,984 434 29,418 Amortization of intangible assets 13,836 - 13,836 49,487 - 49,487 Operating income (loss) 6,210 1,869 8,079 (2,350 - 14,649 12,299

Q4-24 2024

Reported

under IFRS

IAS 29

Adjustment

Excluding the

Impact of

IAS 29

Reported

under IFRS

IAS 29

Adjustment

Excluding the

Impact of

IAS 29

Revenues 96,864 (2,798 - 94,066 371,304 (5,892 - 365,412 Cost of goods sold 56,512 (6,769 - 49,743 196,899 (4,983 - 191,916 Gross margin 40,352 3,971 44,323 174,405 (909 - 173,496 Gross margin (%) 42 - 47 - 47 - 47 - Expenses Selling and marketing 14,576 (626 - 13,950 53,861 (1,253 - 52,608 General and administrative 10,741 (370 - 10,371 45,488 (1,406 - 44,082 Research and development 7,365 (502 - 6,863 23,304 (652 - 22,652 Amortization of intangible assets 10,630 (9 - 10,621 44,355 (27 - 44,328 Operating (loss) income (2,960 - 5,478 2,518 7,397 2,429 9,826



Select financial results excluding the impact of hyperinflation under IAS 291

Change Change Q4-25 Q4-24 - - 2025 2024 - - Adjusted Revenues 133,203 94,066 39,137 42 - 452,351 365,412 86,939 24 - Cost of goods sold 66,400 49,743 (16,657 - 33 - 237,356 191,916 (45,440 - 24 - Gross margin 66,803 44,323 22,480 51 - 214,995 173,496 41,499 24 - Gross margin (%) 50 - 47 - 48 - 47 - Expenses Selling and marketing 20,447 13,950 (6,497 - 47 - 68,448 52,608 (15,840 - 30 - General and administrative 15,165 10,371 (4,794 - 46 - 55,343 44,082 (11,261 - 26 - Research and development 9,276 6,863 (2,413 - 35 - 29,418 22,652 (6,766 - 30 - Amortization of intangible assets 13,836 10,621 (3,215 - 30 - 49,487 44,328 (5,159 - 12 - Operating income 8,079 2,518 5,561 221 - 12,299 9,826 2,473 25 - Adjusted EBITDA1 24,449 14,996 9,453 63 - 73,056 57,783 15,273 26 - Adjusted EBITDA1(%) 18 - 16 - 16 - 16 - Adjusted EBITDA per share1 0.25 0.15 0.10 67 - 0.74 0.58 0.16 28 -

1 Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA per share and financial results excluding the impact of IAS 29 are non-GAAP measures and do not have any standardized meaning under GAAP. As a result, the information presented may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

Adjusted Revenues1 by Therapeutic Area

Change Change Therapeutic Area Q4-25 Q4-242 - - 2025 20242 - - Oncology/Hematology 42,074 34,322 7,752 23 - 147,480 137,611 9,869 7 - Infectious Disease 42,250 39,485 2,765 7 - 161,215 149,198 12,017 8 - Neurology 26,994 12,504 14,490 116 - 85,501 53,225 32,276 61 - Other Specialty 21,885 7,755 14,130 182 - 58,155 25,378 32,777 129 - Total Adjusted Revenues 133,203 94,066 39,137 42 - 452,351 365,412 86,939 24 - 1Excluding the impact of hyperinflation under IAS 29. Adjusted Revenues is a non-GAAP measure and does not have any standardized meaning under GAAP. As a result, the information presented may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. 2Comparative figures have been reclassified to align with the year-end 2025 reporting presentation. These reclassifications had no impact on total revenues.



Adjusted Revenues1 by Product Portfolio

Product Portfolio Change Change Innovative Q4-25 Q4-242 - - 2025 20242 - - Promoted 89,301 71,093 18,208 26 - 319,590 271,499 48,091 18 - Mature 32,254 10,663 21,591 202 - 84,422 41,176 43,246 105 - Total excluding discontinued 121,555 81,756 39,799 49 - 404,012 312,675 91,337 29 - Discontinued 24 454 (430 - 95 - 57 3,652 (3,595 - 98 - Total 121,579 82,210 39,369 48 - 404,069 316,327 87,742 28 - BGx New Launches 678 407 271 67 - 2,139 1,930 209 11 - Mature 10,894 11,296 (402 - 4 - 45,793 46,534 (741 - 2 - Total excluding discontinued 11,572 11,703 (131 - 1 - 47,932 48,464 (532 - 1 - Discontinued 52 153 (101 - 66 - 350 621 (271 - 44 - Total 11,624 11,856 (232 - 2 - 48,282 49,085 (803 - 2 - Total Adjusted Revenues 133,203 94,066 39,137 42 - 452,351 365,412 86,939 24 - 1Excluding the impact of hyperinflation under IAS 29. Adjusted Revenues is a non-GAAP measure and does not have any standardized meaning under GAAP. As a result, the information presented may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

2Comparative figures have been reclassified to align with the year-end 2025 reporting presentation. These reclassifications had no impact on total revenues.





[ii] Financial results at constant currency

Financial results at constant currency are obtained by translating the prior period revenues and financial results from the functional currencies to CAD using the conversion rates in effect during the current period. Furthermore, with respect to Argentina, the Company excludes the impact of hyperinflation and translates the revenues and results at the average exchange rate in effect for each of the periods.

The Company believes that financial results at constant currency represents a useful measure to investors because it eliminates the effect that foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations may have on period-to-period comparability given the volatility in foreign currency exchange markets and therefore, provides greater transparency to the underlying performance of our consolidated financial results. The presentation of revenues and financial results under constant currency is considered to be a non-GAAP measure and does not have any standardized meaning under GAAP. As a result, the information presented may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.



The following tables are reconciliations of select financial results under IFRS to financial results and financial results at constant currency.

Q4-25 Q4-24 Change Excluding the

impact of

IAS 291 Excluding the

impact of

IAS 291 Constant

Currency

Adjustment Constant

Currency - - Adjusted Revenues 133,203 94,066 6,104 100,170 33,033 33 - Cost of goods sold 66,400 49,743 3,282 53,025 (13,375 - 25 - Gross margin 66,803 44,323 2,822 47,145 19,658 42 - Gross margin (%) 50 - 47 - 47 - Expenses Selling and marketing 20,447 13,950 744 14,694 (5,753 - 39 - General and administrative 15,165 10,371 305 10,676 (4,489 - 42 - Research and development 9,276 6,863 261 7,124 (2,152 - 30 - Amortization of intangible assets 13,836 10,621 (17 - 10,604 (3,232 - 30 - Operating income (loss) 8,079 2,518 1,529 4,047 4,032 100 - Adjusted EBITDA2 24,449 16,520 7,929 48 - Adjusted EBITDA2(%) 18 - 16 - Adjusted EBITDA per share2 0.25 0.17 0.08 49 - 1Refer to Subsection - [i] Financial results excluding the impact of hyperinflation under IAS 29 for additional details. 2EBITDA,Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA per share are non-GAAP measures and donot have any standardized meaning under GAAP. As a result, the information presented may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

2025

2024

Change Excluding the

impact of

IAS 291 Excluding the

impact of

IAS 291 Constant

Currency

Adjustment Constant

Currency - - Adjusted Revenues 452,351 365,412 (916 - 364,496 87,855 24 - Cost of goods sold 237,356 191,916 (841 - 191,075 (46,281 - 24 - Gross margin 214,995 173,496 (75 - 173,421 41,574 24 - Gross margin (%) 48 - 47 - 48 - Expenses Selling and marketing 68,448 52,608 (19 - 52,589 (15,859 - 30 - General and administrative 55,343 44,082 192 44,274 (11,069 - 25 - Research and development 29,418 22,652 49 22,701 (6,717 - 30 - Amortization of intangible assets 49,487 44,328 635 44,963 (4,524 - 10 - Operating income (loss) 12,299 9,826 (932 - 8,894 3,405 38 - Adjusted EBITDA2 73,056 57,498 15,558 27 - Adjusted EBITDA2(%) 16 - 16 - Adjusted EBITDA per share2 0.74 0.57 0.16 28 - 1Refer to Subsection - [i] Financial results excluding the impact of hyperinflation under IAS 29 for additional details. 2EBITDA,Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA per share are non-GAAP measures and donot have any standardized meaning under GAAP. As a result, the information presented may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.



Adjusted Revenues at Constant Currency1 by Therapeutic Area

Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, Excluding impact of IAS 29 Constant

Currency1 Constant

Currency1 Therapeutic Area 2025 20242 - - 2025 20242 - - Oncology/Hematology 42,074 36,562 5,512 15 - 147,480 138,222 9,258 7 - Infectious Disease 42,250 41,448 802 2 - 161,215 147,577 13,638 9 - Neurology 26,994 13,498 13,496 100 - 85,501 52,821 32,680 62 - Other Specialty 21,885 8,662 13,223 153 - 58,155 25,876 32,279 125 - Total 133,203 100,170 33,033 33 - 452,351 364,496 87,855 24 - 1Adjusted Revenues at constant currency is a non-GAAP measure and does not have any standardized meaning under GAAP. As a result, the information presented may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. 2Comparative figures have been reclassified to align with the year-end 2025 reporting presentation. These reclassifications had no impact on total revenues.



Adjusted Revenues at Constant Currency1 by Product Portfolio

Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, Excluding impact of IAS 29 Constant

Currency1 Constant

Currency1 Innovative 2025 20242 - - 2025 20242 - - Promoted 89,301 76,298 13,003 17 - 319,590 270,220 49,370 18 - Mature 32,254 11,187 21,067 188 - 84,422 41,142 43,280 105 - Total excluding discontinued 121,555 87,485 34,070 39 - 404,012 311,362 92,650 30 - Discontinued 24 521 (497 - 95 - 57 3,708 (3,651 - 98 - Total 121,579 88,006 33,573 38 - 404,069 315,070 88,999 28 - BGx New Launches 678 418 260 62 - 2,139 1,925 214 11 - Mature 10,894 11,594 (700 - 6 - 45,793 46,882 (1,089 - 2 - Total excluding discontinued 11,572 12,012 (440 - 4 - 47,932 48,807 (875 - 2 - Discontinued 52 152 (100 - 66 - 350 619 (269 - 43 - Total 11,624 12,164 (540 - 4 - 48,282 49,426 (1,144 - 2 - Total Revenues 133,203 100,170 33,033 33 - 452,351 364,496 87,855 24 - 1Adjusted Revenues at constant currency is a non-GAAP measure and does not have any standardized meaning under GAAP. As a result, the information presented may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

2Comparative figures have been reclassified to align with the year-end 2025 reporting presentation. These reclassifications had no impact on total revenues.



Adjusted Revenues at Constant Currency1 by Country

The following table represents the revenues excluding IAS 29 compared to constant currency per country, based on where the customer is located.

Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, Excluding impact of IAS 29 Constant

Currency1 Change Constant

Currency1 Change Revenue 2025 2024 - - 2025 2024 - - Brazil 49,817 51,079 (1,262 - 2 - 182,519 178,097 4,422 2 - Canada 36,180 8,997 27,183 302 - 84,281 25,693 58,588 228 - Colombia 14,747 11,409 3,338 29 - 54,999 52,497 2,502 5 - Argentina 10,164 10,353 (189 - 2 - 43,009 40,011 2,998 7 - Mexico 6,326 4,331 1,995 46 - 24,502 18,288 6,214 34 - Rest of LATAM 10,442 10,851 (409 - 4 - 43,022 39,873 3,149 8 - Other2 5,527 3,150 2,377 75 - 20,019 10,037 9,982 99 - Total 133,203 100,170 33,033 33 - 452,351 364,496 87,855 24 - 1Adjusted Revenues at constant currency is a non-GAAP measure and does not have any standardized meaning under GAAP. As a result, the information presented may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. 2Includes US and other countries.

[iii] Adjusted Gross Margin

Adjusted Gross Margin is defined as revenues less cost of goods sold, adjusted for the impact of IAS 29 (accounting under hyperinflation) and the impact in cost of goods sold of the difference between the fair value of inventory acquired and the cost paid in the Paladin Transaction, accounted under IFRS 3 - Business Combinations, when the inventory acquired as part of the transaction is sold ("Step-Up Expense").

The Company believes that Adjusted Gross Margin represents a useful measure to investors as allow Gross Margin to be viewed without the impact of hyperinflation under IAS 29 and Step-Up Expense, thereby facilitating the comparison period over period. The presentation of Adjusted Gross Margin is considered to be a non-GAAP measure and does not have any standardized meaning under GAAP. As a result, the information presented may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

Change Change Q4-25 Q4-24 - - 2025 2024 - - Gross margin 64,723 40,352 24,371 60 - 200,230 174,405 25,825 15 - Adjustments to gross margin: Impact of IAS 29 2,080 3,971 (1,891 - 48 - 14,765 (909 - 15,674 1724 - Step-Up Expense 1,411 - 1,411 - 3,642 - 3,642 - Adjusted Gross Margin 68,214 44,323 23,891 54 - 218,637 173,496 45,141 26 - Adjusted Gross Margin (%)1 51 - 47 - 48 - 47 - 1Adjusted Gross Margin as a percentage of Adjusted Revenues.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, Adjusted Gross Margin increased by $23,891 or 54%. For the year ended December 31, 2025, Adjusted Gross Margin increased by $45,141 or 26%. Refer to section Select Financial Results reported under IFRS for explanations of the increase in Q4-25 compared to Q4-24, as well as for the year ended 2025 compared to 2024.

[iv] EBITDA

EBITDA is defined as operating income or loss adjusted to exclude amortization and impairment of non-current assets, depreciation, but to include costs related to leases.

The Company believes that EBITDA represents a useful measure to investors to assess profitability and measure the Company's ability to generate liquidity through operating activities. The presentation of EBITDA is considered to be a non-GAAP measure and does not have any standardized meaning under GAAP. As a result, the information presented may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

[v] Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA adjusted for the impact of IAS 29 (accounting under hyperinflation), acquisition and transaction costs, Step-Up Expense and non-recurring expenses.

The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA represents a useful measure to investors to assess profitability and measure the Company's ability to generate liquidity through operating activities, without the impact of hyperinflation under IAS 29, thereby facilitating the comparison period over period. The presentation of adjusted EBITDA is considered to be a non-GAAP measure and does not have any standardized meaning under GAAP. As a result, the information presented may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

The following table is a reconciliation of operating income (loss) to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA:

Change Change Q4-25 Q4-24 - - 2025

2024

- - Operating income (loss) 6,210 (2,960 - 9,170 310 - (2,350 - 7,397 (9,747 - 132 - Adjustments to operating income (loss): Amortization of intangible assets 13,836 10,630 3,206 30 - 49,487 44,355 5,132 12 - Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and ROU assets 1,243 3,340 (2,097 - 63 - 7,082 8,754 (1,672 - 19 - Lease payments (956 - (1,052 - 96 9 - (4,341 - (3,913 - (428 - 11 - EBITDA 20,333 9,958 10,375 104 - 49,878 56,593 (6,715 - 12 - Impact of IAS 29 2,068 5,038 (2,970 - 59 - 13,589 963 12,626 1311 - Acquisition and transaction costs 149 - 149 - 4,780 121 4,659 - Step-Up Expense 1,411 - 1,411 - 3,642 - 3,642 - Other non-recurring expenses 488 - 488 - 1,167 106 1,061 - Adjusted EBITDA 24,449 14,996 9,453 63 - 73,056 57,783 15,273 26 - Adjusted EBITDA per share 0.25 0.15 0.10 67 - 0.74 0.58 0.16 28 -

For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, adjusted EBITDA increased by $9,453 or 63%. For the year ended December 31, 2025, adjusted EBITDA increased by $15,273 or 26%. The increase was mainly driven by higher Adjusted Gross Margin, partly offset by higher operating expenses. Refer to section Select Financial Results reported under IFRS for further detail.



Explanation of adjustments from EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA

Impact of IAS 29 Impact of hyperinflation accounting under IAS 29 over the operating income (loss). Acquisition and transaction costs Acquisition and transaction costs relate to costs incurred on legal, consulting and advisory fees for the acquisitions. Step-Up Expense Step-up expense relates to the impact in cost of goods sold of the difference between the fair value of inventory acquired and the cost paid in a transaction, accounted under IFRS 3 - Business Combinations, when the inventory acquired as part of the transaction is sold. Other non-recurring expenses Other non-recurring expenses relate to expenses incurred by the Company that are not due to, and are not expected to occur in, the ordinary course of business.



[vi] Adjusted EBITDA per share

Adjusted EBITDA per share is defined as Adjusted EBITDA over number of common shares outstanding at the end of the respective period.

The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA per share represents a useful measure to investors to assess profitability and measure the Company's ability to generate liquidity through operating activities on a per common share basis, without the impact of hyperinflation under IAS 29, thereby facilitating the comparison period over period. The presentation of adjusted EBITDA per share is considered to be a non-GAAP ratio and does not have any standardized meaning under GAAP. As a result, the information presented may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

The Company calculated adjusted EBITDA per share as follows:

Q4-25 Q4-24 2025 2024 Adjusted EBITDA 24,449 14,996 73,056 57,783 Adjusted EBITDA per share 0.25 0.15 0.74 0.58 Number of common shares outstanding at period end (in thousands) 99,192 100,048 99,192 100,048







CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

[In thousands of Canadian dollars] As at December 31, 2025 2024 ASSETS



Current Cash and cash equivalents 76,449 80,106 Marketable securities 18,834 62,225 Trade receivables 127,775 105,196 Other receivables 6,063 4,339 Inventories 135,866 102,698 Prepaids and deposits 6,505 7,744 Other current financial assets 18,946 30,506 Income taxes receivable 4,397 3,999 Total current assets 394,835 396,813 Prepaids and deposits 8,883 7,217 Right-of-use assets 9,919 5,912 Property, plant and equipment 12,006 14,110 Intangible assets 379,510 283,612 Goodwill 89,982 86,477 Other financial assets 79,484 103,426 Deferred tax assets 26,921 21,247 Other long-term receivables 44,760 44,983 Total non-current assets 651,465 566,984 Total assets 1,046,300 963,797







CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (continued)

[In thousands of Canadian dollars]

As at December 31, 2025 2024 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 120,868 78,345 Lease liabilities 3,398 2,640 Other liabilities 12,878 1,876 Bank loans 16,730 17,486 Income taxes payable 580 213 Other balances payable 10,806 10,688 Total current liabilities 165,260 111,248 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 4,887 4,828 Lease liabilities 6,618 3,434 Bank loans 51,165 25,899 Other balances payable 48,105 19,443 Deferred tax liabilities 2,993 3,840 Total liabilities 279,028 168,692 Shareholders' equity Share capital 530,140 534,266 Warrants - 117 Contributed surplus 32,449 25,708 Accumulated other comprehensive income 55,741 80,220 Retained earnings 148,942 154,794 Total shareholders' equity 767,272 795,105 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 1,046,300 963,797







CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)

[In thousands of Canadian dollars, except for share and per share amounts]

Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues 133,106 96,864 450,088 371,304 Cost of goods sold 68,383 56,512 249,858 196,899 Gross margin 64,723 40,352 200,230 174,405 Gross margin % 49 - 42 - 44 - 47 - Expenses Selling and marketing 20,421 14,576 67,927 53,861 General and administrative 15,033 10,741 56,182 45,488 Research and development 9,223 7,365 28,984 23,304 Amortization of intangible assets 13,836 10,630 49,487 44,355 Operating (loss) income 6,210 (2,960 - (2,350 - 7,397 Interest income on financial instruments measured at amortized cost (1,018 - (2,540 - (5,961 - (9,094 - Other interest income (201 - (122 - (245 - (1,316 - Interest expense 3,924 2,447 10,422 9,223 Other expense (329 - 1,135 2,272 129 Net (gain) loss on financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss (8,930 - (8,317 - 2,341 11,435 Foreign exchange (gain) loss 2,260 (1,740 - (1,856 - 4,194 Gain on hyperinflation (720 - (1,698 - (2,621 - (9,226 - (Loss) income before income taxes 11,224 7,875 (6,702 - 2,052 Income taxes Current (221 - (3,813 - 2,483 963 Deferred 2,591 953 (3,811 - (3,243 - Income tax recovery 2,370 (2,860 - (1,328 - (2,280 - Net (loss) income 8,854 10,735 (5,374 - 4,332 Basic and diluted net (loss) income per share 0.09 0.11 (0.05 - 0.04 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 99,339,210 100,533,651 99,566,529 101,040,581 Diluted 99,861,530 100,942,735 99,566,529 101,436,902





