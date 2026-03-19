EQS-News: LifeQuest World Corp. / Key word(s): Financial

LifeQuest World Corp. Provides Shareholder Update: New Global Orders & Pending Acquisition of Environmental Services Company



19.03.2026 / 13:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



RIDGEFIELD PARK, NEW JERSEY - March 19, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - LifeQuest World Corp. (OTCID: LQWC), a diversified environmental solutions company, today issued the following shareholder update highlighting continued commercial momentum across its BioPipe Global subsidiary, including three new purchase orders secured in the Philippines, and the pending acquisition of an environmental services company and its sister company. PHILIPPINES MARKET GAINING RAPID MOMENTUM - THREE NEW 5 CUBIC METERS PER DAY BIOPIPE ORDERS SECURED LifeQuest is pleased to announce that its Philippines joint venture partner has secured new purchase orders for BioPipe decentralized sewage and wastewater treatment systems, representing a significant acceleration of commercial activity in this rapidly developing market. The three new orders are as follows: 1. EV Distributor Showroom - A 5 cubic meters per day BioPipe system for a showroom operated by a major electric vehicle distributor in the Philippines. This order reflects the growing adoption of BioPipe technology among high-profile commercial developers and brand-conscious operators. 2. Major Hotel Brand - A 5 cubic meters per day BioPipe system for a property operated by a major international hotel brand. This order underscores the suitability of BioPipe's technology for the hospitality sector, where on-site wastewater treatment capacity is increasingly required to meet environmental standards and guest expectations. 3. National Gas Station Network - A 10 cubic meters per day BioPipe system for a leading fuel retail chain operating more than 1,000 company-owned locations throughout the Philippines. Management views this order as particularly significant, as it opens a potential pathway to a national-scale rollout across one of the country's largest retail fuel networks - a commercial opportunity that could represent multiple additional deployments over time 4. University - A 20 cubic meters per day system for a university campus. The Company notes that the pace of commercial activity in the Philippines has increased significantly. Inquiries, site assessments, and order activity from the region have grown at a pace that management views as a leading indicator of a substantial and developing market opportunity. The Company's local SPAIN AND GREECE PROJECTS: BIOPIPE DELIVERED - COMPLETION EXPECTED IN SECOND QUARTER OF 2026 BioPipe units have been successfully delivered to both the Spain and Crete project sites. Both installations are expected to reach full completion during the 2nd quarter of 2026. These projects will represent an important milestone for BioPipe's entry into the European market and the Mediterranean region in particular. The Company earlier announced the 300 cubic meters per day and 10 cubic meters per day orders from Greece and Spain, respectively. Management is confident in on-time delivery of both projects and views successful completion as a foundation for additional European business development activity. EMBASSY PROJECT (ETHIOPIA): BIOPIPE STP ENGINEERING & PROCUREMENT The BioPipe unit destined for a major European country's embassy in Ethiopia - previously announced as the Company's entry into the African market - has been fully procured and awaiting the customer to arrange logistics. This contract represents a high-profile reference deployment for BioPipe in the African continent and demonstrates the system's suitability for demanding diplomatic and other commercial clients. Management believes this deployment will serve as a meaningful catalyst for further interest across the broader African marketplace, where access to efficient sewage wastewater treatment infrastructure is limited. BIOPIPE GLOBAL GROWTH OUTLOOK: PIPELINE OF PROPOSALS CONTINUES TO GROW The Company is pleased to report that the aggregate BioPipe bid and proposal pipeline has grown substantially over the last twelve months and once key projects become operational, we expect to turn them into firm orders. Active opportunities currently span multiple continents including Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, reflecting growing international recognition of BioPipe's cost-effective, modular approach to decentralized sewage wastewater treatment. A substantial portion of the world's population lacks access to adequate sanitation infrastructure, and regulatory and social pressures on governments, municipalities, and private developers to identify deployable solutions continue to grow. BioPipe's ability to deliver onsite treatment into reusable standards is very attractive in infrastructure-constrained environments. While the Company is encouraged by its current level of commercial activity, management recognizes that bid pipelines are subject to timing variability, and actual conversion rates and timelines may differ from current expectations and geo-political risks. CARE/CFSI ACQUISITION: ON TRACK TO CLOSE APRIL 2026 - STRONG FINANCIAL PROFILE AND GROWTH CATALYST LifeQuest World Corp. is pleased to confirm that the previously announced acquisition of an environmental services company and its sister company is expected to close in the second quarter of 2026. The Company is in the process of raising capital to complete the acquisition. The Company views this transaction as a transformational addition to the LifeQuest portfolio, providing immediate revenue, established customer relationships, and a scalable platform for growth in the solid and organic waste management sectors. Strong Financial Foundation: The environmental services company closed the fiscal year ended December 2025 with unaudited revenue of approximately $3.5 million and EBITDA of approximately $250,000 and recurring revenue of circa $350,000. Management believes these results reflect a stable, cash-generative base from which to execute a clearly defined growth strategy. Power Knot Biodigester Rental Program - Oberon Securities Mandate: The acquisition target recently entered into an engagement agreement with Oberon Securities, a New York City-based investment bank, to assist CARE in raising up to $2 million in equipment financing. The proceeds will be used to fund the acquisition of Power Knot LFC biodigesters to be deployed under a purchase-to-rental business model. This rental model is designed to generate predictable, recurring revenue streams while addressing the rapidly growing demand for on-site food waste processing solutions from hospitals, hotels, universities, food processors, and large commercial food service operators. The Power Knot biodigester rental program represents a compelling financial opportunity. By acquiring units and renting them to institutional and commercial end-users under long-term rental agreements, the target company expects to generate annuity-style cash flow while building a growing installed base of revenue-generating assets. Management believes this model has the potential to scale aggressively and contribute meaningfully to LifeQuest's consolidated revenue profile in the near to medium term. Broader Growth Trajectory: Beyond the biodigester rental program, the target company is a well-established waste handling equipment, sales, service and rental business. The business provides a strong recurring revenue foundation from parts, service, and equipment sales across the Northwest. The Company intends to leverage the target's operational platform, experienced management team, and customer relationships to pursue organic growth and evaluate further acquisitions in the waste management sector. "The expected acquisition will be significant step forward for LifeQuest," management commented. "It adds immediate scale, operational depth, and multiple growth vectors to our portfolio. Combined with BioPipe's accelerating global commercial activity, we believe LifeQuest is building a unique and highly differentiated environmental solutions platform with meaningful value creation potential for our shareholders." About LifeQuest World Corp. LifeQuest World Corp. (OTCID: LQWC) is a diversified environmental solutions company focused on decentralized wastewater treatment, organic waste processing, and solid waste management. Through its subsidiary BioPipe Global, the Company deploys proprietary modular wastewater treatment systems for municipalities, commercial developments, embassies, and industrial facilities across multiple continents. Through its pending acquisition, LifeQuest will expand into compaction, recycling equipment, and organic waste biodigestion. The Company is committed to building sustainable shareholder value through commercially proven, environmentally impactful technologies. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's current beliefs, expectations or intentions regarding future events. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "will," "will be", "anticipate," "predict," "expect," "continue," "future," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of the Company and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: geo-political unrest in countries we operate in, shipping constraints, expatriation of invested capital, defaults, future revenues, expenditures, capital, the adequacy of the Company's current cash and working capital to fund acquisition and present and planned operations, investments and the growth through joint ventures. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, can be found in our current Disclosure Statements at www.otcmarkets.com. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause views and expectations to change. The Company assumes no obligation, and specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Investor & Media Contact

LifeQuest World Corp.

OTCID: LQWC

www.lifequestworldcorp.com

www.biopipe.co

www.waste-equipment.com

Phone: 646-201-5242

info@lifequestcorp.com

info@biopipe.co View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: LifeQuest World Corp.





19.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News