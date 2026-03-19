Extra virgin olive oil (EVOO) is not only one of the symbolic ingredients of Mediterranean cuisine: it also represents an internationally recognised healthy lifestyle. Thanks to its organoleptic and nutritional properties including its high content of polyphenols and monounsaturated fats EVOO is one of the pillars of the Mediterranean diet, a dietary model appreciated worldwide for its positive effects on health and sustainability.

Today, thanks to collaboration between producers and promotional activities supported by the European Union, European extra virgin olive oil continues to strengthen its presence in international markets, where there is growing interest in authentic, healthy and high-quality foods. This is the context for the Ecceukch Programme, promoted by the Collegio Toscano degli Olivicoltori, OP Latium and EAC Association of Exporters of Crete. The three-year initiative aims to promote European-certified extra virgin olive oil in the UK and Swiss markets by promoting PDO (Protected Designation of Origin) and PGI (Protected Geographical Indication) labels through combined online and offline promotional activities.

In recent years, scientific interest in the benefits of extra virgin olive oil has also grown in non-Mediterranean countries. In the United Kingdom, several studies conducted by universities and research centres have shown that replacing saturated fats with EVO oil can help improve certain cardiovascular health parameters, including blood pressure and cholesterol levels. In Switzerland, epidemiological research on adherence to the Mediterranean diet of which olive oil is a central element also suggests significant benefits in the prevention of major chronic diseases. A key element in ensuring the quality of EVO oil is European certification, in particular the PDO and PGI geographical indications, which are a fundamental tool for consumer confidence. These labels are based on strict production regulations that establish precise rules regarding the origin of raw materials, cultivation techniques and controls throughout the production chain. But what do these acronyms mean?

PDO Protected Designation of Origin: indicates that all stages of production from olive cultivation to processing and bottling take place in a specific geographical area, in accordance with the regulations, guaranteeing a direct link with the territory and its traditions.

PGI Protected Geographical Indication: certifies that at least one stage of the production process takes place in the specified area and in compliance with the relevant regulations, ensuring high standards of quality, traceability, and authenticity.

Certifications not only protect the work of producers and defend products from unfair competition, but also contribute to the sustainability of the supply chain by promoting agricultural practices that respect the environment and biodiversity. In this way, PDO and PGI become a driver of economic and cultural development for the territories of origin, strengthening the link between quality, tradition and innovation.

To discover the value of european quality certifications up close and learn how to distinguish a high-quality, PDO and PGI certified olive oil, a series of promotional days will be held at selected Manor stores until 28 March:

MANOR Ascona-Delta Via Ferrera, 6612 Ascona, Switzerland

MANOR Baden Schlossbergplatz 7, 5400 Baden, Switzerland

MANOR Basel Greifengasse 22, 4005 Basel, Switzerland

MANOR Chavannes Chemin Industriel, 1279 Chavannes-de-Bogis, Switzerland

MANOR Chur Bahnhofstrasse 32, 7000 Chur, Switzerland

MANOR Genève Rue de Cornavin 6, 1201 Geneva, Switzerland

MANOR Lausanne Rue Pichard 3, 1003 Lausanne, Switzerland

MANOR Lugano Salita M. e A. Chiattone 10, 6900 Lugano, Switzerland

MANOR Monthey Avenue de l'Europe 21, 1870 Monthey, Switzerland

MANOR Sierre Route de Sion 92, 3960 Sierre, Switzerland

MANOR Vésenaz Route de Thonon 40, 1222 Vésenaz, Switzerland

MANOR Vevey Avenue du Général-Guisan 1, 1800 Vevey, Switzerland

MANOR Vezia Via S. Gottardo 34, 6943 Vezia, Switzerland

In addition, until March 26, visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy a tasting experience at the following restaurants:

Ristorante 10' al Lago Fischmarktplatz, 8640 Rapperswil, Switzerland

Osteria almero Gastro Fischmarktplatz, 8640 Rapperswil, Switzerland

Dieci Pizzakurier Rapperswil Untere Bahnhofstrasse 20, 8640 Rapperswil-Jona, Switzerland

Dieci Restaurant Dietlikon Alte Dübendorferstrasse 17, 8305 Dietlikon, Switzerland

Sankt Verena Chalet Paradiso Strählgasse 1, 8832 Wollerau, Switzerland

Alessandro Leschär Rapperswilerstrasse 28, 8630 Rüti, Switzerland

LO! Im Kreuz St. Gallerstrasse 30, 8654 Jona, Switzerland

A unique opportunity to deepen your knowledge of certified extra virgin olive oil and appreciate its quality, origin, and authenticity firsthand.

For more information on the Ecceukch project and European extra virgin olive oil certifications, visit the official website https://ecceukch.eu/en/european-pdo-and-pgi-extra-virgin-olive-oil/ and follow the updates on the dedicated social media pages. Facebook and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260319149985/en/

Contacts:

info@ecceukch.eu