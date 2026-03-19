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WKN: A2AC13 | ISIN: US98585L1008 | Ticker-Symbol: 19YA
Frankfurt
19.03.26 | 08:04
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PR Newswire
19.03.2026 13:00 Uhr
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Yiren Digital Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

BEIJING, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) ("Yiren Digital" or the "Company"), a leading fintech company specializing in digital consumer lending, insurance and financial technology innovation across China and global markets, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and 2025 fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Operational Highlights

Credit Solution Business (formerly known as Financial Services Business)

  • Total loans facilitated in the fourth quarter of 2025 was RMB12.0 billion (US$1.7 billion), representing a decrease of 40% compared to RMB20.2 billion in the third quarter of 2025 and a decrease of 22% compared to RMB15.4 billion in the same period of 2024. Total loans facilitated for the 2025 full year reached RMB67.8 billion (US$9.7 billion), representing an increase of 26% from RMB53.6 billion in 2024.
  • Number of borrowers served in the fourth quarter of 2025 was 742,444, representing a decrease of 44% compared to 1,335,978 in the third quarter of 2025 and a decrease of 52% compared to 1,560,789 in the same period of 2024. The decrease was due to the strategic tightening of the credit policy amid ongoing industry-wide fluctuations in credit risk.
  • Repeat borrowers' loan amount [1] accounted for 77% of the total volume of loans facilitated in the fourth quarter of 2025, in line with the third quarter of 2025. Repeat borrowers' loan amount percentage was 76% for the 2025 full year, compared to 59% in 2024.
  • Cumulative number of borrowers served reached 14,295,499 as of December 31, 2025, representing an increase of 2% from 14,006,873 as of September 30, 2025, and an increase of 16% compared to 12,350,400 as of December 31, 2024.
  • Outstanding balance of performing loans facilitated was RMB28.6 billion (US$4.1 billion) as of December 31, 2025, representing a decrease of 17% from RMB34.2 billion as of September 30, 2025, and an increase of 15% compared to RMB24.8 billion as of December 31, 2024.

Insurance Brokerage Business

  • Gross written premiums in the fourth quarter of 2025 were RMB860.1 million (US$123.0 million), representing a decrease of 25% from RMB1,148.0 million in the third quarter of 2025 and a decrease of 22% compared to RMB1,100.3 million in the same period of 2024. The decline was primarily due to reduced gross written premiums from broker channels, partially offset by the continued strong growth of the internet insurance distribution business.
  • Cumulative number of insurance clients was 2,035,550 as of December 31, 2025, representing an increase of 10% from 1,853,435 as of September 30, 2025, and an increase of 33% from 1,532,119 as of December 31, 2024.
  • Number of new insurance policies in the fourth quarter of 2025 was 824,225, representing a 16% increase from 710,079 in the third quarter of 2025, and a 68% increase from 490,409 in the same period of 2024. This was primarily driven by the rapid expansion of internet distribution channels throughout 2025.

"Our early efforts to strengthen credit standards and proactively build financial buffers ahead of the industry downturn have allowed us to navigate a challenging market environment while maintaining stable operations," said Mr. Ning Tang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Yiren Digital. "The AI-driven risk management system we built over the past two years is delivering measurable results, sharpening our credit decision-making capabilities and reinforcing our operational resilience in China's evolving credit market. These same AI capabilities are enabling us to scale our internet insurance distribution business, which sustained strong growth momentum in 2025 and meaningfully expanded our addressable market. Our strategic focus in 2026 is to deepen our AI-driven operating model and accelerate the transformation of our two core business segments into purpose-built frameworks that serve institutional and individual clients and generate more commercial opportunities from the AI technologies we have developed over the past few years."

"Fiscal 2025 was a period of elevated credit risk across the consumer lending industry, and we met this environment with disciplined risk management and proactive balance sheet stewardship. We tightened our credit policy early and accumulated cash reserves to ensure we navigated the cycle with excess financial strength. Our internet insurance distribution business delivered strong momentum throughout the year, emerging as a meaningful contributor to revenue diversification and a proof point of our ability to scale new business lines," Mr. William Hui, Chief Financial Officer of Yiren Digital, commented.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Total net revenue in the fourth quarter of 2025 was RMB957.6 million (US$136.9 million), representing a decrease of 34% from RMB1,452.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Within this, revenue from credit solution business was RMB832.7 million (US$119.1 million), representing a decrease of 21% from RMB1,047.8 million in the same period of 2024. The decrease was mainly attributed to a decline in service fee rate under the new regulatory framework and a proactive, strategic scale-back on the loan facilitation volume of credit solution business amid heightened market risks. Revenue from credit solution business accounted for 87% of total net revenue in the fourth quarter.

Revenue from insurance brokerage business was RMB83.8 million (US$12.0 million) in the fourth quarter of 2025, representing a decrease of 21% from RMB106.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 due to structural compression in service fee rate in recent years. The internet distribution sub-segment has demonstrated strong growth momentum since mid-2025 and its contribution to total brokerage revenue is increasing significantly in the fourth quarter of 2025 to 22%.

Revenue from other business was RMB41.1 million (US$5.9 million), compared with RMB298.0 million in the same period of 2024. The decrease was mainly attributable to the continued decline in sales through the e-commerce business.

Sales and marketing expenses in the fourth quarter of 2025 were RMB206.1 million (US$29.5 million), a decrease of 31% compared to RMB298.5 million in the same period of 2024. This change was mainly attributable to a scale-down in facilitated loan volume in the fourth quarter of 2025, and a higher contribution from repeat borrowers through Yixianghua platform, which increased to 77%, compared with 65% in the same period last year, and a decrease in new customer acquisition costs as the result of AI-assisted precision marketing.

Origination, servicing and other operating costs in the fourth quarter of 2025 were RMB250.9 million (US$35.9 million), representing a 27% increase from RMB197.2 million in the same period of 2024. The increase reflects a strategic decision to raise asset recovery commissions to incentivize stronger recovery performance amid a challenging credit environment. These incremental recovery costs were partially offset by meaningful savings from the accelerated deployment of AI agents and automation across the collection and customer service workflows, as well as disciplined cost management across broader operations.

Research and development expenses in the fourth quarter of 2025 were RMB121.4 million (US$17.4 million), a decrease of 26% compared to RMB164.7 million in the same period of 2024, and an increase of 33% from RMB91.5 million in the third quarter of 2025. The year-over-year decrease in R&D expenses was mainly due to a high base resulting from a one-off development expense in the AI credit system in the second half of 2024. With that build largely complete, the deeper integration of AI automation tools across the credit analytic workflows in 2025 delivered measurable efficiency gains and a more optimized cost structure. R&D expenses increased in the fourth quarter compared to the third quarter due to increased investment in senior AI R&D talent to support the execution of the 2026 AI roadmap.

General and administrative expenses in the fourth quarter of 2025 were RMB44.3 million (US$6.3 million), representing a modest increase of 5%, compared to RMB42.2 million in the same period of 2024 and a decrease of 58% from RMB104.4 million in the third quarter of 2025. As Yiren Digital continues to invest in talent and implement organizational restructuring to strengthen its operational capabilities, these expenses may have some seasonal fluctuation.

Allowance for contract assets, receivables and others in the fourth quarter of 2025 was RMB295.8 million (US$42.3 million), compared to RMB203.1 million in the same period of 2024. The increase was driven by higher receivables from guarantee services and financing services, fueled by rising expected loss rates amid an industry-level higher risk profile of assets.

Provision for contingent liabilities in the fourth quarter of 2025 was RMB1,110.1 million (US$158.7 million), compared to RMB250.7 million in the same period of 2024. The increase was primarily driven by the overall growth in loan volume originated under the risk-taking model[2], coupled with a higher-risk asset profile.

Fair value adjustments gain/(loss) in the fourth quarter of 2025 was a loss of RMB84.9 million (US$12.1 million), compared to a gain of RMB16.9 million in the same period of 2024, and a gain of RMB161.3 million in the third quarter of 2025. The decrease primarily resulted from fair value changes in crypto assets, reflecting the overall decline in digital asset prices during the fourth quarter of 2025.

Income tax benefit in the fourth quarter of 2025 was RMB245.3 million (US$35.1 million).

Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2025 was RMB882.2 million (US$126.1 million), compared to a net income of RMB331.4 million in the same period in 2024. The loss primarily resulted from substantial upfront provisions recognized in the quarter for risk-taking model assets in the credit solution business - required by accounting standards for the expanding loan volume under the risk-taking model - along with a higher-risk asset profile and lower fee rates in the loan facilitation business under the new regulations. The short-term impact of accounting standards on earnings should normalize as the risk-taking loan balance stabilizes.

Adjusted EBITDA[3] (non-GAAP) in the fourth quarter of 2025 was a loss of RMB1,022.8 million (US$146.3 million), compared to a gain of RMB319.5 million in the same period of 2024 and a gain of RMB236.8 million in the third quarter of 2025.

Basic and diluted loss per ADS in the fourth quarter of 2025 were RMB10.1230 (US$1.4476) and RMB10.0650 (US$1.4392), respectively, compared to basic and diluted income per ADS of RMB3.8378 and RMB3.8156, respectively, in the same period of 2024.

Net cash used in operating activities in the fourth quarter of 2025 was RMB197.6 million (US$28.3 million), compared to RMB373.0 million generated from operating activities in the same period of 2024.

Net cash provided by investing activities in the fourth quarter of 2025 was RMB50.8 million (US$7.3 million), compared to RMB32.9 million used in investing activities in the same period of 2024.

Net cash used in financing activities in the fourth quarter of 2025 was RMB234.1 million (US$33.5 million), compared to RMB114.3 million in the same period of 2024.

As of December 31, 2025, cash and cash equivalents were RMB3,348.1 million (US$478.8 million), compared to RMB3,841.3 million as of December 31, 2024. As of December 31, 2025, the balance of financial investments was RMB483.7 million (US$69.2 million), compared to RMB437.2 million as of December 31, 2024.

Delinquency rates[4]. As of December 31, 2025, the delinquency rates for loans that are past due for 1-30 days, 31-60 days and 61-90 days were 3.4%, 3.0% and 2.8%, respectively, compared to 2.7%, 1.7% and 1.4%, respectively, as of September 30, 2025.

Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Total net revenue in 2025 was RMB5,719.2 million (US$817.8 million), representing a decrease of 1% from RMB5,805.9 million in 2024.

By segment, revenue from credit solution business was RMB5,040.0 million (US$720.7 million), representing an increase of 45% from RMB3,473.1 million in 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to increased guarantee services revenue from overall growth in loan volume originated under the risk-taking model in 2025, as well as to increased revenue from marketing services and technical support services.

Revenue from insurance brokerage business was RMB297.6 million (US$42.6 million) in 2025, representing a decrease of 27% from RMB408.4 million in 2024. The decline reflects structural compression in brokerage commission rates and tightened market conditions under enhanced regulatory oversight in recent years. However, the internet distribution channel has demonstrated strong growth momentum in 2025 and accounted for 14% of revenue in this segment for the whole year result.

Revenue from other business was RMB381.6 million (US$54.6 million), compared with the revenue of RMB1,924.4 million in 2024. The decrease was mainly attributable to a continued decline in sales from the e-commerce business.

Sales and marketing expenses in 2025 were RMB1,159.9 million (US$165.9 million), a 3% decrease compared to RMB1,196.4 million in 2024, while total loan facilitation increased by 26% in 2025, reflecting improved customer acquisition efficiency. The decline in sales and marketing expenses was mainly attributable to a higher contribution from repeat borrowers through the Yixianghua platform, which increased to 76% in 2025, compared with 59% in 2024. The increasing application of Artificial Intelligence Generated Content ("AIGC") and AI agents in tele-sales also contributed to the decrease in this expense.

Origination, servicing and other operating costs in 2025 were RMB786.4 million (US$112.5 million), representing an 11% decrease from RMB883.0 million in 2024. This decrease was primarily driven by cost savings from decreased insurance brokerage business along with the broader use of AI agents to automate customer service, and enhanced cost discipline in overall operations.

Research and development expenses in 2025 were RMB406.6 million (US$58.1 million), representing a decrease of 1% compared to RMB411.9 million in 2024. R&D expenses were well-balanced in 2025 as the AI credit system completed a major upgrade at the end of 2024, which created cost savings, offset by an increase in AI talent for future AI initiatives.

General and administrative expenses in 2025 were RMB323.4 million (US$46.2 million), representing an increase of 18% compared to RMB274.7 million in 2024, primarily driven by the continuous investment in professionals and specialized talent to support business diversification and strengthen risk management, alongside organizational restructuring initiatives.

Allowance for contract assets, receivables and others in 2025 was RMB892.7 million (US$127.6 million), compared to RMB523.6 million in 2024. The increase was driven by increased loan facilitation volume in 2025 compared to the prior year, which resulted in higher receivables and a corresponding increase in the allowance.

Provision for contingent liabilities in 2025 was RMB2,366.3 million (US$338.4 million), compared to RMB869.3 million in 2024. The increase was primarily driven by the overall growth in loan volume originated under the risk-taking model in 2025, coupled with a higher-risk asset profile.

Fair value adjustments gain in 2025 was RMB46.1 million (US$6.6 million) compared to RMB107.5 million in 2024. The decrease was mainly attributable to fair value changes in crypto assets, reflecting weaker digital asset prices in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Income tax benefit in 2025 was RMB99.0 million (US$14.2 million), compared to an income tax expense of RMB279.2 million in 2024.

Net income in 2025 was RMB40.5 million (US$5.8 million), compared to RMB1,582.3 million in 2024. The decrease primarily resulted from increasing allowance of contract assets and receivables due to more loan facilitation volume during the period, plus substantial upfront provisions recognized for the risk-taking model assets in the fourth quarter of 2025 required by accounting standards, along with a higher-risk asset profile and lower fee rates in the loan facilitation business under new regulations. The short-term impact of accounting standards on earnings should normalize as the risk-taking loan balance stabilizes.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) in 2025 was a loss of RMB109.6 million (US$15.7 million), compared to a gain of RMB1,776.2 million in 2024.

Basic and diluted income per ADS in 2025 were RMB0.4670 (US$0.0668) and RMB0.4640 (US$0.0664), respectively, compared to RMB18.2654 and RMB18.1132, respectively, in 2024.

Net cash generated from operating activities in 2025 was RMB686.7 million (US$98.2 million), compared to RMB1,424.1 million in 2024.

Net cash used in investing activities in 2025 was RMB1,554.6 million (US$222.3 million), compared to RMB3,113.1 million in 2024.

Net cash provided by financing activities in 2025 was RMB662.6 million (US$94.8 million), compared to RMB277.2 million used in financing activities in 2024.

Dividend Policy

Under the Company's semi-annual dividend policy, the Board has determined to temporarily suspend the Company's cash dividend for the second half of 2025. This decision reflects the Company's current capital priorities, including maintaining appropriate reserves to support potential credit fluctuations in its lending business and funding investments in technology development. The Board periodically reviews the Company's capital requirements, financial condition and results of operations when considering future dividend declarations.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses several non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance. We believe these non-GAAP measures provide useful information about our core operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by our management in our financial and operational decision-making. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"). The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. Other companies, including peer companies in the industry, may calculate these non-GAAP measures differently, which may reduce their usefulness as a comparative measure. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance. See "Operating Highlights and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP measures" at the end of this press release.

Currency Conversion

This announcement contains currency conversions of certain RMB amounts into US$ at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ are made at a rate of RMB6.9931 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate on December 31, 2025, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

Conference Call

Yiren Digital's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on March 19, 2026 (or 8:00 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on March 19, 2026).

Participants who wish to join the call should register online in advance of the conference at:
https://dpregister.com/sreg/10207200/1036f9b7260.

Once registration is completed, participants will receive the dial-in details for the conference call.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at:
https://ir.yiren.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "target," "confident" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Yiren Digital's control. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, uncertainties as to Yiren Digital's ability to attract and retain borrowers and investors on its marketplace, its ability to introduce new loan products and platform enhancements, its ability to compete effectively, PRC regulations and policies relating to the peer-to-peer lending service industry in China, general economic conditions in China, and Yiren Digital's ability to meet the standards necessary to maintain the listing of its ADSs on the NYSE or other stock exchange, including its ability to cure any non-compliance with the NYSE's continued listing criteria. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Yiren Digital's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Yiren Digital does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd. is a leading fintech company specializing in digital consumer lending, insurance, and financial technology innovation across China and global markets. The Company leverages advanced artificial intelligence and emerging technologies to enhance customer experience, optimize capital efficiency, and expand financial inclusion. With the successful filing of the in-house developed Large Language Model Zhiyu, the substantial upgrade of its Magicube Agent platform, Yiren Digital is establishing a new growth engine to position itself as an AI-powered next-generation fintech leader. For more information, please visit https://ir.yiren.com.

[1] "Repeat borrowers' loan amount" refers to the proportion of total loan facilitation and origination volume through Yixianghua platform in a given period that is generated by borrowers who have previously completed at least one successful drawdown during that period.

[2] "The risk-taking model" refers to the framework in which Yiren Digital assumes the credit risk for the loans facilitated on its platform.

[3] "Adjusted EBITDA" is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on this non-GAAP financial measure, please see the section of "Operating Highlights and Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures" and the table captioned "Reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA" set forth at the end of this press release.

[4] "Delinquency rates" refers to the outstanding principal balance of loans that were 1-30 days, 31-60 days and 61-90 days past due as a percentage of the total performing outstanding principal balance of loans as of a specific date. Loans originating outside mainland China are not included in the calculation. We define a performing loan as one that is being repaid according to the agreed terms and has not become delinquent for more than 90 days.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except for share, per share and per ADS data, and percentages)


For the Three Months Ended


For the Year Ended


December 31,
2024


September 30,
2025


December 31,
2025


December 31,
2025


December 31,
2024


December 31,
2025


December 31,
2025


RMB


RMB


RMB


USD


RMB


RMB


USD

Net revenue:














Loan facilitation services

748,663


611,859


5,734


820


2,721,389


2,234,571


319,539

Post-origination services

1,474


2,617


(7,569)


(1,082)


5,957


7,255


1,038

Guarantee services

206,766


458,363


612,283


87,555


429,299


1,705,985


243,953

Financing services

31,551


67,850


67,541


9,658


93,239


243,099


34,763

Insurance brokerage services

106,387


84,228


83,768


11,979


408,369


297,593


42,555

Electronic commerce services

292,678


32,555


14,405


2,060


1,865,621


324,996


46,474

Network and marketing services*

61,804


222,032


151,619


21,681


241,114


636,277


90,986

Technology services*

1,470


70,646


26,555


3,797


33,570


256,323


36,654

Others*

1,400


4,814


3,294


471


7,343


13,121


1,876

Total net revenue

1,452,193


1,554,964


957,630


136,939


5,805,901


5,719,220


817,838

Operating costs and expenses:














Sales and marketing

298,458


331,758


206,058


29,466


1,196,429


1,159,934


165,868

Origination,servicing and other operating costs

197,232


149,911


250,878


35,875


882,957


786,386


112,452

Research and development

164,703


91,514


121,406


17,361


411,876


406,567


58,138

General and administrative

42,232


104,420


44,250


6,328


274,673


323,369


46,241

Allowance for contract assets, receivables and others

203,090


229,355


295,798


42,298


523,622


892,656


127,648

Provision for contingent liabilities

250,691


459,783


1,110,124


158,746


869,280


2,366,344


338,383

Total operating costs and expenses

1,156,406


1,366,741


2,028,514


290,074


4,158,837


5,935,256


848,730

Other income/(loss):














Investment income

7,356


3,791


1,047


150


19,168


9,055


1,295

Interest income

23,863


19,704


14,473


2,070


86,309


78,764


11,263

Fair value adjustments gain/(loss)

16,935


161,328


(84,917)


(12,143)


107,532


46,053


6,585

Others, net

(1,353)


644


12,821


1,833


1,848


28,223


4,036

Total other income/(loss)

46,801


185,467


(56,576)


(8,090)


214,857


162,095


23,179

Income/(loss) before provision for income taxes

342,588


373,690


(1,127,460)


(161,225)


1,861,921


(53,941)


(7,713)

Share of results of equity investees

(440)


-


-


-


(440)


(4,560)


(652)

Income tax expense/(benefit)

10,702


56,053


(245,303)


(35,078)


279,182


(99,027)


(14,160)

Net income/(loss)

331,446


317,637


(882,157)


(126,147)


1,582,299


40,526


5,795















Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding, basic

172,723,644


174,179,898


174,286,897


174,286,897


173,256,348


173,575,410


173,575,410

Basic income/(loss) per share

1.9189


1.8236


(5.0615)


(0.7238)


9.1327


0.2335


0.0334

Basic income/(loss) per ADS

3.8378


3.6472


(10.1230)


(1.4476)


18.2654


0.4670


0.0668















Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding, diluted

173,727,886


175,153,288


175,292,459


175,292,459


174,711,569


174,684,691


174,684,691

Diluted income/(loss) per share

1.9078


1.8135


(5.0325)


(0.7196)


9.0566


0.2320


0.0332

Diluted income/(loss) per ADS

3.8156


3.6270


(10.0650)


(1.4392)


18.1132


0.4640


0.0664















Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Data














Net cash generated from/(used in) operating activities

373,038


(5,484)


(197,645)


(28,263)


1,424,082


686,745


98,203

Net cash (used in)/provided by investing activities

(32,948)


(707,599)


50,800


7,264


(3,113,115)


(1,554,589)


(222,303)

Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities

(114,341)


529,732


(234,140)


(33,482)


(277,226)


662,604


94,751

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes

15,020


(10,449)


(7,989)


(1,142)


9,212


(25,483)


(3,644)

Net increase/(decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

240,769


(193,800)


(388,974)


(55,623)


(1,957,047)


(230,723)


(32,993)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

3,860,788


4,453,608


4,259,808


609,145


6,058,604


4,101,557


586,515

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

4,101,557


4,259,808


3,870,834


553,522


4,101,557


3,870,834


553,522

* Given the Company's diversified revenue streams, Network and marketing services and Technology services are now separately presented from Other revenue, with the remaining balance classified as
Others. Comparative figures for the prior period have been restated.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)


As of



December 31,
2024


September 30,
2025


December 31,
2025


December 31,
2025



RMB


RMB


RMB


USD










Cash and cash equivalents


3,841,284


3,864,891


3,348,126


478,776

Restricted cash


260,273


394,917


522,708


74,746

Accounts receivable


566,541


796,551


753,463


107,744

Guarantee receivable


474,132


715,996


832,905


119,104

Contract assets, net


1,008,920


1,227,236


619,291


88,557

Contract cost


294


6,936


4,287


613

Prepaid expenses and other assets


2,361,585


2,672,111


1,848,697


264,360

Loans at fair value


421,922


473,570


342,895


49,033

Financing receivables


17,515


1,061,080


909,182


130,011

Amounts due from related parties


3,387,952


3,101,835


2,974,080


425,288

Financial investments


437,203


498,766


483,700


69,168

Equity investments


9,239


4,633


11,528


1,649

Property, equipment and software, net


78,678


84,867


50,403


7,208

Crypto assets


-


333,530


391,267


55,950

Deferred tax assets


77,463


173,182


325,094


46,488

Right-of-use assets


39,695


40,257


37,329


5,338

Total assets


12,982,696


15,450,358


13,454,955


1,924,033

Accounts payable


43,167


50,401


79,630


11,387

Amounts due to related parties


129,629


51,826


44,179


6,317

Guarantee liabilities-stand ready


606,886


929,970


989,701


141,525

Guarantee liabilities-contingent


578,797


874,717


1,300,097


185,911

Deferred revenue


9,479


335


227


33

Payable to investors at fair value


368,022


1,392,631


1,294,792


185,153

Accrued expenses and other liabilities


1,622,050


1,656,601


404,680


57,869

Deferred tax liabilities


41,471


108,404


30,619


4,379

Lease liabilities


40,765


42,596


39,758


5,685

Total liabilities


3,440,266


5,107,481


4,183,683


598,259

Ordinary shares


132


133


133


19

Additional paid-in capital


5,198,457


5,229,667


5,239,550


749,246

Treasury stock


(170,463)


(170,686)


(170,686)


(24,408)

Accumulated other comprehensive income


79,268


70,603


10,722


1,533

Retained earnings


4,435,036


5,213,160


4,191,553


599,384

Total equity


9,542,430


10,342,877


9,271,272


1,325,774

Total liabilities and equity


12,982,696


15,450,358


13,454,955


1,924,033

Operating Highlights and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

(in thousands, except for number of borrowers, number of insurance clients, cumulative number of insurance clients and percentages)



For the Three Months Ended


For the Year Ended



December 31,
2024


September 30,
2025


December 31,
2025


December 31,
2025


December 31,
2024


December 31,
2025


December 31,
2025



RMB


RMB


RMB


USD


RMB


RMB


USD

Operating Highlights















Amount of loans facilitated


15,352,533


20,166,545


12,038,386


1,721,466


53,591,593


67,790,653


9,693,935

Number of borrowers


1,560,789


1,335,978


742,444


742,444


4,187,502


3,513,192


3,513,192

Remaining principal of performing loans


24,755,199


34,235,130


28,574,962


4,086,165


24,755,199


28,574,962


4,086,165

Cumulative number of insurance clients


1,532,119


1,853,435


2,035,550


2,035,550


1,532,119


2,035,550


2,035,550

Number of insurance clients


83,786


229,353


267,730


267,730


296,842


589,756


589,756

Gross written premiums


1,100,262


1,147,966


860,106


122,994


4,424,889


3,659,950


523,366

First year premium


475,285


443,189


469,498


67,138


2,078,190


1,765,537


252,469

Renewal premium


624,977


704,777


390,608


55,856


2,346,699


1,894,413


270,897
















Segment Information






























Credit solution business:















Revenue


1,047,768


1,423,231


832,728


119,078


3,473,109


5,040,026


720,714

Sales and marketing expenses


290,253


322,184


156,400


22,365


1,102,737


1,071,892


153,279

Origination, servicing and other operating costs


123,585


87,322


182,160


26,049


442,312


515,722


73,747

Allowance for contract assets, receivables and others


200,755


226,267


296,962


42,465


519,895


891,601


127,497

Provision for contingent liabilities


250,691


459,783


1,110,124


158,746


869,280


2,366,344


338,383
















Insurance brokerage business:















Revenue


106,387


84,228


83,768


11,979


408,369


297,593


42,555

Sales and marketing expenses


2,333


2,077


1,639


234


13,706


9,242


1,321

Origination, servicing and other operating costs


69,518


61,142


65,651


9,388


407,225


260,916


37,311

Allowance for contract assets, receivables and others


241


677


(1,242)


(178)


(663)


(579)


(83)
















Others:















Revenue


298,038


47,505


41,134


5,882


1,924,423


381,601


54,569

Sales and marketing expenses


5,872


7,497


48,019


6,867


79,986


78,800


11,268

Origination, servicing and other operating costs


4,129


1,447


3,067


438


33,420


9,748


1,394

Allowance for contract assets, receivables and others


(756)


34


(1)


-


908


(1,916)


(274)
















Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA















Net income/(loss)


331,446


317,637


(882,157)


(126,147)


1,582,299


40,526


5,795

Interest income and investment income, net


(31,219)


(23,495)


(15,520)


(2,220)


(105,477)


(87,819)


(12,558)

Income tax expense/(benefit)


10,702


56,053


(245,303)


(35,078)


279,182


(99,027)


(14,160)

Depreciation and amortization


2,574


3,252


4,758


681


8,893


12,950


1,852

Share-based compensation


350


14,439


6,662


953


16,928


30,220


4,321

Fair value adjustments related to crypto assets and financial investment


5,663


(131,101)


108,777


15,555


(5,623)


(6,479)


(927)

Adjusted EBITDA


319,516


236,785


(1,022,783)


(146,256)


1,776,202


(109,629)


(15,677)

Adjusted EBITDA margin


22.0 %


15.2 %


-106.8 %


-106.8 %


30.6 %


-1.9 %


-1.9 %

Delinquency Rates



1-30 days


31-60 days


61-90 days








December 31, 2022


1.7 %


1.2 %


1.1 %

December 31, 2023


2.0 %


1.4 %


1.2 %

December 31, 2024


1.6 %


1.2 %


1.1 %

March 31, 2025


1.6 %


1.2 %


1.2 %

June 30, 2025


1.7 %


1.1 %


1.0 %

September 30, 2025


2.7 %


1.7 %


1.4 %

December 31, 2025


3.4 %


3.0 %


2.8 %


90+ Days Delinquency Rates by Vintage*

Loan Issued
Period


Month on Book



4

6

8

10

12

14

16

18

20

22

24

2022Q1


0.6 %

2.0 %

3.1 %

3.9 %

4.5 %

4.7 %

4.6 %

4.6 %

4.5 %

4.5 %

4.4 %

2022Q2


0.5 %

1.7 %

2.9 %

3.7 %

4.2 %

4.4 %

4.3 %

4.3 %

4.2 %

4.2 %

4.1 %

2022Q3


0.5 %

2.1 %

3.4 %

4.2 %

4.7 %

5.0 %

4.9 %

4.9 %

4.8 %

4.7 %

4.7 %

2022Q4


0.7 %

2.5 %

3.8 %

4.8 %

5.5 %

5.8 %

5.8 %

5.7 %

5.6 %

5.5 %

5.4 %

2023Q1


0.5 %

2.3 %

3.9 %

5.0 %

5.8 %

6.1 %

6.0 %

5.9 %

5.8 %

5.7 %

5.6 %

2023Q2


0.6 %

2.8 %

4.7 %

6.1 %

6.8 %

7.1 %

7.0 %

6.9 %

6.8 %

6.7 %

6.6 %

2023Q3


0.8 %

3.5 %

5.6 %

7.0 %

7.7 %

7.9 %

7.9 %

7.7 %

7.6 %

7.5 %

7.5 %

2023Q4


0.7 %

3.4 %

5.6 %

6.8 %

7.4 %

7.6 %

7.6 %

7.4 %

7.3 %

7.3 %

7.2 %

2024Q1


0.6 %

3.0 %

4.8 %

5.9 %

6.6 %

6.8 %

6.8 %

6.7 %

6.6 %

6.7 %


2024Q2


0.6 %

2.4 %

4.0 %

5.1 %

5.8 %

6.1 %

6.1 %

6.0 %

6.1 %



2024Q3


0.5 %

2.2 %

3.7 %

4.7 %

5.4 %

5.8 %

5.7 %





2024Q4


0.6 %

2.2 %

3.8 %

4.9 %

5.9 %

6.1 %






2025Q1


0.6 %

2.3 %

4.2 %

5.5 %








2025Q2


0.8 %

3.5 %

5.5 %









2025Q3


1.0 %











*The 90+ days delinquency rate by vintage refers to the outstanding principal balance of loans facilitated over a
specified period that are more than 90 days past due, as a percentage of the total loans facilitated during that same
period. Loans originating outside mainland China are excluded from the calculation.

SOURCE Yiren Digital

© 2026 PR Newswire
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