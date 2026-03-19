London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2026) - Lithosphere has announced the launch of the Lithosphere Secure Contracts Library (LSCL), a collection of pre-audited modules designed to support the development of AI-native smart contracts within decentralized systems. The library introduces a structured set of components that allow developers to build intelligent applications with enhanced security, verifiability, and operational consistency.

Pre-audited smart contract modules supporting secure AI-enabled decentralized applications.



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LSCL includes a range of modular components designed to address key aspects of AI-enabled smart contract development. These include AgentWallet, which manages autonomous agent-based asset control; ToolRouter, which enables structured interaction between contracts and external services; and PolicyGuard, which enforces rule-based governance within contract execution. Additional modules such as BudgetGuard provide cost control mechanisms for AI computation, while TraceRecorder supports transparent tracking of execution activity within decentralized systems.

The release of LSCL reflects the growing need for standardized and secure development tools as decentralized applications begin to integrate intelligent computation. By providing pre-audited modules, Lithosphere enables developers to reduce implementation risk while accelerating the development process for AI-enabled applications. The modular design also allows developers to integrate specific components based on application requirements, supporting flexible system architecture.

These modules are designed to operate within the Lithic smart contract environment, aligning with the broader infrastructure framework that integrates AI execution into decentralized systems. By combining security-focused modules with AI-native programming constructs, LSCL provides a foundation for building applications that require both intelligent functionality and verifiable execution.

"Secure development frameworks are essential as decentralized systems evolve to incorporate intelligent computation," said J. King Kasr, Chief Scientist at KaJ Labs and creator of Lithosphere. "LSCL provides developers with trusted components that enable them to build AI-native applications with confidence."

The introduction of LSCL contributes to the development of infrastructure designed for Web4 environments, where decentralized systems coordinate intelligent processes across interoperable networks. As the complexity of these systems increases, pre-audited modules and standardized development tools are expected to play a key role in ensuring security, scalability, and reliability across decentralized applications.

About Lithosphere

Lithosphere develops blockchain infrastructure designed to support programmable digital assets, cross-chain interoperability, and AI-native decentralized execution environments.

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Source: Kaj Labs