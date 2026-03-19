Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 19.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Während Kupfer zum Engpass wird, startet diese Aktie in Nevada die nächste große Explorationsphase
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.03.2026 13:22 Uhr
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Templafy Limited: Templafy gives everyone instant access to professional AI PowerPoint creation

New free experience lets end users generate complete, editable PowerPoint presentations from a single prompt

NEW YORK, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Templafy, the leading AI-powered document generation platform, today announces the launch of its universal PowerPoint agent as part of the roll out of its free AI PowerPoint generator. The new offering gives professionals the ability to take their ideas from prompt to enterprise-quality PowerPoint presentations in minutes.

Built for professionals who need high-quality, polished business content fast, Templafy's free prompt-to-PowerPoint experience generates a complete, downloadable PowerPoint presentation directly in the browser.

Professionals can open the file in Microsoft PowerPoint and edit document text and layouts, making it easy to move from idea to finished content that is accurate, compliant and on-brand in minutes. It includes capabilities such as creating entire presentations and slides from natural-language prompts, editing, and generating outputs through Templafy's centrally governed document agent framework.

Unlike many competing prompt-to-presentation tools, which often struggle to produce enterprise-grade PowerPoint decks, Templafy's platform is designed to generate presentations with professional structure, narrative flow, and business-ready quality from the start.

Christian Lund, co-founder, Templafy comments: "Through this initiative we can show professionals what best-in-class AI presentation creation looks like through the content, quality and structure. Ultimately the business world isn't a playground, and the multitude of AI toys currently available aren't going to cut it. Professionals need AI tools that are both fast and compliant, ensuring they can create content that is polished, accurate and consistent, delivering their best performance.

"We're excited to build on this further in the coming weeks, giving professionals and the organizations they work for a faster, more accessible way to see how enterprise-grade document generation should work."

This announcement follows Templafy's recent patent issuance for document generation technologies, granted by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The newly patented features help support the capabilities of the AI-powered document generation platform, that combine the creative lift of AI with rules-based automation, so that high-value documents are assembled according to approved structure, business rules, and brand logic.

Notes to editors

About Templafy

Templafy is the leading AI-powered document generation platform, enabling professionals to create accurate, compliant, and on-brand documents with maximum efficiency.

Our approach uses AI agents to apply a combination of AI generated content and rules-based automation, to create high-quality and trustworthy documents at speed, without compromising organizational control or consistency.

Accessible directly within tools like Microsoft Office, Google Workspace, and Salesforce, Templafy simplifies document workflows, reducing risk and ensuring high-quality and confidence in the documents that matter most. More than 4 million users worldwide rely on Templafy to accelerate business content creation with AI. Trusted by industry leaders like KPMG and BDO, Templafy saves teams over 30% of the time they'd typically spend on repetitive content - like creating proposals, engagement letters, and audit reports - allowing them to focus on revenue-driving work instead.

For more information, press only:

Lucy Westman, Head of Global Communications, Templafy (+44) 7776 454 946, lwe@templafy.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0c4e1d89-491e-45c2-999c-c6adf2fb21f3


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.