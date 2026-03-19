YIT Corporation Stock Exchange Release March 19, 2026, at 1:00 p.m.

Resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting of YIT Corporation

The Annual General Meeting of YIT Corporation held today, March 19, 2026, adopted the 2025 financial statements and discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the President and CEO from liability. The Annual General Meeting approved the remuneration report for the company's governing bodies for the financial year 2025. The Annual General Meeting also resolved on the composition of the Board of Directors and their remuneration, as well as authorizing the Board of Directors to resolve on the repurchase of company shares and share issues.

Distribution of dividend

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors, to not distribute dividend.

Remuneration report

Remuneration report for YIT Corporation's governing bodies for the financial year 2025 was presented to the Annual General Meeting. The Annual General Meeting resolved to approve the remuneration report. The resolution was advisory.

Composition of the Board of Directors and their remuneration

The Annual General Meeting resolved to elect a Chairperson, Vice Chairperson and four (4) ordinary members to the Board of Directors for a term of office ending at the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting following their election, namely: Jyri Luomakoski re-elected as the Chairperson, Casimir Lindholm re-elected as the Vice Chairperson and Anders Dahlblom, Sami Laine, Kerttu Tuomas and Leena Vainiomäki re-elected as members.

It was resolved that the following fixed annual remuneration be paid to the members of the Board of Directors for the term of office ending at the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting:

Chairperson of the Board: EUR 105,000;

Vice Chairperson of the Board and Chairpersons of permanent committees: EUR 73,500, unless the same person is Chairperson or Vice Chairperson of the Board; and

members: EUR 52,500.

In addition, it was resolved that 40% of the fixed annual fee is paid in YIT Corporation's shares to be purchased on the Board members' behalf at a price determined in public trading at the Helsinki Stock Exchange (Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd). The shares will be purchased within two weeks of the publication of the Interim Report for the period January 1- March 31, 2026, or on the first possible date under applicable law. The company will pay any costs related to the purchase of shares.

The members of the Board and its permanently and temporarily appointed committees be paid a meeting fee of EUR 800 per meeting, also for meetings of the Board and its committees held via electronic remote connections or by telephone.

The Chairperson of the Board and the Chairpersons of the permanent and temporarily appointed committees be paid a meeting fee of EUR 1,600 per meeting. Per diems are paid for trips in Finland and abroad in accordance with the group's travel guidelines and the Tax Administration's travelling compensation regulations.

The members of the Shareholders' Nomination Board, including the expert member, be paid a meeting fee of EUR 800 per Board meeting and the Chairperson of the Shareholders' Nomination Board be paid EUR 1,600 per Board meeting.

Election of the auditor and the sustainability auditor

Ernst & Young Oy, Authorized Public Accountants, was re-elected as the auditor for a term of office ending at the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting following their election, with Mikko Rytilahti, APA, serving as the chief auditor.

Ernst & Young Oy, Authorized Sustainability Audit Firm, was re-elected as the sustainability auditor for a term of office ending at the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting following their election, with Mikko Rytilahti, ASA, serving as the chief sustainability auditor.

It was resolved that the auditor's and sustainability auditor's fees will be paid according to the invoice approved by the company.

Repurchase of the company's own shares

The Annual General Meeting authorized the Board of Directors to resolve on the repurchase of company shares in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors. The authorization covers the purchasing of a maximum of 23,000,000 company shares in total using the company's unrestricted equity. The authorization revokes the authorization to repurchase the company's own shares issued by the Annual General Meeting on April 3, 2025.

The authorization is valid until the close of the next Annual General Meeting, however, no longer than until June 30, 2027.

Share issues

The Annual General Meeting authorized the Board of Directors to resolve on share issues in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors. The authorization may be used in full or in part by issuing shares in the company in one or more tranches so that the maximum number of shares issued is a total of 23,000,000. The Board of Directors is authorized to resolve on all terms and conditions of the share issue, including a directed share issue in deviation from the shareholders' pre-emptive subscription rights. Shares can be issued for subscription with or without consideration.

The authorization revokes the authorization to resolve on share issues issued by the Annual General Meeting on April 3, 2025.

The authorization is valid until the close of the next Annual General Meeting, however, no longer than until June 30, 2027.

Other information

On March 19, 2026, the total number of YIT shares is 232,059,853 and YIT holds 1,413,792 of its own shares.

The minutes of the Annual General Meeting will be available on the company's website?www.yitgroup.com?by April 2, 2026, at the latest.

For further information:

Juha Jauhiainen, Corporate General Counsel, YIT Corporation, tel. +358 40 725 9643, juha.jauhiainen@yit.fi

YIT Corporation

Markus Pietikäinen

CFO, interim

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, major media, www.yitgroup.com

YIT builds thriving living environments in Europe. For more than 110 years, we have made everyday life smoother by building homes for a good life, spaces where people and businesses can thrive, and infrastructure that supports the essential functions of society. We operate in seven countries and employ approximately 4,100 professionals. In 2025, our revenue was EUR 1.8 billion. YIT Corporation's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

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