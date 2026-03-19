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WKN: A0MQJ5 | ISIN: GG00B1RMC548 | Ticker-Symbol: TFS
Berlin
30.12.25 | 13:25
14,350 Euro
-1,03 % -0,150
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TETRAGON FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TETRAGON FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
19.03.2026 13:31 Uhr
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Tetragon Financial Group Limited - Tetragon Financial Group Limited U.S. Shareholders Tax Reporting Information

Tetragon Financial Group Limited U.S. Shareholders Tax Reporting Information

LONDON, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tetragon will provide to self-identified U.S. shareholders of Tetragon for the 2025 calendar year, on a confidential basis only, information necessary for such a shareholder to satisfy its U.S. federal income tax filing obligations, including such information necessary to make qualified electing fund (QEF) elections under the U.S. tax rules for Passive Foreign Investment Companies (PFICs).

Any such shareholders who wish to receive this confidential information should provide their contact details to Tetragon's Investor Relations by emailing ir@tetragoninv.com.

Tetragon will use reasonable efforts to provide information with respect to underlying portfolio companies that it has reasonably determined to be PFICs. Although estimates of such underlying PFIC information may be provided earlier, Tetragon may not be able to provide actual underlying PFIC information in advance of the 15 April tax return deadline applicable to most individual U.S. taxpayers, and so such shareholders may wish to request an extension of their tax filing deadline. In addition, Tetragon will not accept any liability for the accuracy or completeness of any such provided information.

About Tetragon:

Tetragon Financial Group is a Guernsey closed-ended investment company. Its non-voting shares are listed on Euronext in Amsterdam, a regulated market of Euronext Amsterdam N.V., and also traded on the Specialist Fund Segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. Our investment manager is Tetragon Financial Management LP. Find out more at www.tetragoninv.com/shareholders.

Tetragon's non-voting shares are subject to restrictions on ownership by U.S. persons and are not intended for European retail investors. Please see: www.tetragoninv.com/shareholders/additional-info/.

Tetragon Investor Relations:
Yuko Thomas
ir@tetragoninv.com

Press Inquiries:
Prosek Partners
pro-tetragon@prosek.com
U.K. +44 20 3890 9193
U.S. +1 212 279 3115

This release does not contain or constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction. The securities of Tetragon have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons unless they are registered under applicable law or exempt from registration. Tetragon does not intend to register any portion of its securities in the United States or to conduct a public offer of securities in the United States. In addition, Tetragon has not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Investment Company Act of 1940, and investors will not be entitled to the benefits of such Act. Tetragon is registered in the public register of the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets under Section 1:107 of the Financial Markets Supervision Act as a collective investment scheme from a designated country.


© 2026 PR Newswire
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