The Silicon and New Concepts for Solar Cells (SyNC) research group at the Institute of Solar Energy (IES) of the Polytechnic University of Madrid (UPM) has produced high-efficiency two-dimensional solar cell prototypes using the "hot-pick-up" technique, with simulations suggesting the cells could meet up to 30% of a building's energy needs when applied to facades. Italia Researchers at the Polytechnic University of Madrid have been studying two-dimensional PV materials thin enough to be considered effectively without a third dimension, yet capable of absorbing significant amounts of light. The ...

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