Pakistan's Renewables First has explored the implications of a lack of official data collection from the country's distributed solar market segment, which is estimated to have reached over 24 GW of installed capacity by the middle of last year.Pakistan's energy transition is being mismeasured due to uncounted distributed solar deployments, in turn leading to continued dependency on fossil fuels, according to research from Islamabad-based think tank Renewables First. The policy paper Electrons In, Hydrocarbons Out: Pakistan's Quest for Economic and Resource Efficiency found that up to $120 ...

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