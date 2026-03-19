The latest round of Japan's carbon financing program, which provides financial support for low-carbon infrastructure projects in partner countries, is backing a 130 MW solar project being built in southeastern Tunisia.A 130 MW solar project in Tunisia has received backing from the Japanese government's Joint Credit Mechanism (JCM) subsidy program. The JCM is a bilateral initiative that collaborates with developing countries to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, providing financial support that can cover up to half of initial investment costs for low-carbon technologies. Projects apply for funding ...

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