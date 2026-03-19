NetBrands Corp.: NetBrands and Baselayer Energy Form a Strategic Alliance to Develop Up to 100MW Digital Infrastructure Targeting Crypto Mining and AI/HPC

ISLAND PARK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 19, 2026 / NetBrands Corp., a Delaware corporation (OTCID:NBND) (the "Company"), today announced that it has entered into a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Baselayer Energy Inc. to explore the joint development, financing, and operation of energy-backed digital infrastructure projects.

The collaboration is intended to combine NetBrands' access to capital markets and investor networks with Baselayer's expertise in low-cost energy sourcing, infrastructure deployment, and technical operations. The parties will evaluate opportunities to develop scalable data center infrastructure designed to support digital asset mining.

Under the framework outlined in the MOU, the parties will initially explore a hybrid digital mining strategy leveraging multiple algorithms to optimize Bitcoin production and operational efficiency. Over time, the platform may also evaluate the integration of additional compute workloads, including artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC).

As part of the collaboration, the companies will review opportunities to develop up to 100 MW of data center capacity in an initial phase, with potential expansion beyond that level in regions where electricity costs are structurally competitive, typically $0.035 per kWh or lower. Target regions currently under evaluation include the United Arab Emirates, Turkmenistan, and broader Central Asia, as well as additional opportunities across the Middle East, Latin America, and North America.

Projects may involve long-term power agreements, access to underutilized energy infrastructure, or the conversion of stranded or discounted energy resources into productive digital infrastructure assets.

The companies anticipate a phased development approach, beginning with the rapid deployment of ASIC capacity through containerized infrastructure or hosting partnerships where power is immediately available. Subsequent phases may include the development or acquisition of dedicated self-mining facilities and the expansion of a multi-site digital infrastructure platform.

The parties are currently evaluating the potential formation of a joint venture structure through a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to support project development and capital deployment. Under the indicative structure outlined in the MOU, NetBrands would hold a 65% ownership interest through its subsidiaries and Baselayer 35%, with final governance, financing, and operational terms to be defined in future definitive agreements.

Management believes the collaboration could strengthen NetBrands' strategy of building scalable, energy-diverse digital infrastructure platforms capable of supporting next-generation compute applications while maintaining exposure to the long-term growth of digital asset markets.

This Memorandum of Understanding is non-binding and intended to provide a framework for further discussions. Any binding commitments will be subject to the negotiation and execution of definitive agreements between the parties.

For more information on NetBrands Corp (NBND), please visit our website.

www.nbndcorp.com

About NetBrands Corp

Headquartered in Island Park, NY, NetBrands Corp (OTCID:NBND) operates through diversified subsidiaries with company rapidly growing its industrial-scale crypto mining operations through procurement of next generation mining equipment and seeks for M&A and JV opportunities in the blockchain sector, particularly within the digital and Web 3.0 verticals. The company is strategically expanding its reach, with a strong emphasis on the rapidly growing Web 3.0 segment.

About Baselayer Energy Inc

Baselayer Energy is a digital infrastructure development company focused on converting low-cost and underutilized energy resources into scalable compute platforms. The company specializes in identifying discounted energy opportunities, designing and deploying mining and data center infrastructure, and managing technical operations. Baselayer works with energy producers, infrastructure providers, and capital partners to develop energy-backed digital infrastructure supporting Bitcoin mining and other compute-intensive workloads.

For more information on Baselayer Energy Inc, please visit.

www.baselayerenergy.com

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements and are prospective in nature. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, information concerning the ability of the Company to successfully achieve business objectives, and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information and statements are the following: the ability of the Company to develop the Company's brand and meet its growth objectives, the ability of the Company to complete acquisitions that are accretive to the Company's revenue, the ability of the Company to obtain and/or maintain licenses to operate in the jurisdictions in which it operates or in which it expects or plans to operate. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated, or expected. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.

Contact:

NetBrands Corp

Paul Adler, Chairman, President & CEO

800-550-5996

paul@gdmginc.com

SOURCE: NetBrands Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/netbrands-and-baselayer-energy-form-a-strategic-alliance-to-develop-u-1147559