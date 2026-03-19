Ondas Holdings Inc.: Ondas' Sentrycs Supports Airspace Protection at World Economic Forum 2026 in Davos

Integrated into Swisscom Broadcast's DroneDefence Deployment, Ondas' Subsidiary Sentrycs' Cyber-Over-RF Technology Enabled Early Detection and Tiered Mitigation Capabilities During One of the World's Most High-Profile International Events

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 19, 2026 / Ondas Inc. (Nasdaq:ONDS) ("Ondas" or the "Company"), a leading provider of autonomous aerial and ground robot intelligence through its Ondas Autonomous Systems (OAS) business unit and private wireless solutions through Ondas Networks, today announced that its subsidiary, Sentrycs, deployed its Cyber-over-RF ("CoRF") solution as part of Swisscom Broadcast's DroneDefence system to protect the world's most sensitive security environments during the World Economic Forum 2026 in Davos, Switzerland.

Swisscom Broadcast supported the Graubünden Cantonal Police in securing the event, implementing a tailored, multi-sensor, multi-technology counter-drone architecture adapted to the security requirements and terrain conditions in Davos. Within this framework, Sentrycs' Cyber-over-RF technology contributed advanced detection, identification, and controlled mitigation capabilities. As part of Swisscom Broadcast's tailored deployment in Davos, the system enabled continuous monitoring and early detection and classification of drone activity under demanding local conditions.

"Major international events such as the World Economic Forum highlight the growing requirement for persistent protection of low-altitude airspace over public gatherings, critical infrastructure, and high-value locations," said Eric Brock, Chairman and CEO of Ondas. "Sentrycs' Cyber-over-RF technology is uniquely suited to serve as a foundational layer of counter-UAS infrastructure, providing early detection, identification, and electronic mitigation capabilities while operating within regulatory frameworks. As governments and security organizations begin investing in counter-drone infrastructure to protect cities, public events, and strategic facilities, solutions like Sentrycs' CoRF platform will play an increasingly central role in securing the lower airspace."

The World Economic Forum is one of the most visible international gatherings, hosting approximately 3,000 representatives from government, business, and academia, including numerous heads of state and senior officials. Given the scale and profile of the event, protecting the lower airspace was an essential component of the overall security framework.

As part of Swisscom Broadcast's DroneDefence solution, Sentrycs' technology supported a consistent operational picture while enabling tiered response options, including cyber takeover and mitigation measures implemented in accordance with regulatory requirements. Automation capabilities reduced operational burden and supported reliable system performance throughout the event.

"The multi-technology approach implemented in Davos provided the clear operational picture required for an event of this scale," said Markus Lichtensteiger, Key Account Manager at Swisscom Broadcast. "Early detection and structured response capabilities were essential to maintaining airspace security under demanding conditions."

"Precise situational awareness of the lower airspace and the ability to act within regulatory boundaries, are essential to protect major international events," said Tal Cohen, CEO of Sentrycs. "We are proud that our technology was integrated into Swisscom Broadcast's DroneDefence deployment in Davos, contributing to a structured and reliable counter-drone capability during the World Economic Forum."

The successful deployment at the World Economic Forum 2026 underscores the growing importance of regulation-compliant counter-drone technologies that can be adapted to complex, high-profile environments.

About Ondas Inc.

Ondas Inc. (Nasdaq:ONDS) is a leading provider of autonomous systems, robotics, and mission-critical connectivity solutions for defense, security, and industrial markets. Through its business units (Ondas Autonomous Systems, Ondas Capital and Ondas Networks), the Company develops and deploys integrated technologies that deliver advanced sensing, mobility, and communications capabilities for complex operational environments.

Ondas Autonomous Systems (OAS) delivers a portfolio of AI-enabled air and ground robotic platforms and counter-UAS technologies designed to support defense, homeland security, and critical infrastructure protection missions worldwide. OAS solutions include autonomous drone platforms, robotic ground systems, counter-drone technologies, advanced propulsion and unmanned aircraft capabilities, autonomous engineering and demining capabilities, and integrated sensing systems that enable persistent intelligence, surveillance, security, and operational response. These platforms are deployed globally across defense forces, government agencies, and commercial operators to protect sensitive sites, populations, and strategic infrastructure.

Ondas Capital focuses on strategic investments, partnerships, and advisory initiatives that support the growth of the global autonomous systems ecosystem. The platform is designed to accelerate the development, scaling, and deployment of next-generation robotics, sensing, and defense technologies across allied markets.

Ondas Networks provides mission-critical wireless connectivity through its FullMAX platform, a software-defined broadband solution based on the IEEE 802.16t standard. FullMAX enables highly reliable, secure, and scalable communications for industrial IoT applications across rail, utilities, oil and gas, transportation, and government networks.

Together, Ondas' technologies combine autonomous systems, advanced sensing, and resilient connectivity to deliver integrated operational capabilities that enhance security, efficiency, and decision-making in some of the world's most demanding environments.

For additional information on Ondas Inc.: www.ondas.com, X and LinkedIn

For Ondas Autonomous Systems: LinkedIn

For Airobotics: www.airoboticsdrones.com, X and LinkedIn

For American Robotics: www.american-robotics.com, X and LinkedIn

For Sentrycs: www.sentrycs.com, X and LinkedIn

For Roboteam: www.robo-team.com,X and LinkedIn

For Apeiro Motion: www.apeiro-motion.com and LinkedIn

For Rotron: www.rotronaero.com and Linkedin

For 4M Defense: www.4-mine.com and LinkedIn

For BIRD: www.birdaero.com and LinkedIn

For Ondas Capital: www.ondascapital.com , X and LinkedIn

For Ondas Networks: www.ondasnetworks.com , X and LinkedIn

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or any updates discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.

Contacts

IR Contact for Ondas Inc.

888-657-2377

ir@ondas.com

Media Contact for Ondas Inc.

Escalate PR

ondas@escalatepr.com

Preston Grimes

Marketing Manager, Ondas Inc.

preston.grimes@ondas.com

SOURCE: Ondas Holdings Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ondas-sentrycs-supports-airspace-protection-at-world-economic-for-1149183