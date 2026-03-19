Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2026) - Leading B2B marketplace DesignRush has released episode No. 131 of the DesignRush Podcast. It features Pam Didner, a global marketing strategist and founder of Relentless Pursuit LLC.

The episode focuses on how AI is affecting content quality, brand voice, and team alignment as adoption grows across marketing functions.

Pam Didner, Founder of Relentless Pursuit LLC, Discusses AI in Marketing With Podcast Host Kia Johnson for Episode 131 of the DesignRush Podcast.

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Didner has more than two decades of experience in enterprise marketing.

She addresses how AI-generated outputs can lack variation when similar tools are used across teams.

"You will notice that the information generated by AI can sound a little generic," she says in the episode.

Episode 131 documents several areas where teams report challenges when integrating AI into marketing workflows:

Content output increases without corresponding improvements in quality

Messaging becomes inconsistent across channels

Brand voice weakens when oversight is limited

Coordination between sales and marketing teams breaks down

The episode also covers how teams structure communication and handoffs between marketing and sales, and how those processes affect campaign execution and lead management.

Catch the full episode now on YouTube and Spotify.

Want to be a guest on the DesignRush Podcast? Email spotlight@designrush.com to get featured.

About Pam Didner

Pam Didner is the founder of Relentless Pursuit LLC and a former global marketing strategist at Intel. She has more than 20 years of experience in enterprise marketing, including demand generation and sales enablement. She is the author of five marketing books, including The Modern AI Marketer in the GPT Era, and speaks at industry conferences on marketing, sales enablement, and AI adoption.

About DesignRush

DesignRush is a media platform and B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews, agency rankings, awards, industry insights, and curated agency recommendations for vetted projects.

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Source: DesignRush