Target Prospecting License adds over 10 kilometers of interpreted D'Kar-Ngwako Pan Formation contact, and thereby prospective target structure and stratigraphy, to the Central portfolio.

Covers 270 square kilometers, in close proximity to the Central portfolio expanding its total area to 590 square kilometers, exclusive of Leviathan's other Kalahari Copper Belt holdings.

Further cements Leviathan's presence in this prospective yet highly underexplored southern KCB target zone.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2026) - Leviathan Metals Corp. (TSXV: LVX) (OTCQB: LVXFF) (FSE: 0GP) ("Leviathan", the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into a Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") with a private third party (the "Vendor") in respect to a Prospecting License (the "License"), situated in close proximity to its 100%-owned Central Project ("Central", the "Project"), on the Kalahari Copper Belt (the "KCB"), Botswana.

The License covers approximately 270 square kilometers, expanding the Project to a total area of 590 square kilometers1. This strategic acquisition adds a further ten kilometers of interpreted D'Kar-Ngwako Pan Formation contact - and thus key target structure and stratigraphy - to Leviathan's Central portfolio, in the near vicinity of MMG's Khoemacau group of deposits and discoveries.

Under the terms of the Agreement, Leviathan will acquire a 100% interest in the License by (i) paying the Vendor the sum of US$ 200,000 in cash upon the renewal and initiation of ownership transfer (the "Transfer") of the License in favour of Innovation Surveyors (Pty) Ltd. ("Innovation") , a wholly-owned subsidiary of Leviathan, (ii) payment to the Vendor the sum of US$ 300,000 in cash, and issuance of 991,666 common shares in the Company upon fulfilment of closing conditions, including the approval of the Transfer by the relevant authorities in Botswana and the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange of the transactions contemplated by the Agreement (together, "Closing"), and (iii) grant in favour of the Vendor a 1.0% net smelter royalty in respect of the License., (which can be purchased and cancelled by Levithan for US$ 1,500,000).

About the Central Project

The Central Project, now totalling 590 square kilometers directly adjoins MMG's Khoemacau group of deposits and discoveries, (combined Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources of 94Mt @1.8% Cu and 22 g/t Ag and Inferred Mineral Resources of 188Mt @1.6% Cu and 20 g/t Ag2,3) on the KCB which, together with the nearby Banana Zone, Zone 6 and Ophion (combined Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources of 33Mt @1.4% Cu and 21 g/t Ag and Inferred Mineral Resources of 141Mt @0.9% Cu and 10 g/t Ag) were acquired by MMG Ltd in 2023 for US$1.9 billion (the "Adjacent Properties").

Central displays similar large-scale geological characteristics to those observed at Khoemacau, making the property prospective for a Tier 1 copper discovery. Specifically, all known KCB copper deposits - including those of Khoemacau - occur at or close to a well-understood stratigraphic contact (namely the interface between the D'Kar and Ngwako Pan Formations) on the flanks or hinges of kilometer-scale antiforms or "domes", typically within secondary folds, shears or other structural trap-sites which focused the mineralizing fluids.

With the additional ground Central will boast over 30 kilometers of this contact, mostly around the main domal structure referred to as the Hyena Hills dome, as supported by high resolution ground magnetic data collected in 2023 and 2024. The Hyena Hills dome is the next dome south from those hosting the Khoemacau deposits and discoveries; each of the other domes at Khoemacau hosts at least two copper deposits or discoveries.

Botswana is a politically stable pro-mining investment jurisdiction - ranked #2 in Africa by the Fraser Institute (2024), enjoying investor-friendly legislation, a highly proficient and well-educated workforce, and first world infrastructure - set up to support mining, which is a pivotal and widely-accepted national economic driver. The Kalahari Copper Belt is regarded by the USGS as one of the world's most prospective areas for sediment-hosted copper deposits.

Qualified Person and Data Verification

Andrew Pedley (Pr. Sci. Nat.), a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release relating to the Central Project and the Serule Uranium Project. Mr. Pedley is a consultant for Leviathan.

Neither the Qualified Person nor Leviathan has verified the scientific, technical or other information disclosed in respect of the Adjacent Properties.

About Leviathan Metals Corp.

Leviathan Metals Corp., previously known as Leviathan Gold Ltd., is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSXV (LVX) and Germany (0GP).

On behalf of the Company

Luke Norman, Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information, please visit the Company website www.leviathanmetals.com, the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, or contact:

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No securities regulatory authority has either approval or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Leviathan cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by many material factors, many of which are beyond Leviathan's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to whether exploration activities on the Company's properties will result in commercially viable quantities of mineralized materials; the possibility of changes to project parameters as plans continue to be refined; the ability to execute planned exploration and future drilling programs; the ability to obtain qualified workers, financing, permits, approvals, and equipment in a timely manner or at all and on reasonable terms; changes in commodity and securities markets; non-performance by contractual counterparties; and general business, geopolitical and economic conditions. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Although Leviathan has attempted to identify important risks and factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors and risks that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Consequently, undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements. In addition, all forward-looking statements in this press release are given as of the date hereof. Leviathan disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, save and except as may be required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this disclaimer.

1 Exclusive of Leviathan's other KCB landholdings.

2 Mineral Resources and Reserve Statement as at 30 June 2024 prepared by MMG and are reported in accordance with the guidelines in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (2012 JORC Code) and Chapter 18 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. See: https://www.mmg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/12/June_2024_MROR_Executive_Summary.pdf

3 Readers are cautioned that information in respect of Khoemacau and the Banana Zone (the "Adjacent Properties") is not indicative of the mineralization that may or may not be found on the Properties and readers should not rely on such information with respect to the Adjacent Properties when assessing the Properties. There is no assurance that the Properties will yield scientific, technical or other information or results similar to that of the Adjacent Properties. The QP has not verified these estimates or the data that supports them and that the information is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization that may or may not be present on the Properties. The estimates were prepared under an acceptable Foreign Code (the Australasian JORC Code, 2012 edition) and are not reported under the CIM Definitions. Under this Code, Measured, Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource categories are the equivalents of the same categories as defined by the CIM definitions; it is not expected that the same mineral resources if reported under CIM would be materially different.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289136

Source: Leviathan Metals Corp.