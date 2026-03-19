EQS-News: Innovative Designs Inc.
/ Key word(s): Manufacturing
PITTSBURGH, PA - March 19, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCQB: IVDN) has now filed its fiscal first quarter financial report delivering continued record breaking sales results. Total revenues for the period ending on January 31st reached $632,201 exceeding the 2025 first quarter total which had previously been the best Q1 in company history. The number of retail customers has increased substantially over the past year as more homebuilders and remodelers are discovering the unmatched advantages of our patented evacuated cell Insultex House Wrap product line which is unique in the marketplace.
IVDN also reported a rising cash position of over $721,372 at the fiscal first quarter end with no long term or convertible debt on the books. This improved financial position is allowing continued expansion of operations and marketing growth plans. The IVDN outstanding share count is still only about 38 million, reflecting management's commitment to protecting and enhancing long term shareholder value.
Also, of very significant importance, progress is proceeding for the new Insultex independent laboratory testing program begun in December, 2025. IVDN management has contracted BRC Laboratories, a qualified independent laboratory testing company, to complete the process of obtaining renewed high level product certifications for Insultex House Wrap. The process of obtaining all necessary certification of testing apparatus. The purpose of the updated testing and certifications is to allow our advanced Insultex product to qualify for the needs of a much wider customer base and projects of significantly larger scope. Multiple larger users have indicated that this achievement will be of high interest to their future plans for Insultex House Wrap in major building applications.
Insultex House Wrap is currently fulfilling a key role in the current homebuilding market because it meets or exceeds new government building codes specifying continuous insulation and exterior R-Value requirements. For new construction, our patented and unique evacuated cell Insultex House Wrap, adds an R-6 moisture barrier membrane that does not need additional insulation boards or other support as with other products from competitors. This makes Insultex House Wrap, the best overall insulation house wrap choice available on the market today. For full product specifications and details visit: http://www.insultexhousewrap.com.
Randy Kimbler, Director or Business Development for Built Link Solutions, distributor for Insultex House Wrap states "We have had a better than expected show season prior to the 2026 building season. We met with most of the major building material suppliers who all agreed to create an effective strategy to increase introduction of Insultex House Wrap, not only to their sales team, but also to their builder clients. Thus far we have attended Building Supplier Expos in Orlando, Nashville and Chicago. The opportunities also have yielded new clients in multiple states. Based on our conversations, we anticipate a successful 2026."
About Innovative Designs, Inc.
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News Source: Innovative Designs Inc.
19.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Innovative Designs Inc.
|United States
|ISIN:
|US45772B1061
|EQS News ID:
|2294536
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2294536 19.03.2026 CET/CEST