EQS-News: Innovative Designs Inc. / Key word(s): Manufacturing

Innovative Designs, Inc. (IVDN) Reports Record Q1 Sales Results on Superior Homebuilding Product Sales Growth With Profitability Extending to 6 Straight Quarters



19.03.2026 / 13:34 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Record Sales Booked for Fiscal 2026 Q1, Best in Company History

Profitability Now Extending for 6 Trailing Quarters.

Independent Lab Testing Working Towards Recertification of New Testing Machine

Production Increase Plans to Meet Rising Product Demand. PITTSBURGH, PA - March 19, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCQB: IVDN) has now filed its fiscal first quarter financial report delivering continued record breaking sales results. Total revenues for the period ending on January 31st reached $632,201 exceeding the 2025 first quarter total which had previously been the best Q1 in company history. The number of retail customers has increased substantially over the past year as more homebuilders and remodelers are discovering the unmatched advantages of our patented evacuated cell Insultex House Wrap product line which is unique in the marketplace. IVDN also reported a rising cash position of over $721,372 at the fiscal first quarter end with no long term or convertible debt on the books. This improved financial position is allowing continued expansion of operations and marketing growth plans. The IVDN outstanding share count is still only about 38 million, reflecting management's commitment to protecting and enhancing long term shareholder value. Also, of very significant importance, progress is proceeding for the new Insultex independent laboratory testing program begun in December, 2025. IVDN management has contracted BRC Laboratories, a qualified independent laboratory testing company, to complete the process of obtaining renewed high level product certifications for Insultex House Wrap. The process of obtaining all necessary certification of testing apparatus. The purpose of the updated testing and certifications is to allow our advanced Insultex product to qualify for the needs of a much wider customer base and projects of significantly larger scope. Multiple larger users have indicated that this achievement will be of high interest to their future plans for Insultex House Wrap in major building applications. Insultex House Wrap is currently fulfilling a key role in the current homebuilding market because it meets or exceeds new government building codes specifying continuous insulation and exterior R-Value requirements. For new construction, our patented and unique evacuated cell Insultex House Wrap, adds an R-6 moisture barrier membrane that does not need additional insulation boards or other support as with other products from competitors. This makes Insultex House Wrap, the best overall insulation house wrap choice available on the market today. For full product specifications and details visit: http://www.insultexhousewrap.com .



Joseph A. Riccelli Jr., CEO of Innovative Designs, commented, "Our fiscal 2026 first quarter financial report has been filed with the highest ever Q1 results in the history of Innovative Designs. The strong sales growth trajectory we are on, in conjunction with our top performing sales agency Built Link Solutions, continues to add to our record success with six trailing quarters of profitability now officially delivered. I am looking forward to seeing the results of all the amazing and hard work Built Link Solutions has put into the shows and expos over the last couple of months." Randy Kimbler, Director or Business Development for Built Link Solutions, distributor for Insultex House Wrap states "We have had a better than expected show season prior to the 2026 building season. We met with most of the major building material suppliers who all agreed to create an effective strategy to increase introduction of Insultex House Wrap, not only to their sales team, but also to their builder clients. Thus far we have attended Building Supplier Expos in Orlando, Nashville and Chicago. The opportunities also have yielded new clients in multiple states. Based on our conversations, we anticipate a successful 2026." About Innovative Designs, Inc.

Innovative Designs, Inc. manufactures the Insultex House Wrap and Arctic Armor Line, under the "i.d.i.gear" label featuring INSULTEX. Patented INSULTEX is the thinnest, lightest and warmest insulator in the market today. For more information, please visit: http://www.insultexhousewrap.com and http://www.idigear.com



Disclaimer

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking" statements as defined by federal law. Such statements are based on assumptions, but there is no assurance that actual outcomes will not be materially different as those implied. Any such statements are made in reliance on the "Safe Harbor" protections provided under the Private Securities Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to various factors, including the risks and matters discussed in the Company's SEC filings available at http://www.sec.gov .



CONTACT:

Innovative Designs, Inc.

Joseph A. Riccelli Jr., CEO

412-799-0350

Riccellijjr@insultexhousewrap.com

http://www.insultexhousewrap.com



Built Link Solutions, LLC

Randy Kimbler, Director of Business Development

616-443-3200

RandyK@BuiltLinkSolutions.com View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Innovative Designs Inc.





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