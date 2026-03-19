The Biotech Growth Trust PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 19

THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC

LEI:549300Z41EP32MI2DN29

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for The Biotech Growth Trust PLC at the close of business on 18 March 2026 was 1312.87p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

19 March 2026