SMX Public Limited: SMX Powers The New Materials Economy As Energy Costs Redefine Global Supply Chains

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 19, 2026 / SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX; SMXWW) is redefining material efficiency at a moment when rising and volatile energy costs are fundamentally reshaping the economics of global supply chains. As energy prices climb, the cost of sourcing, mining, and processing virgin materials continues to escalate-turning material efficiency from a sustainability objective into a core driver of profitability, resilience, and competitive advantage.

Across industries, the link between energy and materials has become unavoidable. Every stage of the lifecycle-extraction, refinement, manufacturing, and transportation-is energy-intensive. As those energy inputs become more expensive and unpredictable, the true cost of virgin materials rises with them. What was once abundant and economically viable is now increasingly costly, exposing inefficiencies that can no longer be ignored.

This shift is forcing a new industrial reality: doing more with existing materials is no longer optional-it is essential.

SMX sits at the center of this transformation. By embedding a persistent, verifiable identity into materials at the molecular level, SMX enables them to be tracked, authenticated, and optimized throughout their lifecycle. This allows industries to reduce reliance on energy-intensive virgin inputs while ensuring that recycled and reused materials meet the highest standards of quality and performance.

Material efficiency, in this context, becomes a powerful economic lever. Verified materials can be reused with confidence. Waste is reduced. Supply chains become more precise, accountable, and efficient. And critically, the energy burden associated with producing new materials can be minimized without compromising output.

The implications extend far beyond operations. As energy costs reshape production economics, they are also redefining how materials are valued and traded. In this new environment, transparency and proof of quality are becoming as important as volume and grade. Materials that can demonstrate their origin, composition, and history are positioned to command greater trust-and greater value-in global markets.

SMX enables this shift by transforming materials into data-rich, traceable assets. Its technology brings transparency to supply chains, strengthens compliance frameworks, and supports more efficient allocation of resources across industries. In doing so, it helps build a system where material efficiency is not theoretical, but measurable, enforceable, and economically meaningful.

In a world defined by high and fluctuating energy costs, the ability to maximize the value of every unit of material is becoming a defining advantage. SMX provides the infrastructure that makes that possible-positioning itself as a foundational force in a more efficient, transparent, and energy-aware global materials economy.

Contact: Jeremy Murphy/ jeremy@360bespoke.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/smx-powers-the-new-materials-economy-as-energy-costs-redefine-gl-1149238