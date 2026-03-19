KeepsakeMom Creations USA Inc.: KeepsakeMom Granted U.S. Patent for Breastmilk Preservation Method, Setting a New Standard for Breast Milk Jewelry Craftsmanship

North America's leading breastmilk jewelry studio introduces a federally protected preservation method for beautifully preserved, long-lasting keepsakes.

BLAINE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / March 19, 2026 / KeepsakeMom, North America's leading creator of handcrafted breastmilk jewelry, announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has officially granted U.S. Patent No. 12,543,828 for its proprietary method of preserving milk for jewelry production. The patent was issued on February 10, 2026.

The newly granted patent protects KeepsakeMom's unique approach to stabilizing and preserving breast milk before it is incorporated into resin jewelry. The method is designed to help prevent discoloration, degradation, and long-term instability, helping ensure that each keepsake maintains its beauty over time.

KeepsakeMom is the most trusted name in its industry, crafting more breast milk jewelry annually than any other studio in North America. With the issuance of its U.S. patent-refined through extensive research, laboratory testing, and real-world application-the company continues to redefine quality standards for the entire breast milk keepsake jewelry market.

"We've always believed that something as meaningful as breastmilk jewelry deserves the science, precision, and respect that a true heirloom warrants," said KeepsakeMom Founder Anna Thachuk. "Our patented method helps ensure that every mother receives a beautifully preserved, lasting keepsake that honors her breastfeeding journey."

While the preservation process is carefully developed and refined, the benefit to customers is simple: their breast milk is stabilized in a way that protects its natural essence while supporting long-term beauty once embedded in resin.

Through its patented preservation protocol, KeepsakeMom transforms each customer's milk sample into a stable material ready to be handcrafted into a cherished piece of jewelry. The method helps prevent common issues seen in the breastmilk jewelry industry, such as browning, inconsistent texture, or long-term instability.

As the leading North American creator of breastmilk jewelry, KeepsakeMom has always taken a careful approach to quality, consistency, and craftsmanship. The issuance of U.S. Patent No. 12,543,828 further reinforces the company's commitment to delivering heirloom-quality pieces designed to last.

Every KeepsakeMom item is handcrafted by a small team of skilled artisans, ensuring each mother receives a piece as unique as her breastfeeding journey. The patented preservation protocol helps support long-term stability and consistency of the preserved milk, elevating each finished piece to an even higher standard of beauty and durability.

Customers can view the full collection of KeepsakeMom necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets, and more at

www.keepsakemom.com

Contact Information

Jeff Thachuk

Administrator

admin@keepsakemom.com

360-809-0208

SOURCE: KeepsakeMom Creations USA Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/keepsakemom-granted-u.s.-patent-for-breastmilk-preservation-method-set-1149212